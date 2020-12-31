Colorado Governor Jared Polis holds news conference on COVID-19 | USA TODAY

Colorado has confirmed the first known U.S. case of a new coronavirus strain that was first identified in the United Kingdom.
"Today we discovered Colorado’s first case of the COVID-19 variant B.1.1.7, the same variant discovered in the U.K.," Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said on Twitter Tuesday afternoon. "The health and safety of Coloradans is our top priority and we will monitor this case, as well as all COVID-19 indicators, very closely."
The Colorado state laboratory confirmed the case and notified the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the governor's office said in a statement. The patient is a man in his 20s who is recovering in isolation in Elbert County, outside Denver. He has no travel history and no close contacts. Public health officials were conducting an investigatio
Glad to see them splitting the “ deaths” now. Death with covid /death from covid
When you get thousands of money from the gov for every body you have that says covid, every body you have turns to covid. Hospitals around america have been without money and proper funding for a long time, so can you blame them..
Cant* blame them
@Nicholas Lash like cumo in new york who never used the med ship mercy because he didn’t need it because the hospital had plenty rooms and ventilators now hurry and go watch the news so you know what you can and can’t do today you news operated dum as
You need better reading comp skills bro.. pretty sure we actually agree on this point.
Traitors
The burn pile is almost ready to set ablaze, be ready, january isn’t going to be pretty the way things look now
1 in 53 people have the spicy flu here. I guess that’s an excuse to decimate small businesses. Im SaViNg LiVeS.
Spicy flu, that a new one for me.
I prefer sweet and sour wu-flu
Said this last year when they ran their simulation of how this “virus” would play out. New strain COVID 21 coming like they said. Vaccines will be mandatory for supplies. Great Debt Relief in the works as well. Universal Basic Income. This is all about controlling the masses. It’s not about helping us. Politicians have lied before and they will continue to lie. Period. It’s in their dna.
They are controlled by the ruling class international bankers.
Hey Gov explain the Colorado coroner who had 5 covid deaths and 2 of them died of gunshots but listed as covid because they tested positive 30 days prior. Now open up the city.
So, guess that means another vaccine. 😵
Jared Polis is one of the richest people in politics, yet here he sits mandating we bow down to his announcements. I’ve got an idea how about you shove a vaccine where the sun don’t shine and get out of colorado business owners way. Your destroying families and lives with your draconian lock downs
Ya get tested because if you have a cold it’s corona if it’s the flu it’s covid if it’s a bike wreck it’s covid
Heart attack covid ..
Sheep
*JAMA Study:* “Only 1 of 32 COVID survivors testing positive had live virus.” That’s a 97% false-positive rate for “covid” diagnosis.
