Coal Miners Fight For Better Pensions Under President Donald Trump | Morning Joe | MSNBC

Retired coal miners are seeking better pensions and benefits after President Donald Trump promised to restore the industry, but has yet to help rank-and-file workers.
Poor poor miners, a con man got you.
No, they voted for that con man. They are responsible for America’s tragedy.
Michael Kahr
Yep
Careful what you wish for
They conned themselves.
I no, my wife left me for a Black man and she moved to Florida. Since my coal job went out it been bad here in Ky.
Absolutely ridiculous.. We told you Trump would destroy everything and now you’re seeing it.. We don’t make enough to matter..
@Troy Stocker
Toothless hillbilly CAPITALISTS on food stamps crack me up
The poorest uneducated white trash come from GOP run Shithole REDSTATES that collect half their budgets from blue donor states
@Troy Stocker
The GOP is KKK in RED CAPS now
Rural racist maga maggots looking to blame the minorities and WOMEN for their pathetic low lives
@Troy Stocker Your ignorance is showing! Do some research as to what would have happened if the auto industry were allowed to fail. Ttumps policies caused the US to have to bail out the farmers to the tune of billions but I’m sure you have no problem with that do you?
@Troy Stocker The auto industry was bailed out at the tune of just under $80 billion, of which, just over $70 billion was paid back by these companies. The auto industries problems started during the Bush presidency and talks to bail out the auto industry started under Bush so blaming Obama is incorrect.
However, the current bailout of the farmers is a direct result of tariffs placed by the Ttump admin! Currently, $16 billion has been paid out with the possibility of that number doubling. Do you think the farmers will be required to pay that back? Your hate for Dems is misdirected. If you were to do some biased research, you would find that the problems you complain about were brought on by a Republican led govt.
Dont worry…
Trump will dig into your retirements too…
Trump will screw you too…Trump doesnt give a $#@t about you coal miners
Beverly Glover who said he failed? I’m pointing out the fact the none of you guys said anything about it when Obama said it and now all of sudden y’all feel for the coal miners.
Beverly Glover also in dealing with the present, we shouldn’t look at the past of Trump, right
@Dave Schultz Trump campaigned in coal mining areas with the promise of ” bringing back the coal industry”
And
” they were going to be working their a## off” as he was going to put the coal mine industry back in business.
Sounds like a lot of empty promises. I mean if he had ZERO control over that industry why make such promises.
@Stanley Hape , Ok Stan. If that makes you feel better. I know FAKE NEWS is trying dislodge TRUMP from his base. This news isn’t meant for people who already hate TRUMP.
@Dave Schultz ahh yes the ol FAKE NEWS claim from a trump troll..classic 😂😂😂
Does this traitor still got supporters?
Millions. It is mind boggling…
Abelis Haha how? What is this world coming to? How can grown adults support this man?
No
It really is bizar….
Crazy country… extremists, humongous debt, crap education, 14% with an iq 84 or less, and 24 hours fox news
Oh wait, it all makes sense now.
For all you coal miners who voted for trump that’s what you get you people know he was a liar and still voted for him thinking he was on your side.
@Dave Schultz except that Trump campaigned to protect the coal mining industry from the evil democrats that wanted to shut them down. Where is Trump now.. 3 coal mines have gone bankrupt in the last month..where is the savior to the coal mining industry now ?
@Nikki Mcdonald , Trump promised to loosen regulation, not create demand. The coal industry is losing it’s battle with other forms of energy. That’s good.
@Dave Schultz you are correct on loosing the regs. But he also campaigned on ” bringing back the coal industry”.
@Stanley Hape , Like I said Stan. The unintended consequences of More Fracking meant less need for Coal, no one could have predicted that. We should be thankful.
Omg wake up people this man is a con artist. Get evil mitch out.
@E. Squatch Toasted in your case.
The market decided coals fate, not Trymp. Do you have a problem with that?
@Dave Schultz *IS A RUSSIAN TROLL*
I don’t feel sorry for none of those Stupid idiot’s. Hey’ coal miners you voted for this racist Con-man, and you farmers, how you like Trump’s tariffs. Farmers and Coal Miners you are getting just what you deserve. Let’s making America great again,🤣How’s that working out for you 🤣🤣
At this point we can actually here Mika B our anchor say “What?”. We thought it, she said it. 2:12
Yup.
Hahaha the con man knows how. Trump back away from tightening gun controls hahaha the con man tactics fool you one and fool you twice.
and they’re not gonna get it. republicans are known union busters, they just want their rich buddies to get more tax cuts that lead recessions.
The sad thing is they will vote for him again, just like the farmers. I don’t understand why people don’t think they/we deserve better….. I just don’t get it! I mean, is this what the GOP is about now? Geez people , demand better!!
“I love the under educated” (Trump) which got him elected.Pathetic
Trump cares about those coal miners the same way he cared about the contractors he refused to pay that worked for him, and the people he robbed with Trump University. What part about Trump being a con-man don’t people understand?
David J …exactly!!!!!
Wake up. When Trump fights for coal, he isn’t doing for you. He’s doing it for the owners & their ability to keep making money in an obsolete industry. Your pension & medical works against their profits. So….
This man never had a blister, a splinter, or a scuff. He knows nothing about you. Think of it. He is a suit. Con game in your face.
Sure Trumpovich support coal, as long as his coal bosses make more and more money, he didnt think one second about the miners, tell me pls, are you surprized??? Then you are really naive…
If it’s going to help or benefit everyday Americans in anyway, you best believe that Moscow Mitch is going to block it.
And those conservative miners will vote for Trump again.
Moscow Mitch is a great asset for President Putin.
Not so good for the people of the USA.
But, hey! You have to have priorities!
And lip, fams is great for google twitter facebook good puppets obey your masters antifa talking about burning building down with people inside help me lift the carpet
Keep voting for him, “thank you sir, may I have another”. As he keep screwing you. Aren’t we all tired of winning yet.
Don’t worry coal miners.He also lied to steel. They are closing and laying off
So true, steel just laid of more than 300 workers.
@Nicoletta Ciccone problem is since corporate profits are down 3.1% there will be layoffs at all these places he promised growth. Sure tax breaks brought jobs back but with the national deficit skyrocketing from lack of tax revenue. This is all temporary
The sad thing is those same miners will continue to vote for Trump and McConnell….