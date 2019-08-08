President of the U.S. Conference of Mayors Bryan Barnett, R-Rochester Hills, Mich., has signed a letter along with hundreds of other mayors urging the Senate to return from recess and act on gun control. "The status quo isn't acceptable," the mayor tells MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle.

Conference Of Mayors Pres. Urges Senate To Act On 'Common Sense' Gun Reform | Velshi & Ruhle | MSNBC