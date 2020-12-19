With early voting already underway in the Georgia runoffs, Grammy, Emmy and Academy Award-winning artist Common talks to Ali Velshi about getting out the vote with BlackPAC in Georgia this week. Common describes what he’s hearing from “inspired’ Georgia voters: “They realize the power they have in their hands to change the vision and direction of this country.”» Subscribe to MSNBC:
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
Common Talks Canvassing in Georgia Ahead of Senate Runoff Elections | MSNBC
The people will change the corrupt establishment that Georgia has endured in the past….time for the rot to finally go with their coward in chief
@Sandra Wade
Shush keran
Lol
-COMANCHE NATION
@Maija Liepa
Lol I’m definitely real
-COMANCHE NATION
@CHIEF TAHCHAWWICKAH LEARN HOW TO SPELL
@Sandra Wade
Ok Keran
Haha
You must not have seen the brotha that came up with the New version of Karen haha.
You made this even More funneeeeee WE all laughed here, other Natives at you!
-COMANCHE NATION
@Sandra Wade We had massive Trump trains drive through my Neighborhood with their Trump flags.
Right on Common! ✊✊
2020 and America is still stuck in the 1960’s as far as voting rights. America is a backward democracy, what a joke.
@THUNDER BOLT Which “THAT”, the forgotten history lesson about the past Hitler pope, hmm?
https://youtu.be/5JDgasDHZv0
or the one about the most recent imaginary “white Abraham’s god mandated” American Hitler, Trump?
“We want them infected’: Trump appointee demanded ‘herd immunity’ strategy, emails reveal
Then-HHS science adviser Paul Alexander called for millions of Americans to be infected as means of fighting Covid-19.
https://www.politico.com/news/2020/12/16/trump-appointee-demanded-herd-immunity-strategy-446408
https://youtu.be/CCJrj7UIl34
Donald Trump & Bob Woodward Covid Conversation Transcript: Trump ‘Playing it down’ – Rev
https://www.rev.com/blog/transcripts/donald-trump-bob-woodward-conversation-transcript-trump-playing-down-coronavirus
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/twitter-bans-steve-bannon-account-fauci-wray-beheaded/
https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/lesterfeder/this-is-how-steve-bannon-sees-the-entire-world
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/steve-bannon-trisulti-italy-benjamin-harnwell-school-bolster-europe-right-wing/
https://www.newyorker.com/news/news-desk/new-evidence-emerges-of-steve-bannon-and-cambridge-analyticas-role-in-brexit
Get that German-American Nazi trash over and out with swift! Then.
Lets just get the NEW Nuremberg Prosecutions started once that SOCIOPATH Trump has been dragged out of the White House, ja?
GOOD guys-Americans, until then. 😊😷🤗😍
APROPOS Prof: All ultra religious RIGHTWING big business corporate interests groups PROPAGANDA-“Ads”-funded TV, Radio. Print even and so called Social Media News can never do any thing other than mainly run FAKE NEWS:
In Fascism and in Communism the richest guys in the “news” always work for the highest payer: the oligarchy/ the system/ the state!
The USA is not Communism as we all know, ergo…. 😊
Godless Best,
A. E.
Projectheureka LLC,
That’s maga bull. They are trying to suppress Black people’s votes. that’s crazy America has black people in it they helped build America. That’s not right. I do believe those black americans have it in thier blood to stand up in hard times. I’m proud of those black americans. Put that racism down Georgia. Go Georgia go get those corrupt republicans out of there they aren’t for America they are for thier billfolds. I think the younger ones are preety much with it to seeing what’s going on.
@Projectheureka your double talking.
Comedy https://youtu.be/BOdzzrekNSI
Don’t like living in America? Hit the road, jack!!
Go get ’em, “Un” Common.
There’s a group in Georgia urging trump supporters to write-in trump’s name as senator in Georgia, or not to vote…..Yeah, please do that.😁😂
Don’t worry, there’s definitely some stupid enough
Writing in Trumps name is the ultimate choice for Republicans to show their loyalty… wink wink!
Comedy https://youtu.be/BOdzzrekNSI
I wrote in Stacy Abrams instead of Ossoff because she deserves it more
😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣 they have no analytical skills so they will listen, good. I hope they do listen and comply.
Voting for ossoff and warnock seems like common sense to me!
So you want to live under communists rule? Please research cause that man is extremely radical.
@Ken Hernandez I guess you are so educated people are just beneath you..lol
@Hazy well why did you mother have 6 abortions?
I don’t think you should use the common sense argument to describe a liberal
Common sense to a lazy government handout leach
Come on Georgians you can do this it’s the right thing for America. Eyes wide open to what Trump really is!!
Not only eyes wide open to who 45 is but the Republican party is.
He is a full blown TRAITOR.
https://youtu.be/KQ-YjGmpO4Q https://youtu.be/KQ-YjGmpO4Q is this bi???
Do you really want America to become a communist country?
@Tim Smith Still reeling from the Covit 19 I take it ?
Georgia listen to common-sense
Nice one.
Georgians — Please vote — the fate of the whole country is in your hands. We are all watching and hoping!
Co done Georgians. Be our heroes and vote blue.
“DITCH Mitch “the B!TCH” and create a SWITCH”
Go Georgia, please please vote BLUE. The Senate needs new leadership, new blood! Boot out the corporate old guards..stay safe. 🙏✌️😷
done
ossoff/Warnock 2021
The downside to all of this is that we will probably never receive that stimulus if republicans have anything to do with it after watching this. The party of vindictiveness
Yep, bill for Heroes since.may
Has nothing to do with this
All the republicans are doing talk talk talk”they have no policies, why would anyone vote for them? It makes no sense….
@Michelle Whatshername yes, so true. FEAR is what they always push. Fear the blacks, fear the browns, fear China, fear socialism, fear universal Healthcare, so disgraceful.
@John Jones goofball is 1 word genius
Because we are Patriots and you are NOT!
@NicholeB why don’t they fear Russia?
@Michelle Whatshername great question.
Both Common and Ali are true American heros, and I’m speaking as a 61 year old white guy!
Ok bot. You’re a 61 year old that joined youtube 3 days ago? Right ok🙄
“DITCH Mitch “the B!TCH” and create a SWITCH”
Thank “U” Sir, May The Lord Bless You🙏❤️😍
Common ain’t no Ali!!..He’s bought and paid for!!..wake up
I love Georgia 💙 Let’s get this Mconnell out !!!!
I was really happy to hear that the celebraties in Georgia, such as TI, Ludicrass and offset and I’m sure others, who are from there are encouraging the young voters to vote. These are the extra votes we need to help win the Senate. vote Ossoff and Warnock
LUDACRIS lol no ludicrass, but yes, I agree.
Georgia come on through, we need you to “FIRE Mitch”🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊
Georgians, please be our heroes. Vote blue.
“DITCH Mitch “the B!TCH” and create a SWITCH”
YOU GUYS WOULDVE SWALLOWED HITLERS LOAD
That’s dumb! He is working for you!
Well, stand up and be counted, Georgia. Inspire the nation.
Georgia, we need you to demote Mitch!! Make him the minority…
Destroy his horcrux as well.
“DITCH Mitch “the B!TCH” and create a SWITCH”
The lack of message Perdue and Laffler have shows they’re out to protect a crooked system. They offer nothing but scary BS talking points. Time for a new future Georgia.
It is great that there is such a big turnout. Voting is such a powerful tool, something to celebrate.
Common is living his best life. Respect.