Rep. Robin Kelly, D-Ill., discusses DHS Secretary Keving McAleenan's Thursday appearance before the House Oversight Committee and the conditions at the border and why she is calling on members of the public to speak up.
Congresswoman Urges Public To Speak On Border Crisis | Morning Joe | MSNBC
Everyone needs to call their senator today.
This will keep happening until ppl actually put pressure on these fools.
Time for them to respond to the ppl that pay their salaries.
https://whoismyrepresentative.com/
Solving the problem would eliminate the wedge issues
This will keep happening while irresponsible people keep encouraging people to illegally enter a counter that DOES NOT have any systems in place up to the task.
s o why do we have a congress , they fail to follow the laws they want our help ..DO YOUR JOB
this whole thing is the Democrats fault, They have signaled them to come. Then some are coming now in fear that the wall will stop them so come before it i complete.
“THEY work for HIM and NOT the American people”. Listen closely folks. Vote wisely.
🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊
Every member of congress who has children/grand children should take them down to the border to see the conditions these innocent children are being held in… Let each member of congress explain to their children why, and what they are doing to change this disgusting situation….There is no reason to shield Americas children from the reality of what their parents will do in their name. Children have a way of putting plainly what adults will politicize. Ivanka… take YOUR children to the border and let them see how their grandfather treats children. I wonder, will they be proud?! It is outrageous that the first daughter (a mother) is so silent on this issue…
Well said. This deliberate child abuse is going to cost us dearly when the lawsuits start hitting. We should put a special tax on RED DISTRICTS to pay for it. People who support trump ARE RESPONSIBLE FOR THIS HORR SHOW. And it’s done. They broke it, they own it.
*They’re not being held, they’re being stopped from continuing illegally into the United States, they are free to go back to where they came from when ever they want.*
Didn’t t’rump say that he wanted the media to be allowed into these detention centers so we could all see how “tremendous” they are? 🤔 How long does it take for them to clean up the horrible conditions, add showers, provide hot meals, and make sure everyone there is clean and healthy before we have this tour? 🤔🤔
Apparently, at least a week! 😃😄😂
Pretty sure the greatest country in the world does not have Trump concentration camps.
Obama locked Dow the border, 705 miles of wall, 75% of those facilities were refit or built by Obama, and put $35 billion into border security. Is it that you lowkey hate Obama, because the Trump border is Obama lite.
You are wrong. Trump definitely has concentration camps, not nearly so well run as the Nazi concentration camps. I’m not sure about gas chambers and crematoriums?
I’ve been speaking out here on YouTube about the border crisis. I’ll say it again: “Why are the illegals not turned around and sent on their way at the border and without taking them into custody?” I don’t want my tax dollars wasted on illegals brought into custody.
No one wants to waste federal funds, but you’ve agreed to protect your allies from terrorism. Processing is required whether they’re to be deported, or granted asylum.
Seeking asylum is NOT illegal
@alcatrazzz seeking asylum illegally is illegal
Trump should go back to the places ancestors,maybe Poland or Germany will be able to stand him. Scotland does not want him. Nor does most of America.
The rate of migration exceeds their capacity. Upgrade the HVAC systems, to reduce their exposure to airborne pathogens, while preparing for expansion into a larger facility. There are only two options, immediately scale the operation, or shutdown the southern ports.
DO NOT give them (ICE, DHS, etc.) any more money! Period. Release the families. Period!
The rate of long term incarceration exceeds capacity. We have handled this many migrants before, just never this poorly.
Where I Iive the illegals are the priorities over marginalized Americans and the homeless. That should ease your minds.
MSM is trying to mute the Epstein stuff now.. they reported on the elephant in the room now there gonna drown it out with “Squad” talk and B S
Why are we holding them just bus them back over the border or to their own country. There are too many to hold and by God we should not just let them get what they want and because thousands more illegal aliens.
But…but…but….I thought it was a “manufactured” crisis. Every “cage” was built during the Obama immigration.
This is faults outrage because the Democratic party is totally to blame, they have been signalling to people to come. The one thing Obama did right was to deport over three million illegal aliens.
Don’t hold them Deport them.
@ about 5:30… what is not acknowledged is, as she asks for the public to put pressure on their representatives, that there are many people egging their representatives on in exactly this heinous direction that they’ve been going in, morality be damned.
We have spoken out! We agree with Obama! Legal immigration is beautiful and illegal immigration is a tragedy. Stop encouraging people to come in illegally!
Is it that you lowkey hate Obama, because the Trump border is Obama lite. Obama put up 705 miles of wall, 75% of those facilities were refit or built by him, and put $35 billion in border security.
Trump tried to embezzle money for his wall, didn’t he? Why not an emergency fund to fix this?
Congress makes the laws what are they blaming him for he didn’t create this situation Congress did