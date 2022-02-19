41 comments

  1. When I see this correspondence, I remember the dogs of war when they bark in the dark! She is the same reporter who has been barking in Syria and other places for years.

    Reply

    5. @The Busy Bee
      YouTube blocked the link paste, search:
      The real truth behind Hong Kong protests
      U CAN SEE HER IN THE VIDEO, SPREADING LIES.

      Reply

    3. This is a lie, as an artilleryman, I can say that the hole is not from the projectile, not to mention the fact that there are whole windows and there are no other traces, as well as the projectile itself

      Reply

    4. @Румпельштильцхин Are you an artilleryman of rocket propelled grenades? Because that’s what I think I heard in the background, not ordnance, no heavy guns, no shelling

      Reply

    2. @aurocks Castillo Wrong putin puppet , thats their homes and property these are poor people not well off fascist like you .

      Reply

  7. This is a lie, as an artilleryman, I can say that the hole is not from the projectile, not to mention the fact that there are whole windows and there are no other traces, as well as the projectile itself

    Reply

  8. Oh geez, every fricken skirmish in the world always has the news story about the school kids caught in the crossfire. Why not just tell us what is really going on over there!

    Reply

    1. something destructive hit the kindergarten. Happy now? Biden is telling us everything. German and Polish press have published entire invasion plans, ynobody knows what the little man will do untl he dooos it

      Reply

  10. The room hit by the shell looks suspicious. There is a big hole in the wall, but no signs of burn marks, charring, or any other damage that would usually be caused by a shell.

    The hole appears to show that the shell punched all the way through the wall, but there is no damage on the back wall of the room. If a shell punched through a wall, leaving a gaping hole, then the back wall of the room would also have been hit by that shell.

    Militaries have special charges that can be attached to the outside of a wall, then detonated to create a hole. Our SEAL team used such a breeching charge when punching through the wall of the Bin Laden compound. Those types of charges do damage similar to the damage seen in the kindergarten. An artillery or tank shell doesn’t do that kind of damage.

    Reply

    1. Also, photos taken from outside the kindergarten show that there is a masonry storage building or garage about 20 feet away from the kindergarten and in the line of fire of a shell that would have hit the school building. In order to hit the kindergarten and not hit the storage building, a heavy gun would have had to be wheeled down a suburban road, shot once at close range, and then quickly removed.

      This appears to be something staged for the benefit of the media. There is no strategic or tactical reason for that building to be targeted.

      Reply

    3. @incognito Thanks for adding to the story. I hadn’t known about the OSCE observers. And, am glad I am not the only person who thinks it looks weird.

      Reply

    4. also the glass is shattered and not completely blasted in broken, some of it to the bottom right is untouched… if a shell hit the ground how did it make a hole in the wall but not absolutely destroy the glass if it hit the ground?

      Reply

  11. Thank you Clarissa for showing us what is going on as we pray for the people of the Ukraine and for the Russian people.

    Reply

  13. I’m an adrenaline junkie so I think this war needs a couple flat tires maybe a broken window.
    I hope they call in Wag The Dog Productions. Those guys direct a good war.

    Reply

  17. 10% production value for the 10% of dummies staying behind for CNN fear porn…oh and don’t forget 10% for the big guy!

    Reply

  18. I was a bit skeptical when I heard about Intellectweb s it but right now I’m glad I took that decision to see they pro and legit

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.