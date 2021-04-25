Safety Pouch inventor David Price joins Lindsey Reiser and Garrett Haake on MSNBC Weekends to talk about his effort to try to reduce confrontations during traffic stops. The bright-orange folder hangs out the car window so drivers don’t have to reach for their information.» Subscribe to MSNBC:
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives.
College Student Invents Safety Pouch To Help Reduce Confrontations During Traffic Stops | MSNBC
GENIUS, hope you make a million dollars in no TIME.
It’s a completely worthless product, so I’m sure every democrat will get one.
According to each and every white republican in this thread. You’re the only “people” to object to this, doesn’t that tell you something? @Kevin
@Tēōdēdē I don’t get your comment, are you being sarcastic cuz it’s nonsensical, pulling out your license wrong is now deserving of death, it’s amazing how the goal post keeps moving when it’s black victims. It is far more rare for a cop to die by a traffic stop than citizens by a cop so who really should be afraid… Sorry but I see time and time again, cops exercise restraint when they want Period… Let’s just be honest for once, the constant dancing around the issue is what’s exhausting.
@changetocome100 of course you don’t “get my comment”. That’s because it’s too simple a concept for you to understand. This isn’t moving the goal posts, this is you looking to overcomplicate a simple process— it’s as if you’re confused about what is required to lawfully operate a vehicle on public roads. I’ve never had an issue when police stop me and every time I’ve been stopped it’s because I was doing something wrong. The difference between me and people like Floyd, Blake, Wright and any other black man is that I owned the wrong I was doing. I’ve been stopped more than a dozen times in my 30+ years of driving, speeding and no seatbelt stops, and in three of the speeding instances I was let off with a warning because I didn’t give some bs excuse for why I was speeding. When I was cited for no seatbelt I didn’t whine and complain to the cop about how I think the law is bs. I simply paid my fine and consulted an attorney to see about fighting the ticket. I owned my illegal acts. But things that were consistent in every encounter is that I had my driving documentation ready and I didn’t act like a jerk. I complied with requests and I survived every encounter without issue— as have all of my family members. The issue you speak about is only an issue to those unwilling to acknowledge that 99 % of the time the problem is not race, it’s the actions of the individual. It’s people like you that want to blame race because it’s easier than holding the individual accountable for their actions; personal responsibility is pretty much nonexistent anymore thanks to people like you.
@i dont have time 2 reply
Said no African American citizen EVER.
As inventive, and obviously deemed a need: it is a statement of how sad events have gotten that such a device is deemed essential! Only in America where the entrepreneurship is so admired, but such energies driven by fear of a traffic stop!
Leaving a comment for the algorithm. People should be aware of this solution.
Awesome 👍. Sad it needs to be this way.🗽👵🕯️🌌
It doesn’t, people just need to grow a pair
@rod m Wait who needs to grow a pair? The people who are getting pulled over?
It really doesn’t though.
What a horrible terrible country we live in. SMDH 👎🏽👎🏿
God I love this inventor. Fantastic!!!
Body Cam video is proving that you need to be prepared for police to assume the worst about you so this helps to put them at ease & keep you safe.
You know what else works? Complying with coronavirus protocols @Paul Wilson
You know what else works? Not referring to American citizens as “throwing race around” @Paul Wilson
Typical trump supporter threatened by the color pink@BIG BEEF
“Put them at ease”??? I’m sorry bro but if an officer is to unhinged to do a routine traffic stop without killing people then they shouldn’t be a cop let alone own a gun.
Noble invention & noble sentiment by yourself but as soon as its used by any criminal to deceive Police, as it surely will be, their anxiety levels will be increased.
Sometimes, the greatest ideas are the simplest. Congrats young man!
i dont see how fumbling to take your id from your wallet & place it in the pouch & then partially open your window & then hang the pouch out the window is in anyway practical
@john wallace The idea is that it will always be in it, or the license will be removed before starting the vehicle for a trip. The pouch is a color that is not the color of a gun, which means no one should mistake it for something dangerous as it is placed on the window. All you do is that you put the thing over the window, which a wallet will not do. A wallet will fall to the ground, which should make it more dangerous for the police officer, and as such, that officer might think the suspect is pulling something. Assuming the pouch is placed over something like say a turn signal, a door handhold, or strap to close a door; it will never even be on the person or in the glove box as they place it out the window so it and your hands should be visible to the officer for longer. Since opening the window partially is something done anyway to even talk to the officer, that part of your complaint isn’t even relevant.
It’s simpler to not resist arrest or commit crimes.
@Crimdor sshhhhh! logic& common sense are forbidden on this topic
Good idea, sad that he had to come up with something like this to just make it from point A to point B without getting shot.
You have more of a chance of getting killed by another car than getting shot by a cop. Although it happens at a ery low rate, we don’t have a problem of innocent people getting ahot by cops. This is BS
Cops don’t stop innocent people going about there business and shoot them . It just doesn’t happen . Traffic stops are usually conducted on suspicious vehicles or vehicles with defects and the occupants are then often confrontational and often attack police so they are shot . I think MSNBC viewers have been brainwashed to thinking that police are pulling over local friendly citizens for no reason and shooting them dead
@N W People really ignore all the facts in favor of the optics. Doesn’t matter how many warrants, how many crimes committed, illegal weapons in the car, or how hard they resist / try to flee, and all the rest. All that seems to matter is that an oppressed victim is getting shot by a mean jack booted agent of evil. Forget how these people jump in their car and put some innocent driver in a chair forever, then go knock over a few more liquor stores. It is all about the narrative.
@N W Guess you haven’t seen the video of the cop asking a man for his ID, he reaches for it and the cop shot him 5 times. His medical bills were huge and so was his settlement.
@N W yep, msnbc would have you believed that millions of black americans are being murdered by cops every year.
Well done, David. This is important for anyone. We hear the most about black men involved in traffic stops but there have also been stops of women alone by imposter cops and this would be a much safer help for them as well. You can never be too careful.
We could also encourage people to you know, NOT resist arrest?
I don’t recall any recent story of a black person being shot because they reached for their wallets.
Welcome to the violent police-state.
@Crimdor When someone is shot simply for leaning over to get something from a glove compartment in compliance with a legal order, how exactly was that resisting arrest? It’s not.
@Ronald King – I’m not denying that’s ever happened in history, but I don’t recall any recent occurrence of that happening.
@Crimdor 2016 – Philando Castile was shot after being ordered to get his driver’s license, which was in his glove compartment. He admitted to the officer that he had a handgun with a concealed carry permit. He was shot while getting the license. 2014 Jerame Reid was shot simply for getting his identification after admitting to owning a firearm. He even asked to be placed in custody because the officers were freaking out so badly after he admitted to owning a firearm.
Necessity is the mother of invention! Good work!
Good for him to create something much needed!
Sad though that we have to get to this point.
My God.. it brings tears to think they need to use this to save their lives. How sad for all of us
Please provide the name of one person who got shot for reaching for their ID. You people are the most pathetic losers on the planet. What an embarrassment.
I wonder if you shed any tears for sweet Jaslyn Adams? We all know the answer. She wasn’t a violent criminal, so her life has no value to you.
@Ryan Drayton because the white people take their drugs back to the crib& chill. they r more discrete about it
The end result will be the opposite.
Some may think it’s an insult to use and in some ways it IS and somewhat avoids the issue of bad policing and bad officers. That said…it’s a practical solution. BUT…it would best be implemented IN CONJUNCTION WITH much needed police reform.
You shouldn’t have to behave like you’re on safari with a motion-sensitive T-Rex when you’re pulled over for a traffic stop 😨
@Immortal Asirpa I’m with you up until you write that law enforcement have higher reasoning skills and that they are accountable to standards of self control. Im not sure what you base that statement on but the evidence doesn’t support that view. Granted, it would be great if they did and were but the standards for law enforcement has really lowered and what used to be a job that only had the best and brightest, who were honest and had integrity…that simply isn’t the case today. At best they are average people that due to the current culture in LE are as likely if not more likely to break the law and commit crimes by justifying it as a okay if it results in the arrest of a “bad guy”.
@Jan H That is not the point.
@Captain Win the problem is that they don’t have to think that but they do and to a certain degree…they are to blame for the problem. Certainly the number of firearms in the US borders on the insane but the vast majority are owned by non-violent civilians with no criminal intent or history.
@Captain Win Honey, I agree with you, but that ship sailed long ago here in the U.S. And, the proliferation of guns is not the only reason cops may overreact, react too quickly. I’m 70, a white kid who grew up in the segregated South, was taught from a young age to be afraid of Black males. No explanation, just be afraid, especially females. When we hear people spread lies about Black Lives Matter rallies, which I have attended, it’s always fear-based, that fear can be corrosive.
Some may think it’s an insult to use and in some ways it IS and somewhat avoids the issue of bad policing and bad officers. That said…it’s a practical solution. BUT…it would best be implemented IN CONJUNCTION WITH much needed police reform.
Thank you David for the safety pouch. It takes a teenager to use his common sense as guideline to put an end to the senseless killing.
By adults.
We could also encourage people to you know, NOT resist arrest?
I don’t recall any recent story of a black person being shot because they reached for their wallets.
Outstanding job, young man! Sad that it has come to the point this is needed, but I am so glad God gave you the vision to create it.
The fact this item even exists is mind-boggling. What a country where both policemen and civilians live in fear of being shot with every interaction.
@Josef Jerbilssays the guy whose idea of a pun is using the misspelled moniker of a Nazi propagandist. To be fair originality isn’t really a fascists strong suit so I won’t hold it against you.
Some may think it’s an insult to use and in some ways it IS and somewhat avoids the issue of bad policing and bad officers. That said…it’s a practical solution. BUT…it would best be implemented IN CONJUNCTION WITH much needed police reform.
@Reddi your stupid and ignorant
@Crimdor that just shows your lack of knowledge
@Kevin that’s going on in your mind l..
Nothing screams “I don’t trust you won’t shoot me as I reach for my wallet to retrieve something you requested”.
We could also encourage people to you know, NOT resist arrest?
I don’t recall any recent story of a black person being shot because they reached for their wallets.
@Crimdor well a black man was pepper sprayed for being black and pulling over in a well lit area. he’s part of our armed forces. The officer made a ‘mistake’, figured that out, then proceeded to use an excessive amount of pepper spray while another officer had a gun trained on him, ready to pull the trigger. A law abiding citizen looking out for his own safety by stopping a quarter mile further down the road in a well lit area, instead of in a dark area. That decision might have saved his life. But please tell me about how he deserved it…… go ahead, i’ll wait.
@Mark Clifton – From an officers perspective, he could have been stalling to get a weapon ready or stalling to hide contraband.
Just pull over and comply.
Every recent story that makes media headlines are people that wouldn’t be in the situation they were in if they hadn’t resisted arrest or committed crimes in the first place.
@Crimdor that’s because you have selective amnesia. Go see a doctor
@Crimdor nobody would be dumb enough to drive to a place with cameras and people to pull out a weapon or hide drugs. The best place to do that was in the Darkness of the highway. Even policemen prefer well lighted spots for the reason you suggest, not dark spots. Because you can’t see if he has any accomplice in the back of a car in the Darkness.
i remember this being talked about years ago. the idea was to put a number on you tags with you license, registration and current insurances on it but they said they will never do it because they want a reason to ticket or search your car.
I keep my registration and insurance paper clipped to my sun visor so I have everything in my hand by time they get to my car. No words need even be exchanged
What’s really sad is that the public has to keep coming up with ways to protect themselves from those who are suppose to be serving and protecting
Or comply
There should at least be more black police that reflect the makeup of an area being served. ferguson mo was predominately black and cops mostly white. Makes no sense. Why keep sending white cops into mainly black communities then freaking out when and interaction turns bad? Seriously think of all the black folks killed by white cops in the last several years. Would these people have been killed if the responding cop(s) were black? I think not. Would they have been arrested if need be? I think so. Would a black cop have put his knee on Geo Floyds neck for nine minutes!
@Captain Win 1st, that’s simply not true 2nd, LE are incredibly well paid and they are not in an overly dangerous profession 3rd the problem us the culture and type of people who wear the badge. The percentage of violent criminals who have a weapon and will use it against LE is incredibly small…this problem is who wears the badge and has nothing to do with the availability of firearms.
@Marlin Weekley actually, black cops are also racist against the black communities. It’s a part of the policing culture as a whole.