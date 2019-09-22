CNN’s Van Jones meets viral hugging toddlers

Michael D. Cisneros posted a Facebook video that went viral showing his son Maxwell and 2-year-old friend Finnegan running to give each other a hug. CNN's Van Jones spoke with the two families.
I was going to make a witty comment but with all the negativity in the news, this is a welcomed surprise.
Samuel Busch You’re just a beacon of sunshine! 🎈
@3rdShiftPaul F 😂
It’s amazing how many people still believe the democratic propaganda! Weak minded and angry every step of the way! 🇺🇸🇺🇸
Jose Villasenor it’s also amazing to me how much racism we still have in America. 🇺🇸 🇺🇸
Samuel Busch RUSSIAN TROLL
To whomever reads this I hope you have a lovely day 🙂
Bernett Dews I appreciate the nice words. People like you rock!!
Anouk129 Thank you! People like you are so awesome!!
NPC FREDO RUSSIAN TROLL
*Those toddlers will be Friends for years to come. How cute!*
@get lost I’m so sorry but no it was not it was all on the news and they are not to little to know what friendship is
Russian trolls have no decency for positive videos, they troll every video possible and make themselves well known. I can see the US pulling out of Ukraine and nuking Russia to ground zero just so that karma can teach them the same way it taught America when 9/11 happened.
DNC cheats
Sean Masami Shimamoto
Hi I took time to read your comments liked ❤️
How sweet! We should all learn from these babies!! “Love is love “
@Sean Masami Shimamoto 😊😀😁😂😷
Russian trolls have no decency for positive videos, they troll every video possible and make themselves well known. I can see the US pulling out of Ukraine and nuking Russia to ground zero just so that karma can teach them the same way it taught America when 9/11 happened.
The Africa American one is taught to be a victim
Uncle Ed RUSSIAN TROLL ALERT 🚨
Made my heart sing. Wonderful.
They are Friends for life!!!!
No their not…They dont even know what a friend is at that age…
Most childhood friends move away.
Two little kids in all their innocence show their love for each other and people are here twisting it to Trump and Democrats and hatred.
👍😍
Misery loves company
Exactly..This is all a publicity stunt to race bait and make it seem that racism is worse then it was years prior….
I hope the best for the children. Maybe we can rid ourselves of racism before these kids turn into adults.
cj p I’m here to fact check y’all poorly educated racist who spew trump 💩of lies🤣🤣🤣🤣
cj p hilarious how much of cowards y’all are still denying ya grand wizard is racist 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Democrats have been making broken promises to the black community for years
Butt Hurtz There’s no chance of that happening. That would require the racist govt systems of every country to be completely thrown out and done over by the time they’re older. Not happening. It will not happen also bc white ppl are clearly still teaching their children white supremacy/racism/bigotry. There would also have to be no more worldwide anti-blackness. Which is straight up laughable bc it’s still being pushed daily. By the time they’re older all the kids running around with maga hats on will still be alive and kicking. So… no.
“Let the little children come to me, and do not hinder them, for the kingdom of heaven belongs to such as these.” Matt 19:4
“Assuredly, I say to you, unless you change and become as little children, you will by no means enter the kingdom of heaven.” Matt 18:3
It doesn’t take abracadabra to realize how messed the society has become, I say hello to a stranger in the streets and I get the “what do you want” look. But you know what, love & care are universal languages. I am a Systems Administrator & also work at a Bank where I speak with customers EVERYDAY. Somedays/some moments I get frustrated. Most of the time I let God do His thing through me, I am pleased when an elderly customer giggles after “problem solved” or when a customer on mat leave gets an extension on their loan etc.
God seeks a childlike submissiveness and meekness (Humble), a gleeful childlike heart … and a childlike faith. God bless you for capturing this awesome moment and for sharing with the world. Moments; that’s all God blesses us with each day.
You are 100% correct. I would love to frame what you wrote and put it on my wall. The problem today is they told God to leave. I watched it all take place with my own eyes. There was a period of years where they started taking God out of school and removing him from everything. Now it’s 2019 and you are starting to see the results of God’s removal. Remember back in the old days you didn’t even see any shootings at school. That stuff didn’t happen. Today it happens all the time. That’s cause the devil is going to school with the kids now.
That’s the God’s honest truth. Amen, & Amen!
These boys are living proof that racism is something that’s learned & not genetic.
👨 + 👮 = 💖
Right because you CNN fans are taught that all Trump supporters are racist nazis and trump is “literally Hitlarian”. A quote from Lawrence O’Donnell.
Who’s being taught to hate.
I hate you because I will read 5 Nazi comments before getting 10 comments down.
cj p those groups don’t go on massacres inspired by their leader like ya grand wizard does so ya comment failed once again ya coward racist 😂😂😂😂WOMP WOMP🤠🤠🤠🤠🤠
cj p y’all poorly educated or racist,not all maga maggots are racist but all racist are maga maggots 😂😂😂ya suck at this coward troll😂😂😂WOMP WOMP again 🤠🤠🤠🤠
cj p y’all maga maggots spawn from pedophiles and inbreeding 😂😂a quote from republican Steve king 😂😂😂Who ya grand wizard trump said he thinks alike with😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂WOMP WOMP again 😂😂
@adam shortnacy just like trump!
John who wrote the book of Revelation said at the end of his life… LOVE ONE ANOTHER !!!
Then stop hating on trump and calling me a Nazi.
A million illegals a year will destroy social welfare programs. Overflow hud housing, hike the price of cheap homes, and weigh down infrastructure. Not my fault all the illegals just happen to be brown.
And it’s unfair to those in line doing it legally.
Hey Melania! Here’s your Be Best!
Yeah, “Be Best” lol. I laugh every time I’m reminded of that moronic slogan Trump came up with to try and beat Michelle Obama’s “Be Better”.
If only her husband as half as empathetic as these kids maybe America would be a better place
Randall P. McMurphy I’m glad that you are always thinking of the ❤️Trump❤️ family
😂😂😂😂😂😂
@Dave Waldon I just like to keep track of my grifters. They can be slippery little critters.
We need so much more of this today! From the mouth of babes…….
Adorable little mini men😊
I accept the assertion that “children have to be taught to hate.”
cj p if you have to go
around telling everyone about all your colored friends you most likely are raciest
Uncle Ed Colored? Do you really just say that while calling someone else racist??????
It’s 2019 , this isn’t news. democRATS are stuck in the past.
The same children that steal from their peers and refuse to share?… ok
Some parents poisoned their kids mind. But some grow up with enough common sense to not hate and that’s where hope lies.
I mention Candice Owens name (who I’m a huge fan of) and Liberals all tell me the same thing…she’s a shill doing it for the money. Complete crap. I can hear the conviction in her voice and know she’s real. God forbid a black woman is telling everybody to stop making race and issue all the time and focus on character, then maybe, racial tensions will fade away. But the left will never allow that. Racial tension is how the hold power. Have to keep the conflict going.
So who is driving the wedge?
And yes I just read that shitty troll comment. Someone trying to get a trigger reaction and not a real argument.
I bet if one side stops screaming racist every day (and I blame the media more than people for that) then the other will stop making mocking comments.
Same with Milo and the gay community. Most gay men are leftists and will hate me for my views. Like how I see PC culture has behavior control. Does that mean I’m homophobic?
Also blacks vote 90% democrat.
Is it really racism?
Or conflicting political ideology?
Jane Day You sound very racist while you’re trying to explain that you’re not racist. So I don’t think ppl calling you racist has anything to do with not having an argument or your political identity. Lol
cj p I love how y’all keep saying black ppl make race an issue like it’s not white ppl who started racism and white supremacy and continue to teach it to their children. Like we’re not still living under a system (that white ppl created) that still encourages racism bigotry white supremacy and white privilege. The stupidity.
*#LemonSaidAllWhiteMenAreTerrorists*
I wish the positive response to this meant that maybe some of the recent heightened divisiveness is burning itself out. One could hope. Seems like people would tire of all this overt anger.
How about that. Do something different for a change. Everybody, enjoy your day.
So CNN just got debunked trying to paint Kavanaugh has a rapist again. And knowing its a lie scumbag democrats are still calling for Kavanaugh’s impeaching.
I have no right to be upset.
And let’s not forget the endless racism narrative from CNN.
Dem donor Ed buck is killing black men with Meth overdoses….is that racist? CNN doesn’t think so. Only the Trump doj arrested him after the third time
TheBioExplorer Divisiveness will never just “burn out” when there are still racists and we’re all still living under a system based on white supremacy.
Those babies are too cute
Let us pray that time won’t spoil them.
Their teachers will indoctrinate them into mush heads.