I was in HS when Columbine happened. These things are routine now. It’s insane.
@Andrew Gocken there or their? Make up ur mind
That is just messed up! 😕
@Kyle Alexander you point out typos on YouTube, that’s hilarious, and really pathetic 🤣
@Andrew Gocken thanks!
I was 12 almost turning 13 1999 I remember the news coverage it was so shocking and history is repeating itself today for the bad steps need to taken for change I hope I can see it one day.
As for The ” what does it take to bring a bad man with a gun down …a good man with a gun ” BS there where a dozen good men, fully trained, fully licensed, with guns …who did nothing. Makes a lie of it all.
@demon slayer I also wondered how an 18-year-old could possibly come up with the money to buy two brand new assault rifles, more than a thousand rounds of ammunition, and body armor? Something funny going on?!
@Truth 4tufftimes There were 2 good guys ( cops )with no guns who rammed the bad guy with guns in NZ and arrested him in seconds.
I don’t mean to trivialize what a senior went through, but a 10 year old isn’t going to be able to voice their feelings/concerns as well. Damn our representatives for taking their break! These kids are way more important 🤬🤬
FREE GUNS
Safer with EVERYONE GETTING THEM FREE just in time for CHRISTMAS. What a blast New Years would be cowboys.
@Richard MacLean 🍴💩
Bringing guns into the classroom will cause more shootings. The students will somehow get their hands on that gun and you’d be saving them a trip to the gun store.
The question is this: Why are kids so angry and violent? They are taught that they are evolved animals who’s ancestors crawled out of a pool of pond scum. We teach them that they are a product of random chance with no divine purpose. Then we ask ourselves why they act like animals…?
@Cait Jones how long would it take the teacher to reach that locked box, unlock it, arm herself/himself, when a gunman bursts in the door with no warning? What if the teacher is at the other end of the classroom from the locked box? What if the teacher’s hands shake from the shock? How does that work out when the gunman has shot the teacher before s/he has time to go through all those steps?
@Lea Doucet he shot through a locked door from what’s told if teachers had even a option of a Taser how many babies would still be alive how many died from blood loss during that hour how many were suffering thinking they were there but weren’t comeing to help…. I’d rather have died trying then too not try at all those poor families 😔 I can’t even imagine especially the parents outside begging pleading trying to get to those babies and we’re arrested
@3:09 Absolutely soul crushing 😩😭
How does a POC do so much damage???
US Teens dont need guns at 18 yrs old, what the students need is CIVIC EDUCATION (also known as citizen education or democracy education).
@Agent Electric I’d only agree if we can raise the voting age, too.
@r o m a n s 5 : 8 in my town it’s easier to get a semi-automatic rifle than it is to get a beer. You have to drive an hour to a wet county for a beer but a gun store is right down the street. This country makes no damn sense.
Sarah Brown there is no legitimate need to raise the voting age. These young adults need to learn how to be civically active and voting is one of the processes of being civically active. However the legal age for alcohol, tobacco, marijuana, and guns should be 25 years of age.
What’s more frightening than an active shooter with an AR-15? A cop who hesitates to take down the shooter in the moment of truth.
The police were outgunned, in Buffalo and Uvalde. There were good guys with guns. One died in Buffalo. Uvalde police expected several would have to die to bring down this emo teen with an AR15. No one stepped up to take the fall. Eventually, Border Patrol officers took him out, after police held them and parents back for like 45 minutes. Sadly, even if brave police on scene had made the best choices, several people would have died, including children, before the shooter went down.
The U.S. military doesn’t let untrained recruits have assault weapons or close imitations before they complete training, and even then, restricts guns on bases. Similarly reasonable people in other countries prevent kids (and anyone else) from outgunning the police. At worst they have 3% as many mass shootings, most 0~1%. America expects civilians and police to die in droves every time some kid plots his revenge against society, as a “price of freedom.” Who besides mass shooters feels more free after a tragedy like Columbine? Other countries show how laws can and should equalize the rights of gun nuts and others. But Americans have refused to enact similar laws, and sometimes, the U.S. Supreme Court strikes down local gun restrictions. It’s not because the 2nd Amendment demands it. It didn’t before. This is ideological.
Just like these shooters are not all clinically insane, gun nuts are often rational. They’re crazy, not stupid. This status quo is great for Republican careers, domestic terrorists, as well as gun and ammunition sales. It’s horrible for everyone else. They only care enough to offer the rest of us “thoughts and prayers,” oh, and sell us guns.
WOWWWW. THIS comment made me shake my head. Wow.
@波紋小石 wrong. The Uvalde PD were not outgunned. They are issued fully-automatic rifles. Their job is to protect the innocent, serve the public trust, and uphold the law. They agreed to put their lives on the line. That would be like a fireman not going into a burning building because they might die. You’re ridiculous.
It’s horrible that these kids have had to go through all this trauma and fear. That “man” committed a horrible atrocity against those kids and what they’re going through right now is so saddening. What’s most frustrating is the actions of Republicans and the law enforcement towards this incident and how they just don’t seem to even WANT to find a solution to help make sure that incidents like these don’t keep happening!
Even Courage the Cowardly Dog had more balls than the Ulvade Sheriff Department
My first child was born April 23, 1999. The newspaper headlines, yes newspaper, the internet was in it’s infancy, were all about Columbine. I questioned myself bringing a child in to this. Twenty three years later and seven more kids, with two in elementary school, I’m still wondering why I brought these kids in to such a world.
I remember a story when Virginia Tech happened there happened to be a Columbine survivor enrolled in VT at the time, CAN YOU IMAGINE? you survive one, work through the trauma, get better, or at least work on getting better then BAM had it happen all over again?
That is what could happen to these children, they are 10/11 y/o, Sandy Hook 6/7 y/o, Parkland 16/17 y/o they still have some school attending to do, it’s not like you can tell them “we can move to a new place” when this problem is ALL OVER the country.
Sheesh. I mean. If it were me.. I would be convinced that I have a horrible event magnet stuck to me and I should probably just buy a little farm and hope like hell it’s not near any correctional facilities. Just to be safe. But no in all seriousness that would pretty much break me. I don’t think she even heard the gunshots at the second one she was just leaving her apartment to get to school. Still just being that close of proximity to another mass shooting. They are much stronger than I am. Certainly.
I feel bad for that lady who wants her son to not be afraid of going to school because that ship has permanently sailed.
@Storytime with Mamabear
And how will they take action without money?
That’s why we need to take mental illness seriously. Instead, we have people asserting that genital mutilation surgery is totally fine and normal.
@Blondie6 I wrote “we have people asserting that genital mutilation surgery is totally fine and normal.” And you did exactly that. Thanks for proving my point.
Not to discount the immediate awful trauma for those who are experiencing this, but the shock waves are affecting us all, and not just in the U SA.
Agree, the very idea of someone just marching in and massacring the absolute most defenseless among us is a human tragedy, not an American tragedy. How anyone gets it into their mind as something to do is beyond me.
There is a basic rule of nature that is hot wired into the soul of EVERY living creature on this planet to protect their babies. Protect the young. Continue the perpetuation of the species…..but not in America. That rule applies to the wild animals across the planet….but not to the America. The law makers are conflicted by money and power and there is nothing loving parents can do about it. Consider this statement and reflect upon it, then you will recognise how dark things are in America 💔😔
23 years ago that happened and what did we see after 23 yrs ? same outrage , same grieves , same cries , same losses , same thoughts and prayers , same silence , same apathy , was any attempts made to at least changed the status quo?
Can you imagine not being able to physically identify your own young child nor have an open casket . Because they are so disfigured/unrecognisable.. America please change your gun laws !!! You cannot keep letting your children /nation go through such trauma .
I don’t think people realize how powerful these weapons are. They military equipment that is only useful in war. And it’s misleading to lump them in with guns for spirt or protection.
@Anne Parrish and the soldiers that are issued those weapons while in the service are not allowed to take them home.
Since we are so advanced the 2nd amendment needs to be as advanced as we are and our society we can no longer ignore that the amendment was catered to a more stable and responsible audience but we are not in any shape or form that audience not in our daily lives nor our leaders we are way more uncivilized and way more arrogant, the evidence is so clear even a blind person can see but the problem is that we have no excuse all we do is talk talk talk and we keep getting the same results may God help us all
@Jeffro S seems like that only happens in the movies.
meanwhile in reality…
@seth reality is a funny thing
@Jock Young and those that port arms need to go thru very extensive test and evaluation to ensure they can port those arms
This goes beyond shocking and heart breaking, i don’t know what to say or feel… how can this happen to these innocent kids, their pure nature stolen. They were failed by the system, failed by the police, i am so so sad for them
I’m from Texas. I’ve seen cops do this very thing. Scared actually to go in and arrest an unarmed abusive man who just beat up his ex wife new husband.
@JC Firebrand jc. It makes sense that .. insecure personalities compensate through authoritarian jobs.
Oxymoron of the month: “responsible gun-owner”
_There are no metal detectors or special door locks on classrooms. And, by policy, teachers are not armed. “Professionals deal with the security,” Shavit said. “Not the teachers.” Israeli security experts also say that gun violence is rare in Israel because privately held guns are so rare._
– Washington Post