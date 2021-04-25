Safety Pouch inventor David Price joins Lindsey Reiser and Garrett Haake on MSNBC Weekends to talk about his effort to try to reduce confrontations during traffic stops. The bright-orange folder hangs out the car window so drivers don’t have to reach for their information.» Subscribe to MSNBC:

College Student Invents Safety Pouch To Help Reduce Confrontations During Traffic Stops | MSNBC