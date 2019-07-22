Congresswoman Condemns President Donald Trump’s ‘Dangerous’ Remarks | Morning Joe | MSNBC

TOPICS:
July 22, 2019

 

Rep. Barbara Lee, D-Calif., is urging the Trump WH to re-enter the Iran nuclear agreement and she is applauding the House vote to repeal the Iraq AUMF. Rep. Lee also rebukes Trump's remarks about freshman congresswomen.
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Related Articles

35 Comments on "Congresswoman Condemns President Donald Trump’s ‘Dangerous’ Remarks | Morning Joe | MSNBC"

  1. catalinacurio | July 22, 2019 at 11:37 AM | Reply

    She is right, trump’s comments are dangerous, as is his chanting klan… 😔

  2. arron young | July 22, 2019 at 11:44 AM | Reply

    Trump doesn’t care he will use Russians and racism just as long as he can (win)

    • Lily Jade | July 22, 2019 at 12:17 PM | Reply

      How stupid is putin to be continually used by loser nonpaying trumps?

    • Dmitri Fukov | July 22, 2019 at 12:25 PM | Reply

      Really so why in Minnesota, was ilhan Omar one of 2 out of the total of 129 to vote against a bill to block terrorists from benefiting from their crimes in Minnesota?
      Also BTW trump personally vouched for ASAP Rocky’s bail after talking to the Swedish prime minister, but Trump’s racist right?

    • Robert The Bruce | July 22, 2019 at 12:27 PM | Reply

      Proof?

    • Tessmage Tessera | July 22, 2019 at 12:34 PM | Reply

      Don’t worry — Trump has no chance of winning in 2020.

  3. Mrs OBrian | July 22, 2019 at 11:46 AM | Reply

    It was crazytime. We get a terrorist attack that was done mostly by Saudis and we turn around and attack another county. How messed up is that? Of course the republicans voting in a compromised president, Bush, who had bankrupties and owed the Saudis.

  4. I'MPEACH | July 22, 2019 at 11:48 AM | Reply

    Mein Drumpf?

  5. Margo | July 22, 2019 at 11:49 AM | Reply

    America is a bully, starting wars with non-nuclear countries…

  6. Deidra Howard | July 22, 2019 at 11:51 AM | Reply

    We are dropping a bomb every 12 minutes

  7. niawest | July 22, 2019 at 11:52 AM | Reply

    Sending Love from a “woke” constituent in Alameda, California! 😂

    • Coldwynn Frost | July 22, 2019 at 12:32 PM | Reply

      What do you mean by woke? I’m not into trigger words. I’m not one of Pavlov’s dogs, which were probably decent critters.

  8. Watcher | July 22, 2019 at 11:57 AM | Reply

    Wars/SELLING of WEAPONS MAKE THE RICH richer AND CORPORATION MORE MONEY GOVERNMENT DOES NOT CARE WHO IS KILLED WHY PEOPLE CAN SEE IS THIS FOR WHAT IT IS IT WILL BE THE END OF ALL FACT A TRUE FACT

  9. Real Talk76 | July 22, 2019 at 12:01 PM | Reply

    Trump doesn’t want a war, he wants another mass distraction. He likes to leverage issues that help him to paint his opponents as unpatriotic, usually in the form of racism or xenophobia.

  10. Clutchyfinger | July 22, 2019 at 12:02 PM | Reply

    We should fear the men and women joining the military or law enforcement because they were inspired by Trump’s hateful rhetoric. How will they act when dealing with the people labeled by Trump as “animals”?

  11. BD | July 22, 2019 at 12:08 PM | Reply

    I love seeing Joe have to recognize the foresight of one of the most liberal members of congress. His folded arms show how uncomfortable he is

  12. USAs Left | July 22, 2019 at 12:14 PM | Reply

    MSNBC where is the coverage of the fake hate crime story by Georgia Congresswoman Erica Thomas?

  13. Pilfer Bean | July 22, 2019 at 12:18 PM | Reply

    The so-called “president” is not an adult. He is a fantastic case of arrested development, a child in an adult’s body, an eight-year-old schoolyard bully working out his child’s fantasies of invincibility and limitless power– and being the one most feared.
    The so-called “president” is not a grown adult person. We are being ruled (and not governed– not in any sense) by a predatory narcissistic sociopath.

  14. Dallas Dunston | July 22, 2019 at 12:19 PM | Reply

    Polítics as usual. Term limits for every government employee elected or appointed. President Trump rocks their boat. Keep rocking it Mr President until it sinks.

  15. Jay Jay | July 22, 2019 at 12:20 PM | Reply

    For the first few minutes I thought I was going to see a person of color not talk about Racism. I was wrong.

  16. Shannel Ferguson | July 22, 2019 at 12:22 PM | Reply

    Dems better have a Reparations Bill passed through the House before Election Day or they will get 4 more years of Drumpf point blank period. BTW, I don’t mean HR40 because it doesn’t need to be studied anymore just ask Prof. Darity of Duke University and Dr. Claude Anderson.

  17. Abouttime K | July 22, 2019 at 12:30 PM | Reply

    “we passed 50 bills” that will never get through the Senate. Waisted tax payers money 50 times

  18. USAs Left | July 22, 2019 at 12:31 PM | Reply

    How about a report on last weeks fake hate crime hoax by Georgia Conresswoman Erica Thomas?  Another Jussie Smollet!

  19. Johnny Clint | July 22, 2019 at 12:32 PM | Reply

    Did you vote in 2016?
    Did you vote in 2018??
    Are you voting in 2020???
    🇺🇸 VOTE!!! 🇺🇸

  20. Rick Cook | July 22, 2019 at 12:34 PM | Reply

    Incredibly easy to be one of todays ‘reporters’ at many of Americas bought & paid for MSM. Ya don’t agree with whats being said? Hey, just sit back on the easy chair and yell out ‘RACIST’ or ‘WHITE SUPREMACY’. Then watch the little ‘Racist Groupies ‘come a running up to the trough and start eating. BS-NBC & CNN and their shiny star panelists should be so proud of their accomplishments. My, how they have contributed to resolving SOOOOO many issues in this great of this country. NOT !!!

