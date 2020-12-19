Common Talks Canvassing in Georgia Ahead of Senate Runoff Elections | MSNBC

TOPICS:
December 19, 2020

 

With early voting already underway in the Georgia runoffs, Grammy, Emmy and Academy Award-winning artist Common talks to Ali Velshi about getting out the vote with BlackPAC in Georgia this week. Common describes what he’s hearing from “inspired’ Georgia voters: “They realize the power they have in their hands to change the vision and direction of this country.”» Subscribe to MSNBC:

  1. Reets Oz | December 19, 2020 at 3:52 PM | Reply

    The people will change the corrupt establishment that Georgia has endured in the past….time for the rot to finally go with their coward in chief

  2. Ta Up | December 19, 2020 at 3:53 PM | Reply

    Right on Common! ✊✊

  3. CPT Fin | December 19, 2020 at 3:56 PM | Reply

    2020 and America is still stuck in the 1960’s as far as voting rights. America is a backward democracy, what a joke.

  4. Jay Roy Sims | December 19, 2020 at 3:59 PM | Reply

    Go get ’em, “Un” Common.

  5. Dittzx | December 19, 2020 at 4:00 PM | Reply

    There’s a group in Georgia urging trump supporters to write-in trump’s name as senator in Georgia, or not to vote…..Yeah, please do that.😁😂

  6. Randy Watson | December 19, 2020 at 4:05 PM | Reply

    Voting for ossoff and warnock seems like common sense to me!

  7. Wow Loser | December 19, 2020 at 4:12 PM | Reply

    Come on Georgians you can do this it’s the right thing for America. Eyes wide open to what Trump really is!!

  8. CHAMOUGON BERNADOTTE | December 19, 2020 at 4:15 PM | Reply

    Georgia listen to common-sense

  9. Barton Carlin | December 19, 2020 at 4:18 PM | Reply

    Georgians — Please vote — the fate of the whole country is in your hands. We are all watching and hoping!

  10. J&TB Transport | December 19, 2020 at 4:21 PM | Reply

    The downside to all of this is that we will probably never receive that stimulus if republicans have anything to do with it after watching this. The party of vindictiveness

  11. Trevor Caesar | December 19, 2020 at 4:30 PM | Reply

    All the republicans are doing talk talk talk”they have no policies, why would anyone vote for them? It makes no sense….

  12. Wally World | December 19, 2020 at 4:38 PM | Reply

    Both Common and Ali are true American heros, and I’m speaking as a 61 year old white guy!

  13. princess Harmon | December 19, 2020 at 4:39 PM | Reply

    I love Georgia 💙 Let’s get this Mconnell out !!!!

  14. carla boykin | December 19, 2020 at 4:47 PM | Reply

    I was really happy to hear that the celebraties in Georgia, such as TI, Ludicrass and offset and I’m sure others, who are from there are encouraging the young voters to vote. These are the extra votes we need to help win the Senate. vote Ossoff and Warnock

  15. Chris Ke | December 19, 2020 at 5:05 PM | Reply

    Georgia come on through, we need you to “FIRE Mitch”🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊

  16. Constituent A | December 19, 2020 at 5:08 PM | Reply

    Well, stand up and be counted, Georgia. Inspire the nation.

  17. Nessa S. | December 19, 2020 at 5:33 PM | Reply

    Georgia, we need you to demote Mitch!! Make him the minority…

  18. BigMug Bob | December 19, 2020 at 5:35 PM | Reply

    The lack of message Perdue and Laffler have shows they’re out to protect a crooked system. They offer nothing but scary BS talking points. Time for a new future Georgia.

  19. JB | December 19, 2020 at 5:38 PM | Reply

    It is great that there is such a big turnout. Voting is such a powerful tool, something to celebrate.

  20. Colette Lee | December 19, 2020 at 6:18 PM | Reply

    Common is living his best life. Respect.

