President of the U.S. Conference of Mayors Bryan Barnett, R-Rochester Hills, Mich., has signed a letter along with hundreds of other mayors urging the Senate to return from recess and act on gun control. "The status quo isn't acceptable," the mayor tells MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle.
Conference Of Mayors Pres. Urges Senate To Act On 'Common Sense' Gun Reform | Velshi & Ruhle | MSNBC
Moscow Mitch McConnell and Donald Trump will not do anything about it.
MSNBC white nationalist white supremacist hoax is the Democrats path to civil war!
Crazy Life VOTE Blue!! Moscow mitch always sells us out
Trumps name should be Don the con
How is that gonna help people not getting shot by people with military style weapons.
“Common sense” Republicans ain’t havin non of that crap. 🤣😂
Thomas.E. Jensen the gop has a monopoly on stupid. VOTE Blue!!
words that dont belong in the same sentence, Democrat and Common SENSE …..
trump incites gun violence and wants to make sure his cultists will start civil war after he loses election but before inauguration, so he can call in military to support them..
Wait. I thought Trump was worse than Hitler. Now you want us to give him our guns. I know the Russian collusion/conspiracy talk is over now but has the left stopped calling Trump Hitler yet?
it won’t really matter because the left will win the 2020 election. You’ll be able to stop asking that question then.
The Russia hoax fell through This is all they have left..Fake outrage….
I just read this letter as much as I could. And its garbage. Along with this you need to ban assault rifles and make bullet clips only with 10 bullets. More than enough to protect yourself.,, None of this infringes on the second amendment. You are not taking away guns. Your limiting what type of gun can be owned. First amendment says you have the right to bare arms, it Doesnt say what kind
They love NRA money. Moscow Mitch broke his shoulder, so he def wont sign the bill.
passionate folks?
passive folks!
FYI MS13DNC, there were 4 people stabbed to death in California. Know a Media outlet that will cover the story?
4 people vs. 29……hmmmm. stabbing vs. assault rifles….hmmm…. I’ve got an idea, if you’re so concerned with stabbings from ms13, how about you go cover it yourself? Go cover the story.
A knife can’t get a dozen people killed in 30 seconds
Steph don’t ask stupid questions, it’s beneath you. Ask about Texas Speaker of Houses’ “Political Hit List”? The audio recording quit telling of where repubs stand. Also you know 50 MILLION in NRA repub. donations is WHY legis. is stuck. MMitch personally receiving 1.26 mill.
VOTE Blue!! Gop only care about their dark money not american lives
Q LIVES!!!
mike briganti Amen.
If our government stops abortion than I will believe they actually care about life.
Every video on this channel is full of attacks and hate with no real talk of change. No one sees Trump is showing America true colors we LOVE HATE!!!! Embrace it.
“But Mayor, thats why they call it the status quo” Tats the one thing Stephanie Ruhle is good at. Empty sound bytes.
Make ammunition $100 for a single bullet.
mcconnell’s (R) senate is the problem !
Do Something!!!! Lets all keep the pressure on McConnell and the Senate to sign Gun control bills. The time is now, not after more people are killed!