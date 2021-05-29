Concerns Of Racially-Motivated Violence During Tulsa Anniversary

The Department of Homeland Security warns in a memo that the commemorative events planned for the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre could be targets for racially-motivated violent attacks. President of the National Action Network Rev. Al Sharpton and Director of the Republican Accountability Project Olivia Troye discuss.

#TulsaAnniversary #Oklahoma #TulsaMassacrer