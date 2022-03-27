Recent Post
There are so many streaming services at this point that it completely undermines why we all ditched cable in the first place. CNN, Disney, Paramount, Amazon, Hulu, Netflix, Peacock, HBO, List goes on. Also YouTube plus if you want to count that. Oh and of course Apple. NOW you have to subscribe to cable to watch live CNN, which is the entire point of the news, AS WELL as be such a news enthusiast that you’re going to subscribe for CNN plus and get a separate bill so you can watch OLD news.
And there is usually only one or two shows on each streaming service that I actually care about, and Hulu and Netflix never have what I want anyway. I don’t even know why I still pay for them.
Lump them all together in one package with one bill. Call it TV+, which is what it is.
@Save 🇺🇸 The good news is that the cancerous orange meme will be excised before them midterms. When his Svengali Putin puffing mental odor is starved from your Russian active measure-infected brains you will kick and groan and froth from the mouths while like aggrieved heroin junkies but most of you will survive and come back into the fold of America where ALL are imbued with certain inalienable rights
@Tomas Pita that’s a tired storyline and it’s not happening. free your mind. you won’t be able to stop the tides of freedom with a broom. we all know what’s going to happen in November.
@Chadillac Why are you here then? Get a hobby.
I so agree. It is all so confusing and expensive.
@Pat J there are millions of free minds out there.
You guys don’t even get 750k people a day watching your news network. This ends bad
@Craig 2web It’s not smart if you can’t get the actual CNN program that’s on cable
@Africa 1st I think you’re confusing CNN with Fox. 😉
@Mark I think whatever program guide people might be interested in for CNN Plus will be available on their website.
@Craig 2web even CNN scum Cuomo Jr is suing CNN now. too many minds have been freed.
@Craig 2web professionally produced news video from CNN! You mean professionally produced propaganda I believe. Please you sound like an intelligent person realize all they do is lie to you.
I see this getting far fewer views than their YouTube channel. I don’t see how this business model is enough to get the subscriptions necessary to justify its costs.
@Strongimmunesystemman Wow, you’re suggesting I”m white because I can afford $2.99 a month. Right now the most educated group of people in America are African American women..that’s a fact.
@JupiterRising no you’re just insensitive to people who can’t afford that, and that’s a root of your white supremacy and white privilege. It makes me sick
@Blackscreen Stories lick lick smack smack says the lib. I watch on YouTube to see what the American hating left is up. Sort of like watching a Hitler planing meeting.
@JupiterRising even CNN scum Cuomo Jr is suing CNN now. too many minds have been freed.
@X – Force how many 20 something year old do you know that are sitting home right now watching tv?
I give CNN+ a minus!
I am sure that the 30 people who actually sign up for this will really enjoy it. I am just wondering how many of those viewers will be CNN employees doing what they can to boost subscription numbers.
@B. T. cope better. You are embarrassing yourself.
@Joe Dye
Sorry your mommy abused you.
You old timers always bring up your mommy when you’re agitated gramps.
My Lambda workstations need more than 100 amps to operate gramps.
Not like your antiquated chipset with shared memory that you got on sale.
Pun intended old man. 🤗
Trumpty Dumpty LOST!! 😂🤣😂🤣
3The [CB] is pushing their plan, the patriots know the playbook, this is leading up to a crisis. The crisis will allow the patriots to take the economy in a completely different direction. The [CB] is now making a move into CBDC, bait taken, trap set. The [DS] is now being brought to where the patriots want them. With each lie, with each censorship, the narrative will be impossible to maintain. The people are now seeing the truth, Trump and the patriots are in control. Soon there will be maximum transparency, the people will see all the crimes. The [DS] is now being eradicated, soon the [DS] and the D’s will cease to exist.
@B. T. lol oh you poor liberal zombie. Btw thanks for voting for the weakest president in United State history. You still can not give me facts. You are lame.
I only look forward to watching smaller outlets cover how this failed
Can’t wait to hear Jimmy Dore speak on this 😆
Truth Social will definitely be sending out Truths about this.
Will this be an actual news, dare I say REAL news channel, or is it an outlet for their spin on the news?
It will be the house organ for leftism, no doubt.
i don’t understand why CNN is even still on the air NEVER mind trying to start up another site…
Only $2.99 a month. Plus Netflix, Hulu, Paramount+, YouTube Premium, HBO Max, on and on and on and on and on and on and on and on and on … oops, now I’m paying more for “streaming” than I was for cable. No thanks.
Good luck with your “new news service”. I’m sure there’s plenty of people out there wealthy enough to add the streaming service. As a civil servant not worth much to society, I’ll watch my free news in the evening on my free digital TV broadcast signal. Whatever I miss not being wealthy enough to subscribe, I’m hoping the BBC and PBS will have it covered on their daily news shows here online. Does it even matter if I’m “informed” anymore?
There will be a show dedicated to obsessing over Tucker Carlson’s ratings. Nevermind, Stelter still has a show.
The fact that we cannot watch the Live Channel through CNN+ is absolute nonsense!
What the hell is the point then??
Can’t get people to watch for free… start charging. Genius! A programming line-up that no one asked for or wants. AT&T should just set their money on fire instead.
cnn would have to pay me to watch their content
This actually made me laugh and I needed a cheer up today 😂😂😂😂
Yes!
For real a whole propaganda service that they want you to PAY for lol
The one thing no one is commenting on is that when Brian said so it’s $3 for life, if you get in early, she said 50% off. So, CNN could raise their price, and then the people who signed up early would pay half of whatever price they raise it to..
I’m all in!
@dave mitchell I’m signing up on Tuesday too.
Only 7 more months until the Democrat party is dismantled in the November election. I predict 80 seats lost, Nancy Pelosi sent into retirement and glimmers of freedom returning.
they can’t even report that correctly lol
I heard that at first they were going to call it LIES+ but settled on CNN+.
even CNN scum Cuomo Jr is suing CNN now. too many minds have been freed.
And the higher up’s at CNN still can’t figure out why their ratings suck and keep going down .LMAO
You think people are going to pay for CNN?? Bahahaha. Let’s check back in next month when more than half the shows are cancelled and they’ve removed the + from CNN 🤣🤣🤣🤣