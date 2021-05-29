Concerns Of Racially-Motivated Violence During Tulsa Anniversary

The Department of Homeland Security warns in a memo that the commemorative events planned for the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre could be targets for racially-motivated violent attacks. President of the National Action Network Rev. Al Sharpton and Director of the Republican Accountability Project Olivia Troye discuss.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
#TulsaAnniversary #Oklahoma #TulsaMassacrer
Do y’all actually believe that Biden really cares about other races look at his past videos, y’all are brainwashed if you do believe that.
@username unknown Barack Obama was the first articulate, clean black man in politics
@username unknown how exactly did everyone do better under Trump? Be specific.
@J M “I do know that he cares about America would you biting in the Democrats don’t look at what they’re doing destroying it [sic]”?
Do you hold a degree in advanced gibberish from Trump U?
@totakikay realize that the left and hollywood and the media want us at each other’s throats they want hate and division realize that they are the enemy not the american public. It’s time to stand up against the them and the machine. WHY is it easier to Cross the border then it is to tour washington DC. Ask questions.
@-oiiio- woke tears, yummy!
Put that in your book of biden gaffes.
This is the media praying to Moloch.
@Hmngbrd77 you need me to explain to you why evil is evil? just read about it. the internet is a powerful tool.
I guess my question was too tough to answer.
@Creature guess mine was too since you couldn’t answer it🤔
@Amerigoth I did answer it, where’s your response? You’re not a coward are you?
@Creature you didn’t answer it
As soon as Sharpton starts speaking I lose interest and could careless….
He looks like a bobble-head
“ care less”.
Aren’t you impressed with his snazzy suits?
Sharpton could careless not in what you lose.
Why’d it take you that long?
3,2,1 …false flag event coming up to take your eyes off the audits. Too late DS
Jesus, what is up with his giant 🥔 head??? 😳
He looks like a puppet
Al sharpton has been pretty uppity as of late
All White Supremacists need to do is sit back and let Al speak. He proves they are correct.
Probably blm
🤣🤣🤣🤪
*Al Sharpton, the professional extortionist.*
he got slapped with fines by courts back in the day that he just refused to pay lol i forget the details
And racist.
I remember when this first came out last year most people never even knew this happened!
Do you know how many past crimes could be found climbing down your DNA tree. Guess you should be held accountable for all of those past acts as well eh….
@Compete ToDefeat Huh?
Some “History” they want to erase/rewrite.
Some “History” they want to “Extort”.
Get it right… That white mob was the government.
This is mainstream gaslighting. Out in the open.
She would’ve been more convincing if she memorized the speech her handlers wrote for her.
Lmao, we got a live loon here.
“For all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God.” Romans 3:23 ADMIT THAT YOU’RE A SINNER. This is where that godly sorrow leads to genuine repentance for sinning against the righteous God and there is a change of heart, we change our mind and God changes our hearts and regenerates us from the inside out.
“But God commended His love toward us, in that while we were yet sinners Christ died for us.” Romans 5:8 BELIEVE IN YOUR HEART THAT JESUS CHRIST DIED FOR YOUR SINS, WAS BURIED, AND THAT GOD RAISED JESUS FROM THE DEAD. Believe in your heart that Jesus Christ died for your sins, was buried, and that God raised Jesus from the dead. This is trusting with all of your heart that Jesus Christ is who he said he was.
“For whosoever shall call on the name of the Lord shall be saved.” Romans 10:13 CALL UPON THE NAME OF THE LORD. This is trusting with all of your heart that Jesus Christ is who he said he was. Every single person who ever lived since Adam will bend their knee and confess with their mouth that Jesus Christ is Lord, the Lord of Lords and the King of Kings.
So concerned about the possibility of racial violence…. but no concern about the actual anti Asian racial violence being committed by black folks.
I thought she was talking about Detroit last weekend
We all have seen these difficulties like what this lady says first hand in Seattle , Portland, and other cities around our country.
1:34 “The warning is not based on a specific or credible threat”…. media just stirring the pot, hoping a few dollars fly out.
Hey look, it’s AL. The guy who pays himself over $1MIL annually from his own charity National Action Network. White guilt can be a helluva payday! Just ask BLM
She can’t remember this bs because it’s all made up bs.