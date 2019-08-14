Congressman Calls Out Senator Mitch McConnell For Being A ‘Coward’ | Morning Joe | MSNBC

August 14, 2019

 

Rep. Max Rose, D-NY, is calling on the Senate and Mitch McConnell to pass the Bipartisan Background Checks Act, which the House passed, and he joins Morning Joe to discuss.
59 Comments on "Congressman Calls Out Senator Mitch McConnell For Being A ‘Coward’ | Morning Joe | MSNBC"

  1. Regular Guy reviews | August 14, 2019 at 10:22 AM | Reply

    Moscow Mitch is a coward!

    • Shadow | August 14, 2019 at 11:12 AM | Reply

      So isn’t a country that refuses to pass laws against the corporal punishment of children in private schools. 48 states. 48. 19 with no laws against it in public schools. Know thy country. Know it’s history and present. Know it’s true character.

    • Trumprules Clintondrools | August 14, 2019 at 11:26 AM | Reply

      @Shadow with progressives in charge , behavior standards in schools have declined

    • Tanner Denny | August 14, 2019 at 12:09 PM | Reply

      Regular Guy reviews bing fuckey-o

  2. chimpakawanzelu | August 14, 2019 at 10:23 AM | Reply

    turtles generally hide in their shells.

  3. Denise Brown | August 14, 2019 at 10:28 AM | Reply

    Let’s make Moscow Mitch a bad memory in 2020.

  4. d wilson | August 14, 2019 at 10:30 AM | Reply

    Moscow McConnell needs to be in prison and also his Wife who is a Spy for China.

  5. Jane B | August 14, 2019 at 10:31 AM | Reply

    Moscow Mitch. Wow! Vote him out!!!!

  6. Ivor Scrotumic | August 14, 2019 at 10:32 AM | Reply

    STOP using his full name & his job title. It’s Moscow Mitch now.

  7. John Wagn | August 14, 2019 at 10:35 AM | Reply

    Kentuckians it is time to reclaim your legacy of being fighters against tyranny and vote Moscow Mitch out…..

    • Shadow | August 14, 2019 at 11:09 AM | Reply

      Yet in your state your populace finds it appropriate for there to be no laws against the corporal punishment of children in private schools. You may fight against tyranny but your state year after year shows how it feels about the most vulnerable.

    • Heather Gray | August 14, 2019 at 11:21 AM | Reply

      John Wagn why don’t these fine Kentuckians start a recall on Moscow mitch and stop the logjam the true power in this country is with the people .

    • John Wagn | August 14, 2019 at 11:39 AM | Reply

      Kentucky is not my state and I do agree with you Shadow….time for change…and Heather Grey I can only hope kentuckians come to their senses and realize that as long as Moscow Mitch is in power the power is not with the people and their wishes and wants but are being denied by a very corrupt, self serving, creepy looking NRA puppet

  8. Al Yaz | August 14, 2019 at 10:36 AM | Reply

    Moscow Mcbitch the turtle and the Orange Toadstool Turd are floating around in the swamp with the other excrement…

    • Richard Hunt | August 14, 2019 at 11:52 AM | Reply

      Trump drained the swamp so he could fill it with more alligators !!

    • dlee t | August 14, 2019 at 12:34 PM | Reply

      @Richard Hunt Lizards they are, as tortoises are cold-blooded reptiles too. Turds aplenty in the DORIAN Septic tanks. Erase the GRAY between right and wrong, or truth and lies. Mitch is so agog his praise is OSCAR worthy when he speaks of his WILD daily dip. .

  9. Ely Pevets | August 14, 2019 at 10:36 AM | Reply

    Moscow Mitch and Agent Orange kneel before Master Vlad to do his bidding.

  10. Kvoth Gamer | August 14, 2019 at 10:37 AM | Reply

    Ar 15 has an increase and unnecessary velocity of its rounds which cause organ rupture,THEY ARE WEAPONS OF WAR!

  11. John Preston | August 14, 2019 at 10:38 AM | Reply

    Moscow Mitch is a Russian operative…
    right along with his orange boss…
    Cadet Spanky McBonespurs…

  12. 3LD | August 14, 2019 at 10:40 AM | Reply

    McConnel is also quite possibly enslaved and beholden to Russian interests because of his deal with Rusal to build an aluminum plant in Alabama, which is owned by Paul Manafort’s crony Oleg Deripaska. McConel is corrupt as they come and the good people of Kentucky need to send him packing.

    • SuperbeNain | August 14, 2019 at 12:16 PM | Reply

      Great post except you could have used MOSCOW MITCH instead! He needs to keep hearing that name as often as possible! 👍🍻

  13. I'MPEACH | August 14, 2019 at 10:44 AM | Reply

    ….and Moscow Mitch’s head quickly went back into it’s shell!

  14. Harry Palm | August 14, 2019 at 10:46 AM | Reply

    Moscow mitch I hope you can surf theres a huge blue wave a coming

    • Shadow | August 14, 2019 at 11:20 AM | Reply

      Yup. He will ride into his fine home. With a pension paid for by you. He will live out the rest of his years knowing you and everyone who ever claimed some form of morality did nothing. Nothing about the harm he has caused millions. He knows there were bandwagoners who jumped on board to heckle and spite him. But you know you never ever wrote a single letter to your reps asking for them to take a stand against his actions that for many will last a lifetime. Where were you? Waiting for the groundswell? Thinking deeply about your slight for a YouTube comment thread? What in the world sets you aside from all these people commenting now? All these years he has helped to cause pain in people’s lives. What do you do? I think nothing.

  15. Thy Divinity | August 14, 2019 at 10:46 AM | Reply

    No one can give a reasonable defense as to why any citizen should have access to assault rifles with 30+ rounds in the magazine. No one.

  16. Drecon84 | August 14, 2019 at 10:52 AM | Reply

    How bad of a hunter do you have to be to have to use a weapon like that?

    • Kathleen Martin | August 14, 2019 at 11:53 AM | Reply

      @Bruce … I can’t quite grasp who exactly they feel they need to “Protect” themselves from??? “IF” we were attacked on our own soil…obviously the Military would be called in.. Many of the Gun Lovers are afraid of their own Government..but even there..”IF” there were a Civil War again.. the Military would be definitely called in and realistically “IF” an event like that happened.. the Military would not back away from Civilians with Fancy Guns.. it would be total carnage..

    • T Allen | August 14, 2019 at 12:04 PM | Reply

      @Kathleen Martin We’re being attacked on our own soil daily (by each other).

    • Brad Jenkins | August 14, 2019 at 12:11 PM | Reply

      @Kathleen Martin . LOL. Keep your head in the sand!

    • Kathleen Martin | August 14, 2019 at 12:29 PM | Reply

      @Brad Jenkins Nice to see my question “Amused” you.. I was being Serious.. I most definitely do not keep my head in the sand..however I am lost on how it is so many Folks believe that having Assault Weapons would spare them in the event there was a Civil War ..because clearly the Military would be brought in and the Military would not tolerate Citizens running around waving Assault Weapons.. The guns in question have no use except massive slaughter or Target Shoots.. Nobody is suggesting that the Government will go door to door confiscating Peoples Hang Guns, or Hunting Guns.. Eventually there will be an Administration that says “Enough is Enough”

    • Kathleen Martin | August 14, 2019 at 12:33 PM | Reply

      @T Allen Yes..I realize that and personally I believe it is going to get far worse before it gets better.. However ..I was being serious..How exactly do people think that in the event of a Civil War.. Folks toting AK47’s will be allowed to go around slaughtering their “Perceived” Enemy?? The Military would slaughter Folks if it got to that kind of Civil Unrest..

  17. ken james | August 14, 2019 at 10:54 AM | Reply

    WOW, not even a Snapping Swamp Turtle is Moscow Mitch but an Ordinary American Pond Turtle hiding inside his shell…Help Wanted Leadership Positions Available Apply in D.C.!

  18. Donald Bingham | August 14, 2019 at 11:02 AM | Reply

    I consider Moscow Mitch to be just another crooked politician.

  19. Ted Thompson | August 14, 2019 at 11:03 AM | Reply

    “Moscow Mitch has got to go!” — I’m Davy Crockett, and I approve this message.

  20. Jen Bui | August 14, 2019 at 11:06 AM | Reply

    I’m a Republican from Kentucky and will not be voting for Moscow Mitch. VOTE AMY MCGRATH FOR SENATE 2020 KENTUCKY!

