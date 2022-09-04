44 comments

  1. “Kentucky is one of the most federally dependent states in the nation, Kentucky receives $2.15 in federal money for every dollar of taxes paid. Pay your fair share Kentucky

    1. Well the one thing DOJ is good at is ACTING. Maybe they should do their acting this time with a script that isn’t fictional.

    3. @unlisted junk We actually want the DOJ to enforce the law on those who act against the law, and that INCLUDES DONALD TRUMP.

  6. “The followers must feel besieged. The easiest way to solve the plot is the appeal to xenophobia.”
    7th Principle of Fascism by Umberto Eco

    3. Bence bu karakter tamamen yetişme tarzıyla ilgilidir..
      Tramp in ayarları bozuk..
      Bence çocukluğunda ve ergenlik döneminde çok baskı görmüş biridir..
      Muhtemelen ergenlik döneminde arkadaşları tarafından dışlanmış biridir…
      Onun icin şimdi ben ben ben
      diyor..
      Ve yine tahmin ediyorum ki
      arkadaşları ona çok dayak atmıştır.
      Şimdi acısını cikariyor.

  10. “The FBI and the Justice department…”

    Trump sounds like a drunk uncle at a family reunion.

    1. @Carl with a Camera in The Philippines But I think showering with his tween daughter was the worst. Or maybe his and Hunter’s ties to china.

  17. If news media would quit airing Trump’s rally’s it would literally shut him up since he has no other platform. And since he hates the media, I’m sure he wouldn’t mind LOLOLOL

