Prayers for the people of Ukraine.
Llego papa🇷🇺🇷🇺🇷🇺💪💪💪💪👍👍
@Sabastian Distraction from what, exactly?
@Rune-Thorne Trump would send US troops to help Putin conquer Ukraine while he chugs diet Cokes and strives to look like a Cheeto
I will tell them you have sent prayers.
US Citizens: Please contact you senators and representatives now! Help Ukraine! Demand harsher sanctions! These people are fighting for their freedom from having to live under Putin’s boot!
That is almost unreal. Soldiers just casually doing their job while cars pass by and a reporter is standing there
@Pogo Russia ran from that same country with their tails between their legs.
The people in Ukraine have been deatl with war for years.
@Jhart Da Specialist they killed innocent ppl y’all are bozos
If a news company sends a reporter into a warzone and the reporter does go no argument
No matter political views that person got some balls
@KentBalzer I’m pretty sure a video showing Russian troops isn’t fake, but generally speaking they are as trust worthy as fox
@business probably in a Hollywood basement lol
@Yo Momma I support trump and obviously there’s a war. Also anyone who believes the bs from any mainstream media outlet rather it be CNN or fox is an idiot who can’t think for themselves. Like why even fall for their division agenda it’s so obvious?😂 I’m only here for the comments and this comment section is just to funny. What an absolute bunch of buffoons.
Everybody has a price, give them the right amount they’ll do anything
or it’s not that much of an “warzone”
Everyone giving props to the reporter but no one giving his fair share of praise to my boi the cameraman, the true BALLS OF STEEL
@jayy gee agreed
Путин же сказал, что не будут трогать мирных жителей, в том числе журналистов. Да и зачем ему это? Может случайно прилететь, вот это опасно, но здесь, рядом с русскими солдатами, он в безопасности от России.
@danny Boy until they ain’t!
Cameraman got titanium balls
I never thought it possible that I would ever have to fear war here in Europe – and now it’s real. It frightens me how fragile the peace was. My thoughts are with all the people who have now lost friends, family and/or their homes.
@Neffos Nine is that your way of telling me you have zero argument?
@Vin Diesel Wikipedia:
A confrontation between Russian forces and NATO forces over the Pristina International Airport (Russian Марш-бросок на Приштину Marsch-brosok na Prischtinu or shorter Бросок на Приштину Brosok na Prischtinu) occurred on 12 June 1999, in the aftermath of the Kosovo War. Russian troops occupied the airport ahead of a NATO deployment, resulting in a tense stand-off, which was resolved peacefully.(c)
p.s. Go and read, idiot. Can you read in English? :))
I’m Russian. ☕
@UrGreatestEnemy NATO is a bs of Putin, NATO is not a threat to Russia, but a democratic Ukraine, is a threat to his authoritarian regime.
Glasnost (“openness” opened the way for democratic reform movements) started the collapse of the USSR….the very same thing that Putin now fears, that can also happen to him.
In 1990, McDonald’s opened its first restaurant in Moscow. The image of the Golden Arches in Pushkin Square seemed like a triumph of Western capitalism, and customers lined up around the block for their first taste of a Big Mac.
In 1991, after one year, the USSR collapsed.
A large number of websites and online services are banned in Russia by Roskomnadzor, the federal censorship body.
Almost all western apps/websites are banned in China….YouTube, google, yahoo, Bing, Facebook, Instagram, twitter, whatsup, viber, messenger, Wikipedia, BBC, Reuters, Bloomberg, NYTimes, WSI, Fox, NBC, etc.etc….
They live inside an electronic “Iron Curtain” of the cold war.
Russians and Chinese cannot have glasnost.
@Neffos Nine are you talking about the joint Russia-NATO peacekeeping effort in Kosovo that ended in a stiff confrontation between forces, but no casualties and a peaceful resolution ? That’s your best example of an invasion? That’s not an invasion. Do you have an example of a NATO army group invading a European country? Not just some airport confrontation? I can tell you’re Russian, you’re clearly uneducated!
@Vin Diesel Right so in your mind Kosovo seceding from Serbia was wrong and Taiwan has no right to secede from China? In my mind when the democratically elected government was ousted from power with American help they had no reason to consider the new Ukrainian government as legitimate. Why would they? Victoria Nuland had more say who their president would be than they did.
The failure of politicians are paid by the civilians! Prayers for the civilians, from Yemen.
@Slowjamcdub Ukraine fighting back against Russia would be like a kid trying to fight with an adult
Jesus. You know that it is s bad situation when the people of Yemen is telling you it is a bad situation.
@Randy J wow, you realy measure human beeings completly different just the color of their skin, huh? In Ukrain is war! You make yourself look like a crybaby
@Michael Fisher
Ngl I went in thinking those were Ukrainian soldiers on patrol.
Jaw nearly hit the floor when he said those were Russian VDV.
This war is unique because we get to see things more up close than ever before.
Yeah, before we just knew what people told us 😅
“In war there are no winners, only widows.”
@endintiers most female soldiers are single and if they are married their husbands would be soldiers as well.
@Joanne sorry if I’ve offended anyone.
@tristancam4 hard man
@Wadud Khan thanks bro
@Nyalan I see
the reporter was going to say hi and realized he was speaking with russia troops and not ukranian forces omg
Careful how you say his name dude amen 🙏
God bless this man and the camera person. May they stay safe.
Infuriating that anyone will defend such an invasion by Russia. Prayers for Ukraine.
Those are Russian trolls or people who are brainwashed by Russian propaganda.
Long live Ukraine! Death to the Donbass traitors and fascist Russia!
“War is where the young and stupid are tricked by the old and bitter into killing eachother.” – Niko Belic
Lmaoo
2:20 Note to self, when sent to a potential high intensity war zone put the minor amount of effort into researching what uniforms each side wears….it might save your life and definitely will help make you look less stupid.
Press is press and universally recognized as a no kill / harm. Regardless of side.. their life isn’t directly at risk i.e targeted attack…. Now if something happens by accident, that’s another story.
@Gregory Myers
Putins want to gain more political power and wants to be viewed as liberating the Ukrain from the clutches of neo-fascists.
His troops have probably been instructed to avoid actions that could be prosecuted as war crimes whenever possible because his objectives are political and he wants as little bad press as possible.
Putin has a lot of control over the news in Russia, but I’m fairly certain that he is concerned about how he is viewed on the international scene.
Never thought I’d see a modern European War in my lifetime. This is insane.
@sam Josef your not alone
@Ahmed Jibreal 😪
The occurrence of this war is inseparable from the US government, isn’t it?
@The Rookie So the United States got out of Afghanistan，lol
@you wb ok? What’s the point of your comment, child?
ı send my Best wishes to the People living in Ukraine,my heart is with you
Praying for everyone who didn’t want war may they be safe
Instead of asking your imaginary friend to help how about you help them yourself and spent some money? No offence tho, just sayin’
Religion didn’t win world war 2 it was guts of UN forces
I love Applebees!
In a war, in a crisis, always ask yourself: who is profiting from this? These are the real culprits!!!
This is horrible,My heart goes out to the civilians!!!😭💔🙏
My heart goes out to the Ukranian people. Sending love from Germany.
дякую друже