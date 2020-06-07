Coast Guard canines are some of the world’s bravest | Militarykind

TOPICS:
June 7, 2020

 

My dog DEFINITELY cannot do this. 😲
The U.S. Coast Guard's K9s are a small and mighty team. They bravely take to the air, land and sea. But at the end of the day, they're man's best friend.

24 Comments on "Coast Guard canines are some of the world’s bravest | Militarykind"

  1. Todd Chrisley Official | June 7, 2020 at 7:05 AM | Reply

    I love that
    That’s why we love our military
    We love you so so so much guys
    *You are the our proud* ❤

  2. Slowbro | June 7, 2020 at 7:10 AM | Reply

    I thought he was flying on the dog in the thumbnail 🤣

  3. Satya Vachan | June 7, 2020 at 7:11 AM | Reply

    1.1 million civilians has been killed by US terrorist Forces in Afghanistan, Iraq & Syria.

    • keharimatiaksenelämä | June 7, 2020 at 7:42 AM | Reply

      Sauce?

    • Honeysuckle Blossom | June 7, 2020 at 8:51 AM | Reply

      keharimatiaksenelämä that ‘sauce’ is something you put on food 😀
      Finding where something comes from, like information or a river is ‘source’
      Said in kindness, so you know 😀 not to be unkind 😀 English has loads of those kind of words, they’re called homophones. Or…a pain in the backside! X

    • Eve Oakley | June 7, 2020 at 12:56 PM | Reply

      I thought this comment was alluding to ‘pass the sauce please’ 🤣🤣🤣

  4. Susudio in Pure Mish Again USA | June 7, 2020 at 7:12 AM | Reply

    Now that’s what I call
    “Guarding the Coast!”
    🐕 🌊
    Thank You, “Coast Guard” 💓
    “Sonya” is a pretty dog too.

  5. Diana Birchall | June 7, 2020 at 7:25 AM | Reply

    Beautiful 😎

  6. Honey Lyrics | June 7, 2020 at 7:27 AM | Reply

    Truly love to seeing this clip

  7. Madamelogicbombdropper Black Women Multimedia T.V. | June 7, 2020 at 7:34 AM | Reply

    Sweet little pooch🐶🐕💗💖💝💓💞💕😍🥰😘🐕🐶🐕🐶🐕🐶🐕🐶🐕

  8. Caroline Siegel | June 7, 2020 at 7:41 AM | Reply

    i love dogs. better than humans,. More loyal and will never let you down.

  9. Momo Vess | June 7, 2020 at 8:03 AM | Reply

    Those dogs have more heart than BUNKER BOY TRUMP. They are Brave and will Attack to protect, NOT RUN TO A BUNKER!

  10. Gothic Dragon warrior Queen | June 7, 2020 at 8:06 AM | Reply

    Awesome dogs !😃❤❤❤❤❤❤❤

  11. Randy Kasanpawiro | June 7, 2020 at 8:27 AM | Reply

    Us

  12. NotLian | June 7, 2020 at 9:17 AM | Reply

    Dude I thought the dog jumped high in the air while the soldier was riding it

  13. Patricia Hayman | June 7, 2020 at 10:53 AM | Reply

    Good dogs.

  14. pollo 4546 | June 7, 2020 at 11:39 AM | Reply

    Lmfao i clicked on it without reading the title because i saw a soldier riding a flying dog into battle

  15. brianna figueroa | June 7, 2020 at 11:53 AM | Reply

    doctor: “you have 3 minutes and 14 seconds left to live”

    me:

  16. Joaquin Lomeli | June 7, 2020 at 12:25 PM | Reply

    *MEANWHILE TRUMP HIDES IN HIS BUNKER*
    These dogs are facing their fears and helping others.

  17. Cold Weather | June 7, 2020 at 12:31 PM | Reply

    Omg ♥️IT 🐕

  18. Fuckingoogle | June 7, 2020 at 2:50 PM | Reply

    Are we defunding this too?

  19. The 5th Horseman Revelation 19 | June 7, 2020 at 4:48 PM | Reply

    Looks like the coast guard takes better care of their dogs than the Army does.

  20. MerMck | June 7, 2020 at 6:52 PM | Reply

    FANTASTIC

