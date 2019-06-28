Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer discusses Canada-China tensions, Doug Ford

TOPICS:
Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer discusses Canada-China tensions, Doug Ford 1

June 28, 2019

 

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer discusses Canada-China tensions, Ontario Premier Doug Ford and truth in political campaigns.

45 Comments on "Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer discusses Canada-China tensions, Doug Ford"

  1. AD_ Greyx | June 27, 2019 at 8:08 PM | Reply

    Trudeau is just a fool.

  2. Craig H | June 27, 2019 at 8:24 PM | Reply

    Wow, clear answers and not an “ummm” or “ahhh” to be heard. October can’t get here fast enough !

    • Lisa Boyd | June 28, 2019 at 10:10 AM | Reply

      @wolfgang coleman yes it was he said he would work with anyone against the carbon tax..what isnt clear about that..ford is against it!!

    • Lisa Boyd | June 28, 2019 at 10:12 AM | Reply

      @Carol Weideman exactly ..thumbs up to you girl 👍

    • wolfgang coleman | June 28, 2019 at 10:37 AM | Reply

      @Lisa Boyd ahhhhhh but that wasnt really the question was it…

    • wolfgang coleman | June 28, 2019 at 10:39 AM | Reply

      @Carol Weideman of course he’d say something like that. Now im not saying I agree or disagree, but im wondering if youve actually looked into the efficacy of that statement or if youre taking his word at face value.

    • Carol Weideman | June 28, 2019 at 12:30 PM | Reply

      @wolfgang coleman I do not take any politician’s word at face value but I do listen and then decide. At my age I have seen so many people voted in and out for various reasons.

  3. Jedgar | June 27, 2019 at 8:26 PM | Reply

    Can you imagine: Trudeau refused to be interviewed. Scheer is the best way out of our Nation breaking dilemma. Keep Quebec out of the PMO this time around.

  4. IthinkthereforeIam OrsoIthought | June 27, 2019 at 8:55 PM | Reply

    I enjoy UM-free diction, just sayin.

  5. mrhomebrew | June 27, 2019 at 9:06 PM | Reply

    Why do we need to keep butting heads with China? They have been wronged in many ways by Trudeau’s Canada. Why can’t we figure out how to right the wrongs, and all get along?

  6. Marcel Hannotte | June 27, 2019 at 10:08 PM | Reply

    rumor has it that Scheer doesn’t drink water from a paper box. could we really tolerate a prime minister that doesn’t drink water from a paper box? this is Canada were all about the box.

  7. Stan Barnes | June 27, 2019 at 10:38 PM | Reply

    Well unfortunately Ontario is broke. So cut everything you can and try to keep the basics. If you don’t you’ll end up with no services. Sheer might be to liberal for a conservative but the alternatives are worse.

  8. Bob Bremner | June 27, 2019 at 10:41 PM | Reply

    I t all comes down to who
    Will empty my wallet the
    Slowest.

  9. Rob | June 27, 2019 at 10:53 PM | Reply

    Thank you Scheer… stay strong.

  10. J N | June 27, 2019 at 11:54 PM | Reply

    I hope that Andrew scheer isn’t full of bs and actually does what he says and follows through with his policies when he becomes pm. The fact that people actually still support Trudeau after everything he has done and his true colors is absolutely perplexing and mind blowing.

  11. PearsonReport | June 28, 2019 at 1:51 AM | Reply

    Thank you, Mr. Scheer, for answering the questions clearly, and without hesitation. A refreshing change from sentences filled with ahs and ums spoken by Mr. Trudeau.

    • wolfgang coleman | June 28, 2019 at 2:41 AM | Reply

      He definitely did not answer the questions about doug ford clearly at all. his “answers” were filled with deflection. pitiful.

  12. David Deng | June 28, 2019 at 1:56 AM | Reply

    worry about Canada, both Trudeau and Scheer are not qualified for the PM.

  13. ZeroOne46 | June 28, 2019 at 2:11 AM | Reply

    I wish this guy would just answer questions WITHOUT consistently pointing to Trudeau and the liberals. This is what Trudeau does, this is what politicians do. Can’t they just be straight? This is why I can’t trust any of them, no matter their party affiliation.

  14. Daniele m | June 28, 2019 at 5:54 AM | Reply

    I’m following the Canada situation from Italy, I’m glad to see that the left is destroying itself, like it did in my own country, that is exactly the same thing what is going on.

    • Jonathan Edward | June 28, 2019 at 11:58 AM | Reply

      But the inconvenient truth is so is conservationism. Both parties have broken/lost values. Both parties have been corrupted by corporatism thus giving way to lobbying by corporations. A Democracy is put in place by the people, not by corporations. Corporations have been able to manipulate & commandeer democracy in the name of profit. So lets not be blind.

    • Jonathan Edward | June 28, 2019 at 12:02 PM | Reply

      Venezia is a prime example of when a city is overrun with corporatism fulled by the obsession with profit above people. Tourism is is the corporate vehicle, the city administration works closely with the tourism board, while leaving local residents to rot.

  15. Joe Ward .Da. Kiba | June 28, 2019 at 6:14 AM | Reply

    we can’t treat you like this ？what makes you think of that ，we have every necessary capability to do so，we didn’t do it before because we thought you are our friend ，now since you slap our face first ， we will do whatever we want ，and you can do nothing about it，because we are strong 、rich and powerful，you’re weak dishonest and bankrupt

    • Cmac | June 28, 2019 at 12:07 PM | Reply

      Joe Ward .Da. Kiba don’t you have some organs to harvest? 🤣🤣🤣

    • Joe Ward .Da. Kiba | June 28, 2019 at 12:26 PM | Reply

      ​@Cmac it’s none of your business，but don’t worry,as a Canadian your organs are not qualified for Medical use，the incredible stupid DNA in your blood could lead to Massive biological pollution

  16. Layla Layla | June 28, 2019 at 10:31 AM | Reply

    Doug ford is not unpopular.. who’s he speaking for? Ontarians voted for him

    • Starky513 | June 28, 2019 at 12:17 PM | Reply

      He is referring to every poll and the fact that Alberta’s Kenney is going to campaign in Ontario while Doug stays quiet lol.

  17. Tanker Lutz | June 28, 2019 at 10:32 AM | Reply

    MAD MAX and the PPC 🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦

  18. Ken Hong kong | June 28, 2019 at 10:36 AM | Reply

    If u slap me i will deliver a knock out punch.(china)

  19. kaybee65 | June 28, 2019 at 11:31 AM | Reply

    Let the 2 Canadian go thru the court process as well, it’s rule of law. Don’t be double standard.

  20. tommy song | June 28, 2019 at 11:50 AM | Reply

    Can’t wait October came, Trudeau is destroying Canada

