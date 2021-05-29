Concerns Of Racially-Motivated Violence During Tulsa Anniversary

TOPICS:
May 29, 2021

 

The Department of Homeland Security warns in a memo that the commemorative events planned for the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre could be targets for racially-motivated violent attacks. President of the National Action Network Rev. Al Sharpton and Director of the Republican Accountability Project Olivia Troye discuss.

43 Comments on "Concerns Of Racially-Motivated Violence During Tulsa Anniversary"

  1. J M | May 29, 2021 at 12:40 AM | Reply

    Do y’all actually believe that Biden really cares about other races look at his past videos, y’all are brainwashed if you do believe that.

    • William | May 29, 2021 at 3:17 AM | Reply

      @username unknown Barack Obama was the first articulate, clean black man in politics

    • Helen Short | May 29, 2021 at 3:18 AM | Reply

      @username unknown how exactly did everyone do better under Trump? Be specific.

    • -oiiio- | May 29, 2021 at 3:19 AM | Reply

      @J M “I do know that he cares about America would you biting in the Democrats don’t look at what they’re doing destroying it [sic]”?

      Do you hold a degree in advanced gibberish from Trump U?

    • William Steed | May 29, 2021 at 3:20 AM | Reply

      @totakikay realize that the left and hollywood and the media want us at each other’s throats they want hate and division realize that they are the enemy not the american public. It’s time to stand up against the them and the machine. WHY is it easier to Cross the border then it is to tour washington DC. Ask questions.

    • J M | May 29, 2021 at 3:26 AM | Reply

      @-oiiio- woke tears, yummy!
      Put that in your book of biden gaffes.

  2. Cold Beer | May 29, 2021 at 12:52 AM | Reply

    This is the media praying to Moloch.

  3. Mr. Smiles | May 29, 2021 at 12:57 AM | Reply

    As soon as Sharpton starts speaking I lose interest and could careless….

  4. Sam Iam | May 29, 2021 at 1:02 AM | Reply

    3,2,1 …false flag event coming up to take your eyes off the audits. Too late DS

  5. Steven Ross | May 29, 2021 at 1:03 AM | Reply

    Jesus, what is up with his giant 🥔 head??? 😳

  6. Adam Baker | May 29, 2021 at 1:10 AM | Reply

    Al sharpton has been pretty uppity as of late

  7. James Dean | May 29, 2021 at 1:23 AM | Reply

    Probably blm

  8. Melinda Pelfrey | May 29, 2021 at 1:51 AM | Reply

    🤣🤣🤣🤪

  9. Eat A Dick | May 29, 2021 at 2:02 AM | Reply

    *Al Sharpton, the professional extortionist.*

  10. HVAC MAC | May 29, 2021 at 2:04 AM | Reply

    I remember when this first came out last year most people never even knew this happened!

  11. Munjo Walker | May 29, 2021 at 2:12 AM | Reply

    Get it right… That white mob was the government.

  12. Prime Reality Productions | May 29, 2021 at 2:21 AM | Reply

    This is mainstream gaslighting. Out in the open.

  13. mike hunt | May 29, 2021 at 2:23 AM | Reply

    She would’ve been more convincing if she memorized the speech her handlers wrote for her.

  14. S M | May 29, 2021 at 2:37 AM | Reply

    “For all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God.” Romans 3:23 ADMIT THAT YOU’RE A SINNER. This is where that godly sorrow leads to genuine repentance for sinning against the righteous God and there is a change of heart, we change our mind and God changes our hearts and regenerates us from the inside out.
    “But God commended His love toward us, in that while we were yet sinners Christ died for us.” Romans 5:8 BELIEVE IN YOUR HEART THAT JESUS CHRIST DIED FOR YOUR SINS, WAS BURIED, AND THAT GOD RAISED JESUS FROM THE DEAD. Believe in your heart that Jesus Christ died for your sins, was buried, and that God raised Jesus from the dead. This is trusting with all of your heart that Jesus Christ is who he said he was.
    “For whosoever shall call on the name of the Lord shall be saved.” Romans 10:13 CALL UPON THE NAME OF THE LORD. This is trusting with all of your heart that Jesus Christ is who he said he was. Every single person who ever lived since Adam will bend their knee and confess with their mouth that Jesus Christ is Lord, the Lord of Lords and the King of Kings.

  15. Compete ToDefeat | May 29, 2021 at 3:01 AM | Reply

    So concerned about the possibility of racial violence…. but no concern about the actual anti Asian racial violence being committed by black folks.

  16. Buck Fiden | May 29, 2021 at 3:05 AM | Reply

    I thought she was talking about Detroit last weekend

  17. Linda Roberts | May 29, 2021 at 3:19 AM | Reply

    We all have seen these difficulties like what this lady says first hand in Seattle , Portland, and other cities around our country.

  18. Psychopomp | May 29, 2021 at 3:32 AM | Reply

    1:34 “The warning is not based on a specific or credible threat”…. media just stirring the pot, hoping a few dollars fly out.

  19. Apollo Creed Bratton III | May 29, 2021 at 3:43 AM | Reply

    Hey look, it’s AL. The guy who pays himself over $1MIL annually from his own charity National Action Network. White guilt can be a helluva payday! Just ask BLM

  20. Nunya Bizness | May 29, 2021 at 3:45 AM | Reply

    She can’t remember this bs because it’s all made up bs.

