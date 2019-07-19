Rep. Robin Kelly, D-Ill., discusses DHS Secretary Keving McAleenan's Thursday appearance before the House Oversight Committee and the conditions at the border and why she is calling on members of the public to speak up.

Congresswoman Urges Public To Speak On Border Crisis | Morning Joe | MSNBC