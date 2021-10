Colin Powell, first Black secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications

RELATED:

Former Secretary of State Colin Powell has died from COVID-19 complications, his family announced through a social media post.

» Subscribe to USA TODAY:

» Watch more on this and other topics from USA TODAY:

» USA TODAY delivers current local and national news, sports, entertainment, finance, technology, and more through award-winning journalism, photos, videos and VR.

#ColinPowell #COVID-19 #GeneralPowell