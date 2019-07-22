Rep. Barbara Lee, D-Calif., is urging the Trump WH to re-enter the Iran nuclear agreement and she is applauding the House vote to repeal the Iraq AUMF. Rep. Lee also rebukes Trump's remarks about freshman congresswomen.
Congresswoman Condemns President Donald Trump's 'Dangerous' Remarks | Morning Joe | MSNBC
She is right, trump’s comments are dangerous, as is his chanting klan… 😔
Yawn. Whats dangerous is the left and their violence all over the cities
@libsrtraitors Most political violence is the US is from the right wing. Fact.
I laugh at ku klux klan naming themselves ku klux because a hooded dude said “how about ku klucks?” And another dude had to second that! Haha
Trump doesn’t care he will use Russians and racism just as long as he can (win)
How stupid is putin to be continually used by loser nonpaying trumps?
Really so why in Minnesota, was ilhan Omar one of 2 out of the total of 129 to vote against a bill to block terrorists from benefiting from their crimes in Minnesota?
Also BTW trump personally vouched for ASAP Rocky’s bail after talking to the Swedish prime minister, but Trump’s racist right?
Proof?
Don’t worry — Trump has no chance of winning in 2020.
It was crazytime. We get a terrorist attack that was done mostly by Saudis and we turn around and attack another county. How messed up is that? Of course the republicans voting in a compromised president, Bush, who had bankrupties and owed the Saudis.
Mein Drumpf?
America is a bully, starting wars with non-nuclear countries…
that’s why we need Tulsi Gabbard
Shut up, Margo. America is great, despite train wrecks like you.
Reggie Wagstaff I reserve the right to criticize my Country, which I love, when I feel it is embarking on the wrong path. I am sick of wasting lives and dollars on middle-east wars and I will not shut up!
@Margo right on brother 💪🏾
I would add a minor amendation. SOME Americans are bullies who start wars. Most of us aren’t.
We are dropping a bomb every 12 minutes
Sending Love from a “woke” constituent in Alameda, California! 😂
What do you mean by woke? I’m not into trigger words. I’m not one of Pavlov’s dogs, which were probably decent critters.
Wars/SELLING of WEAPONS MAKE THE RICH richer AND CORPORATION MORE MONEY GOVERNMENT DOES NOT CARE WHO IS KILLED WHY PEOPLE CAN SEE IS THIS FOR WHAT IT IS IT WILL BE THE END OF ALL FACT A TRUE FACT
Trump doesn’t want a war, he wants another mass distraction. He likes to leverage issues that help him to paint his opponents as unpatriotic, usually in the form of racism or xenophobia.
We should fear the men and women joining the military or law enforcement because they were inspired by Trump’s hateful rhetoric. How will they act when dealing with the people labeled by Trump as “animals”?
I love seeing Joe have to recognize the foresight of one of the most liberal members of congress. His folded arms show how uncomfortable he is
MSNBC where is the coverage of the fake hate crime story by Georgia Congresswoman Erica Thomas?
Fake jussie Smollett too
The so-called “president” is not an adult. He is a fantastic case of arrested development, a child in an adult’s body, an eight-year-old schoolyard bully working out his child’s fantasies of invincibility and limitless power– and being the one most feared.
The so-called “president” is not a grown adult person. We are being ruled (and not governed– not in any sense) by a predatory narcissistic sociopath.
Polítics as usual. Term limits for every government employee elected or appointed. President Trump rocks their boat. Keep rocking it Mr President until it sinks.
Please reflect on the person you’re supporting
For the first few minutes I thought I was going to see a person of color not talk about Racism. I was wrong.
Dems better have a Reparations Bill passed through the House before Election Day or they will get 4 more years of Drumpf point blank period. BTW, I don’t mean HR40 because it doesn’t need to be studied anymore just ask Prof. Darity of Duke University and Dr. Claude Anderson.
“we passed 50 bills” that will never get through the Senate. Waisted tax payers money 50 times
How about a report on last weeks fake hate crime hoax by Georgia Conresswoman Erica Thomas? Another Jussie Smollet!
Did you vote in 2016?
Did you vote in 2018??
Are you voting in 2020???
🇺🇸 VOTE!!! 🇺🇸
Incredibly easy to be one of todays ‘reporters’ at many of Americas bought & paid for MSM. Ya don’t agree with whats being said? Hey, just sit back on the easy chair and yell out ‘RACIST’ or ‘WHITE SUPREMACY’. Then watch the little ‘Racist Groupies ‘come a running up to the trough and start eating. BS-NBC & CNN and their shiny star panelists should be so proud of their accomplishments. My, how they have contributed to resolving SOOOOO many issues in this great of this country. NOT !!!