With early voting already underway in the Georgia runoffs, Grammy, Emmy and Academy Award-winning artist Common talks to Ali Velshi about getting out the vote with BlackPAC in Georgia this week. Common describes what he’s hearing from “inspired’ Georgia voters: “They realize the power they have in their hands to change the vision and direction of this country.”» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online

Visit msnbc.com:

Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:

Find MSNBC on Facebook:

Follow MSNBC on Twitter:

Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

Common Talks Canvassing in Georgia Ahead of Senate Runoff Elections | MSNBC