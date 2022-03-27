49 comments

  1. There are so many streaming services at this point that it completely undermines why we all ditched cable in the first place. CNN, Disney, Paramount, Amazon, Hulu, Netflix, Peacock, HBO, List goes on. Also YouTube plus if you want to count that. Oh and of course Apple. NOW you have to subscribe to cable to watch live CNN, which is the entire point of the news, AS WELL as be such a news enthusiast that you’re going to subscribe for CNN plus and get a separate bill so you can watch OLD news.

    And there is usually only one or two shows on each streaming service that I actually care about, and Hulu and Netflix never have what I want anyway. I don’t even know why I still pay for them.

    Lump them all together in one package with one bill. Call it TV+, which is what it is.

    3. @Mark I think whatever program guide people might be interested in for CNN Plus will be available on their website.

  3. I see this getting far fewer views than their YouTube channel. I don’t see how this business model is enough to get the subscriptions necessary to justify its costs.

    5. @X – Force how many 20 something year old do you know that are sitting home right now watching tv?

  5. I am sure that the 30 people who actually sign up for this will really enjoy it. I am just wondering how many of those viewers will be CNN employees doing what they can to boost subscription numbers.

  7. Will this be an actual news, dare I say REAL news channel, or is it an outlet for their spin on the news?

  8. i don’t understand why CNN is even still on the air NEVER mind trying to start up another site…

  9. Only $2.99 a month. Plus Netflix, Hulu, Paramount+, YouTube Premium, HBO Max, on and on and on and on and on and on and on and on and on … oops, now I’m paying more for “streaming” than I was for cable. No thanks.

  10. Good luck with your “new news service”. I’m sure there’s plenty of people out there wealthy enough to add the streaming service. As a civil servant not worth much to society, I’ll watch my free news in the evening on my free digital TV broadcast signal. Whatever I miss not being wealthy enough to subscribe, I’m hoping the BBC and PBS will have it covered on their daily news shows here online. Does it even matter if I’m “informed” anymore?

  11. There will be a show dedicated to obsessing over Tucker Carlson’s ratings. Nevermind, Stelter still has a show.

  12. The fact that we cannot watch the Live Channel through CNN+ is absolute nonsense!

    What the hell is the point then??

  13. Can’t get people to watch for free… start charging. Genius! A programming line-up that no one asked for or wants. AT&T should just set their money on fire instead.

  16. The one thing no one is commenting on is that when Brian said so it’s $3 for life, if you get in early, she said 50% off. So, CNN could raise their price, and then the people who signed up early would pay half of whatever price they raise it to..

  18. And the higher up’s at CNN still can’t figure out why their ratings suck and keep going down .LMAO

  19. You think people are going to pay for CNN?? Bahahaha. Let’s check back in next month when more than half the shows are cancelled and they’ve removed the + from CNN 🤣🤣🤣🤣

