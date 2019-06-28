Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer discusses Canada-China tensions, Doug Ford

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer discusses Canada-China tensions, Ontario Premier Doug Ford and truth in political campaigns.
Trudeau is just a fool.
Yes
So is Scheer! PPC if you love 🇨🇦
Wow, clear answers and not an “ummm” or “ahhh” to be heard. October can’t get here fast enough !
@wolfgang coleman yes it was he said he would work with anyone against the carbon tax..what isnt clear about that..ford is against it!!
@Carol Weideman exactly ..thumbs up to you girl 👍
@Lisa Boyd ahhhhhh but that wasnt really the question was it…
@Carol Weideman of course he’d say something like that. Now im not saying I agree or disagree, but im wondering if youve actually looked into the efficacy of that statement or if youre taking his word at face value.
@wolfgang coleman I do not take any politician’s word at face value but I do listen and then decide. At my age I have seen so many people voted in and out for various reasons.
Can you imagine: Trudeau refused to be interviewed. Scheer is the best way out of our Nation breaking dilemma. Keep Quebec out of the PMO this time around.
I enjoy UM-free diction, just sayin.
you mean reading from a script and not thinking? Scheer is more bot than human.
@Reagan Pup They are all scripted and bot-like, what’s your point?
Why do we need to keep butting heads with China? They have been wronged in many ways by Trudeau’s Canada. Why can’t we figure out how to right the wrongs, and all get along?
rumor has it that Scheer doesn’t drink water from a paper box. could we really tolerate a prime minister that doesn’t drink water from a paper box? this is Canada were all about the box.
Well unfortunately Ontario is broke. So cut everything you can and try to keep the basics. If you don’t you’ll end up with no services. Sheer might be to liberal for a conservative but the alternatives are worse.
I t all comes down to who
Will empty my wallet the
Slowest.
Thank you Scheer… stay strong.
Scheer, stay a strong Liberal.
The words Scheer and strong shouldn’t be in the same sentence! PPC 2019🇨🇦
He’s another Liberal disguised by blue colors. Mad Max is the only true conservative voice. Those libcons are fake everything.
I hope that Andrew scheer isn’t full of bs and actually does what he says and follows through with his policies when he becomes pm. The fact that people actually still support Trudeau after everything he has done and his true colors is absolutely perplexing and mind blowing.
@Frenchkisssss ,president?
Thank you, Mr. Scheer, for answering the questions clearly, and without hesitation. A refreshing change from sentences filled with ahs and ums spoken by Mr. Trudeau.
He definitely did not answer the questions about doug ford clearly at all. his “answers” were filled with deflection. pitiful.
worry about Canada, both Trudeau and Scheer are not qualified for the PM.
More qualified than you. They are made in Canada
@Michael Rich Huh? Are you that stupid or that ignorant? Stop posting brainwashed liberal garbage.
PPC 2019. Max is the only adult in the room. 🍻
I wish this guy would just answer questions WITHOUT consistently pointing to Trudeau and the liberals. This is what Trudeau does, this is what politicians do. Can’t they just be straight? This is why I can’t trust any of them, no matter their party affiliation.
I’m following the Canada situation from Italy, I’m glad to see that the left is destroying itself, like it did in my own country, that is exactly the same thing what is going on.
But the inconvenient truth is so is conservationism. Both parties have broken/lost values. Both parties have been corrupted by corporatism thus giving way to lobbying by corporations. A Democracy is put in place by the people, not by corporations. Corporations have been able to manipulate & commandeer democracy in the name of profit. So lets not be blind.
Venezia is a prime example of when a city is overrun with corporatism fulled by the obsession with profit above people. Tourism is is the corporate vehicle, the city administration works closely with the tourism board, while leaving local residents to rot.
we can’t treat you like this ？what makes you think of that ，we have every necessary capability to do so，we didn’t do it before because we thought you are our friend ，now since you slap our face first ， we will do whatever we want ，and you can do nothing about it，because we are strong 、rich and powerful，you’re weak dishonest and bankrupt
Joe Ward .Da. Kiba don’t you have some organs to harvest? 🤣🤣🤣
@Cmac it’s none of your business，but don’t worry,as a Canadian your organs are not qualified for Medical use，the incredible stupid DNA in your blood could lead to Massive biological pollution
Doug ford is not unpopular.. who’s he speaking for? Ontarians voted for him
He is referring to every poll and the fact that Alberta’s Kenney is going to campaign in Ontario while Doug stays quiet lol.
MAD MAX and the PPC 🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦
If u slap me i will deliver a knock out punch.(china)
thats why canada and america need to knock em out first
Don’t bully the little guy, he has much bigger friends and more of them!
Let the 2 Canadian go thru the court process as well, it’s rule of law. Don’t be double standard.
The Chinese court system ? LOL. Buddy, wake up and smell the commies.
Can’t wait October came, Trudeau is destroying Canada