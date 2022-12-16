50 comments

  1. This is hilarious now that the shoes on the other foot they’re complaining crying acting like they don’t know why and then trying to blame Elon musk for stifling speech I never heard a peep out of them when this was happening to conservatives or anyone that wanted to tell the truth about the shots

  2. I’ve never had a Twitter, TikTok or Instagram account, nor did I invest in crypto. Clearly, being an old fart has its advantages!

    2. @Francis Hurley Now I know you are a weirdo. Matt Binder is total breadtube tankie crap.

      I also know you are probably under the age of 25 and that there is a good chance that you are either a member of the LGBTQ community or consider yourself an ally of the LGBTQ community with that Matt Binder comment.

      I am a cringe connoisseur and I such I know exactly who Matt Binder is and the kind of people who follow him.

      Nothing but Zoomers with limp wrists. That is what you will find on your average Matt Binder live stream.

    4. 😆 You guys like to sound sooooo superior and then get sooo upset when someone tells you they’re not impressed.
      I guess Kanye really is the voice of his generation.

    5. @Francis Hurley Now that I know what you are I have to ask you something.

      How do you feel as an anti-capitalist towing water for corporate media (CNN)? LOLOLOLOL

      Tankies are so dumb.

    2. Do we get to start suspending the Left-wing propagandists for peddling disinformation now?

      -“Mask, lockdowns and vaccines work”
      -“Hunter’s Laptop is disinformation”
      -“There are no biolabs in Ukraine”
      -“Election fraud is a conspiracy theory”
      -“We aren’t grooming your kids”
      -“Twitter doesn’t censor based on political ideology”

      They should all be suspended a few thousand times over.

    2. @Calisto He originally said he would not ban people from twitter just not promote them, is that just another promise that has gone to the birds?

    3. Criticizing me all day long is totally fine, but doxxing my real-time location and endangering my family is not -Elon Musk

    4. I think it is funny that uber-hyperpartisan lefties don’t want to be on twitter (so they say) because twitter is no longer using heavy handed moderation on all accounts they deem are right of Gandhi.

      It really shows you how leftist logic can’t hold up to any scrutiny.
      That is after all the real reason lefties are so mad about what is going on at twitter.

      Accounts that question their logic used to just get banned.
      That isn’t the case anymore at twitter and it drives the sheeple insane.

    1. absolutely. These guys were banning conservatives left and right. Now they are getting a taste of their own medicine.

  7. You mean to tell me that it isn’t about actually upholding freedom of speech and expression but is only about protecting those things in regards to people/opinions he agrees with? 🤔 I’m shocked. Who could’ve guessed 🙄

    1. @me Sharing locations is against Twitter TOS? Show me. I’ve been on it for the better part of a decade and have never heard of that. Not only haven’t I heard of it but I’ve gone to multiple meetups with “celebrities” who posted their locations and asked for people to come say hi. Let’s see it…

    3. @Cody Ash Doxxing (also spelled doxing) is the act of revealing someone’s personal information online. Doxxing is a form of online harassment that means publicly exposing someone’s real name, address, job, or other identifying data. Doxxing happens without a victim’s consent, with the aim of humiliating or bullying a victim.7 days ago

  10. All hating on Elon for this…. You mean to tell me WHP, CNN, abc, etc. has never been wrong and/or doing “opinion” pieces wrote/posted as “journalistic political truths”?
    -C’m on man~

  11. You cheer when Trump lost his account but cry foul when you lose your account. Is this a double standard? Of course it is

  12. Well, what people need to understand is that this has nothing to do with free speech. Twitter is a private company now owned by Elon Musk and he can do whatever he wants. It is hypocritical thou that Elon Musk claims to be some free speech champion. 😂 Just cracks me up.

  13. So much for “absolutist” freedom of speech Elon, eh? “You can say anything you want except critical things about ME.”

  14. Free speech absolutist my butt. Elon’s decent into humiliation and lunacy seems strange, but during these odd times, it seems actually sort of unsurprising.

  16. I’ve never been one of these people who think that “Free Speech” means that one can say anything at anytime under any circumstance without the worry of any consequences. If that’s what people mean by “Free Speech” then it’s overrated and dangerous. Still, it’s curious how Musk preaches that version of Free Speech whilst simultaneously suppressing it at the same time. Seems a wee bit hypocritical.

    4. But but … it’s free speech?! Only gun ownership guarantees your personal safety. Freedom of speech dictates all information must be convenient publicly listed, at all times – else how will we all find each other!?

  17. I’ve never heard of CEO being so concerned and involved with small details of his company. A straight-up Trump.

    1. Criticizing me all day long is totally fine, but doxxing my real-time location and endangering my family is not -Elon musk

    2. You win the dumb comment of the day award!

      A CEO can be responsible for anything from a small business or non profit with only 3 people to a corporation like Amazon. In either extreme and anywhere in between, it is a core function of the CEO to implement policies aligned with the mission of the company.

  19. I just walked away from Twitter for good. Also giving up Social Media as well. Its not about communication any more.

  20. “We can post elsewhere.” I’m guessing Musk hasn’t actually thought that far ahead. Whatever the opposite of ‘three dimensional chess’ is…..that’s what Musk is playing. What a ‘genius’ 🙄

