46 comments
Someone tweeted once that “Men are pro-life until they get the wrong woman pregnant” and Hershel has got to be the walking example of that.
that is awesome – it is true the absolute best you are going to get out of Herschel Walker is – he paid for an abortion – and sent an abortion card .
@INDIA SUPER CLEAN 🇮🇳 👈. You train your women to walk 20 steps behind you. Have any sirloin steaks lately?
@WE THE PEOPLE 🙌 I can Not define a “…woman…”, but I KNOW one of those critters when I see it!! Lmfao – Rofl
Herschel Walker is a shining example of why the NFL needed to make better helmets!!
😂😂😂👏🏼
@WE THE PEOPLE 🙌 How can YOU be duped by someone that YOU think is not the rightful President of the US
HERSCHEL WALKER IS THE PERFECT SELL-OUT FOR THE GOP TO USE AS THEIR LITTLE PET PROJECT!!💯💯
Don’t you mean Uncle Walker.
I love that someone has finally called these people ” Supposed Christian Evangelicals “…. These people are not Christians and its sickening to see and hear how they mock God constantly.
@neb I love how people put comments on YouTube that make no sense whatsoever.
@BeNice I’ve met some wonderful Christians in my 66 years on this planet. I’ll be voting blue too!
@Mrvls Mrv sometimes comments don’t make sense to the reader because they lack a comprehension of the subject.
Other times the reader may lack an ability to comprehend a comment because they have pre-determined “beliefs” in place of having an “opinion.”
It doesn’t get any more ‘double standard’ than that. (and no, that’s not a challange)
It’s like they don’t ever hear themselves.😒
Carville is right, there is no bottom for the GOP
And having that joke Newt on defending Walker,
Wow
@WE THE PEOPLE 🙌 You’re right. FJB.
@WE THE PEOPLE 🙌 Defending who from what? I know those are names racists like to say but you aren’t saying anything.
Herschel Walker is the reason the word “hypocrite” was invented.
Even at his age, James Carville is one of the most wicked smart strategists the Democrats have. He nailed it here.
Gotta Love the Ragin’ Cajun
@EDUARDO
America says:
“Come fart again”
???
Old James Carville is 100% more articulate and clear on the absurdity in both parties than all the talking heads that have passed through CNN! And this is coming from a liberal democrat that used to love CNN!
Scott Jennings is a poor excuse for a human being. He never fails to deliver the cynicism and hypocrisy that the GOP has become famous for.
Total D-nozzle.
I don’t want someone with “ a lot of concussions” to run my government.
@Borneo Man 😆⚽🌮
Right 👍
@Confederate Hero Yeah, and he’s doing great. Best president of your lifetime.
Herschel Walker isn’t an “ imperfect vessel”. He is a cracked pot
James Carville silenced that dancing clown, Scott Jennings, pretty quickly. Carville left him speechless.
Oh boy. The dancing clown had me.
Did you see him cringe when James mentioned Gingrich? Tells all…
@eltorocal YUP 👍.
@Angela Hughes and that wasn’t even one of his better dances! Long day maybe 😏
There is a lot fundamentally wrong with politics especially when people will support and back politicians who are morally corrupt.
@mel welker I don’t get it. We wouldn’t vote for them and we would expect them to be expelled from the party. When the party has no standards and the voters have no standards, the country is up sh@t creek! 🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺
yes…morally bankrupt….
James Carville brings one song to mind on this segment. And the song is “Tell it like it is”😎
He brought a song to mind from Kid Rock – We The People.
Newt Gingrich: “Herschel Walker has had repeated, severe brain damage. He’s going to be great in the US Senate!”
That Part make it make sense
Mr Carville is 100% spot on!!
Carvel’s comeback was awesome! Jennings is a hokey yes man.
Scott Jennings’ smug facial expression while Carville spoke combined with what he actually had to say turns my stomach. It’s clear the GOP is self-destructing before our eyes. I just wish it would go faster.
Why not, he’s only defending Ron Johnson, who “immediately and forcefully” did nothing but call a terrorist attack a TOURIST VISIT. When you’re following that, anything should fly, right?
Mr Colville is a gem! I have been loving his straight talk for over 25 years.