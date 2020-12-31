Colorado Governor Jared Polis holds news conference on COVID-19 | USA TODAY

December 31, 2020

 

Colorado has confirmed the first known U.S. case of a new coronavirus strain that was first identified in the United Kingdom.

"Today we discovered Colorado’s first case of the COVID-19 variant B.1.1.7, the same variant discovered in the U.K.," Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said on Twitter Tuesday afternoon. "The health and safety of Coloradans is our top priority and we will monitor this case, as well as all COVID-19 indicators, very closely."

The Colorado state laboratory confirmed the case and notified the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the governor's office said in a statement. The patient is a man in his 20s who is recovering in isolation in Elbert County, outside Denver. He has no travel history and no close contacts. Public health officials were conducting an investigatio

38 Comments on "Colorado Governor Jared Polis holds news conference on COVID-19 | USA TODAY"

  2. Jojo Baggett | December 30, 2020 at 1:18 PM | Reply

    Glad to see them splitting the “ deaths” now. Death with covid /death from covid

