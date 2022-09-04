Recent Post
- Why Lofgren says Trump’s speech was ‘weird’
- Commentator breaks down how Trump’s speech could affect elections
- Reporter reveals what Republicans are saying privately about Trump home search
- Why ex-Trump officials think Trump had classified docs in his home
- One issue has these GOP swing state voters undecided about who to vote for
44 comments
“Kentucky is one of the most federally dependent states in the nation, Kentucky receives $2.15 in federal money for every dollar of taxes paid. Pay your fair share Kentucky
слава советской армии!
https://youtu.be/hSRinThgtR0
слава советской армии!
https://youtu.be/hSRinThgtR0
слава советской армии!
https://youtu.be/hSRinThgtR0
I love it, you had it right in the first line, “Capital hell is appropriate..
@Marta Bergen PART2 Linked It finally here Guy:
https://youtu.be/CWfd8OjWkwg
@EDUARDO put the pipe down, not good for your brain.
Last fight https://youtu.be/A3Xk9-Znf40
Now the DOJ has to act…
Well the one thing DOJ is good at is ACTING. Maybe they should do their acting this time with a script that isn’t fictional.
@unlisted junk PART2 Linked It finally here Guy:
https://youtu.be/CWfd8OjWkwg
@unlisted junk We actually want the DOJ to enforce the law on those who act against the law, and that INCLUDES DONALD TRUMP.
“Capitol Hell” – the 2nd best Freudian Slip of this century!
@L Rodriguez I’m happy for you, good luck and be well
She had it right the 1st time, CAPITOL HELL!!!
Last fight https://youtu.be/A3Xk9-Znf40
😂
So true!!!
“The followers must feel besieged. The easiest way to solve the plot is the appeal to xenophobia.”
7th Principle of Fascism by Umberto Eco
PART2 Linked It finally here Guy:
https://youtu.be/CWfd8OjWkwg
Trump’s one-word aria: ” me me me me ME!!!”
🤣😂🤣
@Estelle J PART2 Linked It finally here Guy:
https://youtu.be/CWfd8OjWkwg
Bence bu karakter tamamen yetişme tarzıyla ilgilidir..
Tramp in ayarları bozuk..
Bence çocukluğunda ve ergenlik döneminde çok baskı görmüş biridir..
Muhtemelen ergenlik döneminde arkadaşları tarafından dışlanmış biridir…
Onun icin şimdi ben ben ben
diyor..
Ve yine tahmin ediyorum ki
arkadaşları ona çok dayak atmıştır.
Şimdi acısını cikariyor.
When the donald is uncertain he reverts to a strange monotone in his speeches. Quite telling.
When Biden is uncertain, he is awake and talking.
Too bad his followers can’t discern truth from fiction.
“Capitol Hell” uh, “Hill” good one.
“The FBI and the Justice department…”
Trump sounds like a drunk uncle at a family reunion.
@Carl with a Camera in The Philippines But I think showering with his tween daughter was the worst. Or maybe his and Hunter’s ties to china.
He changes his story so often you just can’t take him seriously.
Month long recess? That must be nice
I like presidents that don’t cheapen the office of POTUS at every turn.
The Big Guy always takes 10%.
Why isn’t he detained and questioned about the missing documents?
Your government quit on you. Citizens arrest Citizen 45.
With what we know about Trump, any reasonable person wonders why he has not been arrested.
What do we know that constitutes an arrest?
Have you lost something you never had ?
@NBA1 just because you leave out the “C” doesn’t make your comment any less offensive
Why would any sane person switch to the GOP at this time?
1 Dennis Ball Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZJOx2Ft_VgQ
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
If news media would quit airing Trump’s rally’s it would literally shut him up since he has no other platform. And since he hates the media, I’m sure he wouldn’t mind LOLOLOL
1 sara’s creations Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZJOx2Ft_VgQ
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer