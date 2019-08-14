Rep. Max Rose, D-NY, is calling on the Senate and Mitch McConnell to pass the Bipartisan Background Checks Act, which the House passed, and he joins Morning Joe to discuss.
Congressman Calls Out Senator Mitch McConnell For Being A 'Coward' | Morning Joe | MSNBC
Moscow Mitch is a coward!
So isn’t a country that refuses to pass laws against the corporal punishment of children in private schools. 48 states. 48. 19 with no laws against it in public schools. Know thy country. Know it’s history and present. Know it’s true character.
@Shadow with progressives in charge , behavior standards in schools have declined
Regular Guy reviews bing fuckey-o
turtles generally hide in their shells.
Let’s make Moscow Mitch a bad memory in 2020.
Denise Brown 9544
Lets make Mitch an inmate in 2020, He makes 200k a year and his net worth is close to 30 mill.
@Chris P Bacon A famous man once said
” The only way to get rich in politics is through graft “
@Richard Hunt Shouldn’t that read “grift”?
Line Mitch McConnell and his wife up on a wall and shoot them right in the f****** hate let their kids watch
Moscow McConnell needs to be in prison and also his Wife who is a Spy for China.
@Graham6762 You really are a special type of trump stupid if you believe the crap your spouting.
Spot on d wilson.
Moscow Mitch. Wow! Vote him out!!!!
STOP using his full name & his job title. It’s Moscow Mitch now.
Kentuckians it is time to reclaim your legacy of being fighters against tyranny and vote Moscow Mitch out…..
Yet in your state your populace finds it appropriate for there to be no laws against the corporal punishment of children in private schools. You may fight against tyranny but your state year after year shows how it feels about the most vulnerable.
John Wagn why don’t these fine Kentuckians start a recall on Moscow mitch and stop the logjam the true power in this country is with the people .
Kentucky is not my state and I do agree with you Shadow….time for change…and Heather Grey I can only hope kentuckians come to their senses and realize that as long as Moscow Mitch is in power the power is not with the people and their wishes and wants but are being denied by a very corrupt, self serving, creepy looking NRA puppet
Moscow Mcbitch the turtle and the Orange Toadstool Turd are floating around in the swamp with the other excrement…
Trump drained the swamp so he could fill it with more alligators !!
@Richard Hunt Lizards they are, as tortoises are cold-blooded reptiles too. Turds aplenty in the DORIAN Septic tanks. Erase the GRAY between right and wrong, or truth and lies. Mitch is so agog his praise is OSCAR worthy when he speaks of his WILD daily dip. .
Moscow Mitch and Agent Orange kneel before Master Vlad to do his bidding.
With their mouths !!
@Kim Kennerly I gave him that name 3 years ago !!
@Kim Kennerly I call him Mr. Tiny Hands.
Why are you people obsessed with Trump?
@Masochistic Suicidie Because he is obsessed with OBAMA , CLINTON , OBAMA, CLINTON
Ar 15 has an increase and unnecessary velocity of its rounds which cause organ rupture,THEY ARE WEAPONS OF WAR!
an AR-15 fires a .223/5.56. A lot smaller than your average hunting rifles. You’re ignorant.
What military uses AR15s??
Moscow Mitch is a Russian operative…
right along with his orange boss…
Cadet Spanky McBonespurs…
His wife is a Chinese spy.
@Steven Herzberg The Kentucky red assed,yellow striped tortoise…
Your boy Mueller says no.
@Steven Herzberg Mitch owns rare earth indexes in China as they have 84% of the market for the cell phones’ brains. Tarif wars will make mitch rich.
Yeah . . . his ‘Vietnam’ was FEAR of STD’s . . . had it rough, didn’t he?
McConnel is also quite possibly enslaved and beholden to Russian interests because of his deal with Rusal to build an aluminum plant in Alabama, which is owned by Paul Manafort’s crony Oleg Deripaska. McConel is corrupt as they come and the good people of Kentucky need to send him packing.
Great post except you could have used MOSCOW MITCH instead! He needs to keep hearing that name as often as possible! 👍🍻
….and Moscow Mitch’s head quickly went back into it’s shell!
Moscow mitch I hope you can surf theres a huge blue wave a coming
Yup. He will ride into his fine home. With a pension paid for by you. He will live out the rest of his years knowing you and everyone who ever claimed some form of morality did nothing. Nothing about the harm he has caused millions. He knows there were bandwagoners who jumped on board to heckle and spite him. But you know you never ever wrote a single letter to your reps asking for them to take a stand against his actions that for many will last a lifetime. Where were you? Waiting for the groundswell? Thinking deeply about your slight for a YouTube comment thread? What in the world sets you aside from all these people commenting now? All these years he has helped to cause pain in people’s lives. What do you do? I think nothing.
No one can give a reasonable defense as to why any citizen should have access to assault rifles with 30+ rounds in the magazine. No one.
Why do people have cars that go faster than the speed limits?
@D Mars Hmmm… Do you plan on buying tanks, jets and nuclear weapons?
Sit down.
@VAMPYRE ANGELUS I served for 6 years in the Air Force and did 2 tours across the pond, pretty sure I know what an assault rifle is, but keep talking.
@Thy Divinity then you know an assault weapon is fully automatic..
How bad of a hunter do you have to be to have to use a weapon like that?
@Bruce … I can’t quite grasp who exactly they feel they need to “Protect” themselves from??? “IF” we were attacked on our own soil…obviously the Military would be called in.. Many of the Gun Lovers are afraid of their own Government..but even there..”IF” there were a Civil War again.. the Military would be definitely called in and realistically “IF” an event like that happened.. the Military would not back away from Civilians with Fancy Guns.. it would be total carnage..
@Kathleen Martin We’re being attacked on our own soil daily (by each other).
@Kathleen Martin . LOL. Keep your head in the sand!
@Brad Jenkins Nice to see my question “Amused” you.. I was being Serious.. I most definitely do not keep my head in the sand..however I am lost on how it is so many Folks believe that having Assault Weapons would spare them in the event there was a Civil War ..because clearly the Military would be brought in and the Military would not tolerate Citizens running around waving Assault Weapons.. The guns in question have no use except massive slaughter or Target Shoots.. Nobody is suggesting that the Government will go door to door confiscating Peoples Hang Guns, or Hunting Guns.. Eventually there will be an Administration that says “Enough is Enough”
@T Allen Yes..I realize that and personally I believe it is going to get far worse before it gets better.. However ..I was being serious..How exactly do people think that in the event of a Civil War.. Folks toting AK47’s will be allowed to go around slaughtering their “Perceived” Enemy?? The Military would slaughter Folks if it got to that kind of Civil Unrest..
WOW, not even a Snapping Swamp Turtle is Moscow Mitch but an Ordinary American Pond Turtle hiding inside his shell…Help Wanted Leadership Positions Available Apply in D.C.!
I consider Moscow Mitch to be just another crooked politician.
“Moscow Mitch has got to go!” — I’m Davy Crockett, and I approve this message.
I’m a Republican from Kentucky and will not be voting for Moscow Mitch. VOTE AMY MCGRATH FOR SENATE 2020 KENTUCKY!
Vote true Americans who will protect democracy. ..