TOPICS:
August 21, 2019

 

Retired coal miners are seeking better pensions and benefits after President Donald Trump promised to restore the industry, but has yet to help rank-and-file workers.
51 Comments on "Coal Miners Fight For Better Pensions Under President Donald Trump | Morning Joe | MSNBC"

  1. sonicrockmanx | August 21, 2019 at 9:31 AM | Reply

    Poor poor miners, a con man got you.

  2. ღSwnsasyღ _ | August 21, 2019 at 9:32 AM | Reply

    Absolutely ridiculous.. We told you Trump would destroy everything and now you’re seeing it.. We don’t make enough to matter..

    • Sheik Yo Booty | August 21, 2019 at 11:02 AM | Reply

      @Troy Stocker
      Toothless hillbilly CAPITALISTS on food stamps crack me up
      The poorest uneducated white trash come from GOP run Shithole REDSTATES that collect half their budgets from blue donor states

    • Sheik Yo Booty | August 21, 2019 at 11:04 AM | Reply

      @Troy Stocker
      The GOP is KKK in RED CAPS now
      Rural racist maga maggots looking to blame the minorities and WOMEN for their pathetic low lives

    • Michael Blodgett | August 21, 2019 at 11:07 AM | Reply

      @Troy Stocker Your ignorance is showing! Do some research as to what would have happened if the auto industry were allowed to fail. Ttumps policies caused the US to have to bail out the farmers to the tune of billions but I’m sure you have no problem with that do you?

    • Michael Blodgett | August 21, 2019 at 11:31 AM | Reply

      @Troy Stocker The auto industry was bailed out at the tune of just under $80 billion, of which, just over $70 billion was paid back by these companies. The auto industries problems started during the Bush presidency and talks to bail out the auto industry started under Bush so blaming Obama is incorrect.
      However, the current bailout of the farmers is a direct result of tariffs placed by the Ttump admin! Currently, $16 billion has been paid out with the possibility of that number doubling. Do you think the farmers will be required to pay that back? Your hate for Dems is misdirected. If you were to do some biased research, you would find that the problems you complain about were brought on by a Republican led govt.

  3. Albert Dimacali jr | August 21, 2019 at 9:33 AM | Reply

    Dont worry…
    Trump will dig into your retirements too…
    Trump will screw you too…Trump doesnt give a $#@t about you coal miners

    • T.Kizer Söze | August 21, 2019 at 11:42 AM | Reply

      Beverly Glover who said he failed? I’m pointing out the fact the none of you guys said anything about it when Obama said it and now all of sudden y’all feel for the coal miners.

    • T.Kizer Söze | August 21, 2019 at 11:43 AM | Reply

      Beverly Glover also in dealing with the present, we shouldn’t look at the past of Trump, right

    • Stanley Hape | August 21, 2019 at 11:45 AM | Reply

      @Dave Schultz Trump campaigned in coal mining areas with the promise of ” bringing back the coal industry”
      And
      ” they were going to be working their a## off” as he was going to put the coal mine industry back in business.
      Sounds like a lot of empty promises. I mean if he had ZERO control over that industry why make such promises.

    • Dave Schultz | August 21, 2019 at 11:51 AM | Reply

      @Stanley Hape , Ok Stan. If that makes you feel better. I know FAKE NEWS is trying dislodge TRUMP from his base. This news isn’t meant for people who already hate TRUMP.

    • Stanley Hape | August 21, 2019 at 12:13 PM | Reply

      @Dave Schultz ahh yes the ol FAKE NEWS claim from a trump troll..classic 😂😂😂

  4. Milad Barzani | August 21, 2019 at 9:34 AM | Reply

    Does this traitor still got supporters?

  5. Superman 007 | August 21, 2019 at 9:34 AM | Reply

    For all you coal miners who voted for trump that’s what you get you people know he was a liar and still voted for him thinking he was on your side.

    • Nikki Mcdonald | August 21, 2019 at 10:59 AM | Reply

      @Dave Schultz except that Trump campaigned to protect the coal mining industry from the evil democrats that wanted to shut them down. Where is Trump now.. 3 coal mines have gone bankrupt in the last month..where is the savior to the coal mining industry now ?

    • Dave Schultz | August 21, 2019 at 11:04 AM | Reply

      @Nikki Mcdonald , Trump promised to loosen regulation, not create demand. The coal industry is losing it’s battle with other forms of energy. That’s good.

    • Stanley Hape | August 21, 2019 at 11:18 AM | Reply

      @Dave Schultz you are correct on loosing the regs. But he also campaigned on ” bringing back the coal industry”.

    • Dave Schultz | August 21, 2019 at 11:37 AM | Reply

      @Stanley Hape , Like I said Stan. The unintended consequences of More Fracking meant less need for Coal, no one could have predicted that. We should be thankful.

  6. Delrois Fierro | August 21, 2019 at 9:34 AM | Reply

    Omg wake up people this man is a con artist. Get evil mitch out.

    • David M | August 21, 2019 at 10:33 AM | Reply

      @E. Squatch Toasted in your case.

    • Dave Schultz | August 21, 2019 at 10:50 AM | Reply

      The market decided coals fate, not Trymp. Do you have a problem with that?

    • john smith | August 21, 2019 at 11:21 AM | Reply

      @Dave Schultz *IS A RUSSIAN TROLL*

    • Sir. Lancelot | August 21, 2019 at 12:18 PM | Reply

      I don’t feel sorry for none of those Stupid idiot’s. Hey’ coal miners you voted for this racist Con-man, and you farmers, how you like Trump’s tariffs. Farmers and Coal Miners you are getting just what you deserve. Let’s making America great again,🤣How’s that working out for you 🤣🤣

  7. Stewart Professional Services | August 21, 2019 at 9:38 AM | Reply

    At this point we can actually here Mika B our anchor say “What?”. We thought it, she said it. 2:12

  8. Nettle Boyss Sunvanbeen | August 21, 2019 at 9:38 AM | Reply

    Hahaha the con man knows how. Trump back away from tightening gun controls hahaha the con man tactics fool you one and fool you twice.

  9. Xavier Elizondo | August 21, 2019 at 9:39 AM | Reply

    and they’re not gonna get it. republicans are known union busters, they just want their rich buddies to get more tax cuts that lead recessions.

  10. Lonewolf Fisherman | August 21, 2019 at 9:42 AM | Reply

    The sad thing is they will vote for him again, just like the farmers. I don’t understand why people don’t think they/we deserve better….. I just don’t get it! I mean, is this what the GOP is about now? Geez people , demand better!!

  11. David J | August 21, 2019 at 9:43 AM | Reply

    Trump cares about those coal miners the same way he cared about the contractors he refused to pay that worked for him, and the people he robbed with Trump University. What part about Trump being a con-man don’t people understand?

  12. Freewheelin' Franklin | August 21, 2019 at 9:45 AM | Reply

    Wake up. When Trump fights for coal, he isn’t doing for you. He’s doing it for the owners & their ability to keep making money in an obsolete industry. Your pension & medical works against their profits. So….

  13. CHARLIE o | August 21, 2019 at 9:47 AM | Reply

    This man never had a blister, a splinter, or a scuff. He knows nothing about you. Think of it. He is a suit. Con game in your face.

  14. Stig Petersen | August 21, 2019 at 9:50 AM | Reply

    Sure Trumpovich support coal, as long as his coal bosses make more and more money, he didnt think one second about the miners, tell me pls, are you surprized??? Then you are really naive…

  15. David J | August 21, 2019 at 9:50 AM | Reply

    If it’s going to help or benefit everyday Americans in anyway, you best believe that Moscow Mitch is going to block it.

  16. Humour In Politics | August 21, 2019 at 9:51 AM | Reply

    And those conservative miners will vote for Trump again.

  17. Socrates Inglessis | August 21, 2019 at 10:00 AM | Reply

    Moscow Mitch is a great asset for President Putin.
    Not so good for the people of the USA.
    But, hey! You have to have priorities!

    • Happy Hiker | August 21, 2019 at 10:29 AM | Reply

      And lip, fams is great for google twitter facebook good puppets obey your masters antifa talking about burning building down with people inside help me lift the carpet

  18. WTF John | August 21, 2019 at 10:04 AM | Reply

    Keep voting for him, “thank you sir, may I have another”. As he keep screwing you. Aren’t we all tired of winning yet.

  19. Dana Collins | August 21, 2019 at 10:15 AM | Reply

    Don’t worry coal miners.He also lied to steel. They are closing and laying off

    • Nicoletta Ciccone | August 21, 2019 at 12:09 PM | Reply

      So true, steel just laid of more than 300 workers.

    • Dana Collins | August 21, 2019 at 12:33 PM | Reply

      @Nicoletta Ciccone problem is since corporate profits are down 3.1% there will be layoffs at all these places he promised growth. Sure tax breaks brought jobs back but with the national deficit skyrocketing from lack of tax revenue. This is all temporary

  20. Viper 7777 | August 21, 2019 at 10:17 AM | Reply

    The sad thing is those same miners will continue to vote for Trump and McConnell….

