Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-Texas, joins Morning Joe to discuss the crisis at the border and why she urges Americans to reach out to their Senators to help effect change.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
Congresswoman Urges Senate To Help Act On Border | Morning Joe | MSNBC
Social Media needs to post their names and where they live. ICE them Nuff!🤪😜
Agreed.
VOTE Blue!! Gop fear and hate must end
TheBestWayOne gop puts donors and themselves first and america last
John O
GOP “fear and hate” must end, so that socialist fear and hate can take over.
*BLUE WAVE 2020* _Smash the GOP_
The D party is DEAD.
Vote communist
Umm no
Goldman Sachs is being overseen by the Doria and Sacchetti banking families of Italy. Their combined names translated from Italian mean Gold Sachs. The Doria name derives from de Auria and Aureo or D’oro which are Italian words for gold. The Doria family started out as a banking family from Genoa. Marquis Marco Doria the Count of Montaldeo is a top member of the Doria family today and he was Mayor of Genoa from 2012 to 2017. The Sacchetti and Sachs name both mean bags or sacks. Italian nobility usually have the highest authority in society through Rome’s network of power. Marquis Marcello Sacchetti was a merchant banker that was the treasurer of the Apostolic Chamber for the Vatican. The Doria family ruled in the Genoa Republic which was a major banking empire with its Bank of Saint George founded by the Grimaldis which are married with the Dorias with Doge Giovanni Doria of Genoa who was the son of Agostino Doria and Soprana Grimaldi. There are numerous Jesuit educated top executives working for Goldman Sachs as well as Vatican knights. Peter Oppenheimer is on the board of directors for Goldman Sachs and was Jesuit educated from Santa Clara University. Lakshmi Mittal is another member of Goldman Sachs board of directors and he was Jesuit educated from St. Xavier’s College of Kolkata, India. Mark Carney is the Governor of the Bank of England and worked for Goldman Sachs for 13 years. Mark Carney was Jesuit educated at St. Francis Xavier High School. Edward Gerald Corrigan was a former President of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, was Jesuit educated from Fordham University, and is currently managing director in the Office of the Chairman at Goldman Sachs and is Chairman for Goldman Sachs USA. Debora Spar was on the Board of Directors for Goldman Sachs and she went to Georgetown. Timothy O’Neill is a board director for Jesuit Georgetown and is the Global Co-Head of Investment Management Division at Goldman Sachs. Robert Agostinelli is an Italian-American billionaire and banker that worked as a senior partner for Goldman Sachs and later founded Rhone Group. Agostinelli was educated at the Roman Catholic St. John Fisher College and he is a top member of the Friends of Israel Initiative and also worked for Jacob Rothschild. Princess Marina of Savoy is from the Doria family branch called the Ricolfi-Doria family and she married Prince Vittorio Emanuele IV of Savoy the current head of the Italian royal family. The Savoys live in Switzerland where banking is private. The name Savoy refers to savings. They accumulate wealth and save it in private Swiss accounts.
John Rogers is the Executive Vice President, Chief of Staff and Secretary to the Board of Directors for Goldman Sachs and he is also Vice Chairman of the Board of the American Academy in Rome. The American Academy in Rome is located next to the Villa Doria-Pamphilj. The American Academy in Rome own the Villa Aurelia which was originally created by the Farnese family and they officially established the Jesuits under Alessandro Farnese. Aurelia is another Italian word for gold. The Roman born Mario Draghi who is President of the European Central bank, board member for the Bank for International Settlements, and member of the G30, was Jesuit educated from the Massimiliano Massimo Institute in Rome. Mario Draghi previously worked as vice chairman and managing director of Goldman Sachs International. Peter Sutherland was a Vatican Knight of the Order of St. Gregory, Jesuit educated from Gonzaga College, Bilderberg member, former Director for the Royal Bank of Scotland, and Director of the GAAT and he worked as non-executive Chairman of Goldman Sachs International. Geoffrey Boisi is a Roman Knight of Malta, Jesuit educated from Boston College, member of the Trilateral Commission, Trustee for the Papal Foundation, and worked as a top executive for Goldman Sachs for decades as well as JP Morgan and Freddie Mac. Eileen Rominger was Jesuit educated from Fairfield University, Director of Investment Management at the United States Security and Exchange Commission, and she was the Global Chief Investment Officer of Goldman Sachs Asset Management. Michael Palermo is the son of the former New Jersey mob boss Vincent Palermo and Michael Palermo was Jesuit educated at Fordham and works for Goldman Sachs. The head of the Sacchetti family today is Prince Urbano Sacchetti of Rome along with Marquis Marcello Sacchetti, and Marchesa Giovanna Sacchetti. Daria Sacchetti is an investment banker that worked with Goldman Sachs for about 13 years. Pamela Sacchetti is an Equity Sales Trader at Goldman Sachs in Switzerland. Chris Sacca is an American billionaire with Calabrian ancestry and he was Jesuit educated at Edmund A. Walsh School of Foreign Service at Georgetown which is the Order of Malta’s covert US headquarters. Chris Sacca is a Knight of Malta and an agent of the Sacchettis. The head of the Doria family is Prince Jonathan Doria Pamphilj and Princess Gesine Doria Pamphilij who were adopted into the family so they work under Marquis Marco Doria and Princess Marina of Savoy. Prince Jonathan Doria-Pamphilj is also a major pedophile that molests little boys. Another official member of this family is the wealthy businessman and politician Joao Doria the current Governor of Sao Paulo in Brazil. The Doria family also married with the Landi family with the current Landi di Chiavenna family headed up by Giovanni “Giampaolo” Landi Di Chiavenna and his sons Ludovico and Manfredi. Ubertino Landi di Chiavenna is a private banker that has worked with the Swiss bank UBS. The Landi family also married with the Grimaldi family of Monaco. Antonio Zanardi Landi is an Italian ambassador to the Holy See and Order of Malta and his wife is Sabina Cornaggia Medici Castiglioni of the Medici banking family. Landi refers to land. Gold and silver are mined from land owned by rulers like princes and monarchs. Landowners are above bankers and employ them.
https://www.wordhippo.com/what-is/the/italian-word-for-gold.html
How to say gold in Italian
aureo adjective
golden, auric
d’oro adjective
golden
https://dictionary.cambridge.org/us/dictionary/italian-english/sacchetto
Translation of “sacchetto” — Italian–English dictionary
bag, sack
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Doria_(family)
Doria, originally de Auria (from de filiis Auriae), meaning “the sons of Auria”, and then de Oria or d’Oria, is the name of an old and extremely wealthy Genoese family who played a major role in the history of the Republic of Genoa and in Italy, from the 12th century to the 16th century.
The Doria clan helped finance the Portuguese and Spanish navigations in the late 15th and 16th centuries. Francesco Doria, a banker at Seville, financed Christopher Columbus’s expeditions, and his son Aleramo Doria was a banker to King John III of Portugal until 1556.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/House_of_Sacchetti
The House of Sacchetti is an Italian noble family originating in Tuscany whose earliest documented member Merlo lived during the late 10th and early 11th centuries.[1] The name of the family is derived from one or more members known as Sacchetto.
Marcello Sacchetti. His brother, Marcello had been named by Pope Urban VIII as the Depositary General and Secret Treasurer of the Apostolic Chamber, as well as assigning him the lucrative lease of the alum mines of Tolfa.
She seems to be forgetting that the border crisis is “fake.”
The border crisis was manufactured by Trump. That doesn’t make it any less real. Grow up now, okay..?
@Tessmage Tessera
Nice try, but you know as well as I do that top Democrats are on video, using the word “fake.”
It doesn’t cease to me astound me that individuals and groups choose to behave in a socially unacceptable manner (especially on line) and think there won’t be backlash from society. Whether called out verbally, fired from a job, turned down by a college, charged with a crime…surely the least of it, there are folks out there who would just shoot ya.
Believe me, they absolutely will pay for this horrific mess.
@Tessmage Tessera sadly, we all do, sadder still we haven’t yet hit bottom… the storm clouds of revolution are brewing.
The 4 morons of the “squad” voted against any help. I’m glad I walked away from the Democrats when I did.
Me too.
@Beau Crawford Trump 2020!!!
The house dems have majority, they will not fund the money needed. to feed all the millions of illegal immigration. Asylum exist in mexico, what happened there 1/2 stories again slanted news.
Cant believe they can’t provide a toothbrush, a decent meal, and a shower to people seeking a better life
They are being treated fine….better than our soldiers at this point.
Why do you still believe fake news???
why should the border patrol care?? the jailing of illegal aliens does not merit a stay at club med.
all you idiots project yourselves onto complete strangers that YOU WOULD NOT let into your own homes and take care of.
@Natas Diablo Fool a shower and a toothbrush a meal and a bed are given to Ted Bundy. If we can give 24 billion dollars to a fund to put out California fires, we can give a child a toothbrush and a shower. Nobody was originally here but the Indians and look how they were treated
All due respect, the congresswoman seems to forget the Senate leader is a monster.
For Trump and his supporters, cruelty is the point. They love this horror show.
delirious…)
where is dhs, where is the cpa, where are law enforcement
Is it time to call in the Red Cross? They have experience with refugees. For-profit detention camps aren’t working. Profiting on people’s misery is a mis-step too far.
Whoa….what? I this this was a “manufactured” crisis. Lol.
I’M NOT SURPRISED AT ALL!!💯💯✌😎
ProPublica is a far left group.
Let Me Help.!
Construir el Muro.! ( Build The Wall ).!
On other news, 22 MS-13 gang members got arrested for a two-year Killing Spree in California. 19 of them were illegal aliens..
Hey, half “chancla face” escobar…if you stop waving the carrot in front of future moocher illegal aliens…they will stop coming and force a monetary crunch on the resources of the border patrol, Homeland security and the average tax payer.
riddle me this: why dont these illegals simply stop and get asylum from mexico??
because of you. start enforcing existing u.s. laws and these moochers will no longer come here.
stopid.
a question: who do you represent?? your constituents or illegal aliens??
I guess that since the house will not do their job, the Senate and Trump will have to do their job for them!
Thanks to DONALD TRUMP, Mexico is actually doing more to resolve the border issue than Pelosi’s useless Congress is doing!
Lets get this wall finished and kick everyone at msnbc over the otherside along with ALL the illegals!