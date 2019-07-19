Congresswoman Urges Public To Speak On Border Crisis | Morning Joe | MSNBC

TOPICS:
July 19, 2019

 

Rep. Robin Kelly, D-Ill., discusses DHS Secretary Keving McAleenan's Thursday appearance before the House Oversight Committee and the conditions at the border and why she is calling on members of the public to speak up.
34 Comments on "Congresswoman Urges Public To Speak On Border Crisis | Morning Joe | MSNBC"

  1. TCt83067695 | July 19, 2019 at 10:20 AM | Reply

    Everyone needs to call their senator today.
    This will keep happening until ppl actually put pressure on these fools.
    Time for them to respond to the ppl that pay their salaries.

  2. Scott Gordon | July 19, 2019 at 10:24 AM | Reply

    s o why do we have a congress , they fail to follow the laws they want our help ..DO YOUR JOB

    • brian gardner | July 19, 2019 at 12:13 PM | Reply

      this whole thing is the Democrats fault, They have signaled them to come. Then some are coming now in fear that the wall will stop them so come before it i complete.

  3. GUESSMYZAIS | July 19, 2019 at 10:25 AM | Reply

    “THEY work for HIM and NOT the American people”. Listen closely folks. Vote wisely.

  4. sandra olajide | July 19, 2019 at 10:38 AM | Reply

    Every member of congress who has children/grand children should take them down to the border to see the conditions these innocent children are being held in… Let each member of congress explain to their children why, and what they are doing to change this disgusting situation….There is no reason to shield Americas children from the reality of what their parents will do in their name. Children have a way of putting plainly what adults will politicize. Ivanka… take YOUR children to the border and let them see how their grandfather treats children. I wonder, will they be proud?! It is outrageous that the first daughter (a mother) is so silent on this issue…

    • Donald Swamp | July 19, 2019 at 10:54 AM | Reply

      Well said. This deliberate child abuse is going to cost us dearly when the lawsuits start hitting. We should put a special tax on RED DISTRICTS to pay for it. People who support trump ARE RESPONSIBLE FOR THIS HORR SHOW. And it’s done. They broke it, they own it.

    • LAST CALL | July 19, 2019 at 11:31 AM | Reply

      *They’re not being held, they’re being stopped from continuing illegally into the United States, they are free to go back to where they came from when ever they want.*

  5. Ro G | July 19, 2019 at 10:59 AM | Reply

    Didn’t t’rump say that he wanted the media to be allowed into these detention centers so we could all see how “tremendous” they are? 🤔 How long does it take for them to clean up the horrible conditions, add showers, provide hot meals, and make sure everyone there is clean and healthy before we have this tour? 🤔🤔
    Apparently, at least a week! 😃😄😂

  6. Trumpster fire! | July 19, 2019 at 11:01 AM | Reply

    Pretty sure the greatest country in the world does not have Trump concentration camps.

    • SPZ Aruba | July 19, 2019 at 12:28 PM | Reply

      Obama locked Dow the border, 705 miles of wall, 75% of those facilities were refit or built by Obama, and put $35 billion into border security. Is it that you lowkey hate Obama, because the Trump border is Obama lite.

    • ruth depew | July 19, 2019 at 12:28 PM | Reply

      You are wrong. Trump definitely has concentration camps, not nearly so well run as the Nazi concentration camps. I’m not sure about gas chambers and crematoriums?

  7. Ranaldo Bobsled | July 19, 2019 at 11:16 AM | Reply

    I’ve been speaking out here on YouTube about the border crisis. I’ll say it again: “Why are the illegals not turned around and sent on their way at the border and without taking them into custody?” I don’t want my tax dollars wasted on illegals brought into custody.

  8. Marilyn Pizziferri | July 19, 2019 at 11:25 AM | Reply

    Trump should go back to the places ancestors,maybe Poland or Germany will be able to stand him. Scotland does not want him. Nor does most of America.

  9. ForestNinjaZero | July 19, 2019 at 11:35 AM | Reply

    The rate of migration exceeds their capacity. Upgrade the HVAC systems, to reduce their exposure to airborne pathogens, while preparing for expansion into a larger facility. There are only two options, immediately scale the operation, or shutdown the southern ports.

    • jimchik | July 19, 2019 at 12:13 PM | Reply

      DO NOT give them (ICE, DHS, etc.) any more money! Period. Release the families. Period!

    • ruth depew | July 19, 2019 at 12:29 PM | Reply

      The rate of long term incarceration exceeds capacity. We have handled this many migrants before, just never this poorly.

  10. Sunshine | July 19, 2019 at 11:36 AM | Reply

    Where I Iive the illegals are the priorities over marginalized Americans and the homeless. That should ease your minds.

  11. Patricia Dixon | July 19, 2019 at 11:52 AM | Reply

    MSM is trying to mute the Epstein stuff now.. they reported on the elephant in the room now there gonna drown it out with “Squad” talk   and B S

  12. brian gardner | July 19, 2019 at 12:05 PM | Reply

    Why are we holding them just bus them back over the border or to their own country. There are too many to hold and by God we should not just let them get what they want and because thousands more illegal aliens.

  13. Slick Rock | July 19, 2019 at 12:08 PM | Reply

    But…but…but….I thought it was a “manufactured” crisis. Every “cage” was built during the Obama immigration.

  14. brian gardner | July 19, 2019 at 12:09 PM | Reply

    This is faults outrage because the Democratic party is totally to blame, they have been signalling to people to come. The one thing Obama did right was to deport over three million illegal aliens.

  15. brian gardner | July 19, 2019 at 12:09 PM | Reply

    Don’t hold them Deport them.

  16. jimchik | July 19, 2019 at 12:12 PM | Reply

    @ about 5:30… what is not acknowledged is, as she asks for the public to put pressure on their representatives, that there are many people egging their representatives on in exactly this heinous direction that they’ve been going in, morality be damned.

  17. SPZ Aruba | July 19, 2019 at 12:20 PM | Reply

    We have spoken out! We agree with Obama! Legal immigration is beautiful and illegal immigration is a tragedy. Stop encouraging people to come in illegally!

  18. SPZ Aruba | July 19, 2019 at 12:30 PM | Reply

    Is it that you lowkey hate Obama, because the Trump border is Obama lite. Obama put up 705 miles of wall, 75% of those facilities were refit or built by him, and put $35 billion in border security.

  19. Daniel Schaeffer | July 19, 2019 at 12:30 PM | Reply

    Trump tried to embezzle money for his wall, didn’t he? Why not an emergency fund to fix this?

  20. snoop alert | July 19, 2019 at 12:31 PM | Reply

    Congress makes the laws what are they blaming him for he didn’t create this situation Congress did

