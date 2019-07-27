Context Of President Donald Trump Impeachment Improves Democrats’ Legal Case | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC

TOPICS:
July 27, 2019

 

Benjamin Wittes, editor-in-chief of Lawfare, and Joy Vance, former U.S. attorney, discuss the Democrats' legal case for obtaining grand jury material from the Robert Mueller investigation and how adding the context of investigating the impeachment of Donald Trump changed their legal standing.
53 Comments on "Context Of President Donald Trump Impeachment Improves Democrats’ Legal Case | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC"

  1. Always Watching | July 27, 2019 at 1:14 AM | Reply

    And Russia bots start…. Now.

  2. Brad Cozine | July 27, 2019 at 1:14 AM | Reply

    With Trump, wouldn’t it be imorangement?

  3. Geraldine Grice | July 27, 2019 at 1:18 AM | Reply

    I’d say some ONE is VERY JEALOUS of President Obama!!!!!

  4. trueconsumer6 | July 27, 2019 at 1:32 AM | Reply

    Congress! Do your job. Start the impeachment proceedings.

    Richard ‘I’m no crook’ Nixon resigned only after the impeachemnt proceedings started.

    • Chloe Key | July 27, 2019 at 8:56 AM | Reply

      Music Lifee except impeachment won’t make him go away, unfortunately. But it’s the right thing to do

    • Windsor & Epstein Babysitting Services | July 27, 2019 at 9:12 AM | Reply

      Tried and failed so many times, then all the other allegations, just makes the left look very bad. Hence, the left helping Trump stay on top. Centralists can only vote for Trump or far left extremists, so Trump is the only choice. Clintons bad name has helped Trump too.

    • Sultru213 Hmm | July 27, 2019 at 10:33 AM | Reply

      April Jones-Foston yes they will, they will loose impeachment, sentate controlled firmly by republicans and then after that it’s shown to be a clear boost for trumps 2020 campaign. I’m a moderate

    • canadianperspective | July 27, 2019 at 11:16 AM | Reply

      Windsor & Epstein Babysitting Services The Clinton name may have helped Captain Carrot in the past, but she’s not running now, remember? So, the “but Hilary’s e-mails” is passé. It’s now “but Ivankas e-mails”; or have you conveniently overlooked the hypocrisy?

  5. Conspiracat | July 27, 2019 at 1:45 AM | Reply

    I’ve been calling out Trump’s corruption with his golf trips since they started. Trump can NOT own a property, go golfing on it and make the secret service pay (with taxpayer dollars) for their golf carts, lodgings, food and anything else when that money goes to the OWNER of the property who is Trump!
    His base and Trump LOVE to make a big deal about him donating his measly paycheck which is $400,000.
    “According to Title 3 of the US code, a president earns a $400,000 salary and is still on government payroll after leaving office. The president is also granted a$50,000 annual expense account, $100,000 nontaxable travel account, and $19,000 for entertainment” Yet Trump has spent over $100,000,000 on golf so far and foreign countries and businesses have spent millions staying at his properties and golfing.
    Corruption and violations in plain sight and the GOP and Pelosi and Schumer don’t give a flying fvck.

    • Let’s grow | July 27, 2019 at 2:32 AM | Reply

      I’ve been saying the exact same thing for years. 🙉🙉🙉tRUMP supports 🙈🙈🙈

    • george street fighter | July 27, 2019 at 9:51 AM | Reply

      Ain’t Trump lucky. Trump would definitely gets reelected. Another 4 years to watch leftist have another ‘sad day in america’.

    • Fabi Grossi | July 27, 2019 at 10:16 AM | Reply

      I wonder where trump’s salary as “president” goes to. He CLAIMS he is donating it, but when have we heard last where the money went to? Where did his last salary go to? I must have missed that. But when trump SAYS he is donating, then he sure is, right? Since he is so credible and also known for his generosity. Instead of paying private bills out of a endowment fund, that’s something he’d never do. Right? #ironyofcourse #BillionDollarLoser

    • President of the Virgin Islands | July 27, 2019 at 12:28 PM | Reply

      There is no proof he donates his whole paycheck.

  6. FalconX88 | July 27, 2019 at 2:04 AM | Reply

    There was absolutely nothing new in the testimony. Why didn’t they do all of this months ago? So much time wasted.

    • Derek Mitchell | July 27, 2019 at 2:47 AM | Reply

      Because nobody wants Pence to be president and the Senate could just turn down everything anyway. Also a bunch of Trump’s aides got indicted and they recovered tons of money. Don’t want to rush these things.

    • April Jones-Foston | July 27, 2019 at 5:28 AM | Reply

      It was still worthwhile to hear mr MUELLER. There was some very DAMAGING information regarding rump’s interaction with Russia & his possible indictment “After leaving office” !!

    • Sultru213 Hmm | July 27, 2019 at 10:39 AM | Reply

      Derek Mitchell that’s what I have said for like this entire impeachment thing, they shouldn’t even be doing the impeachment, it’s not like this changed anything in the eyes of republicans in the sentate. It’s like giving him the re-election in 2020, which is kinda sad, but it’s like who’s better lmao,

  7. Alex Bastianich | July 27, 2019 at 2:09 AM | Reply

    *When Trump supporters still don’t realize they’ve been played by Putin*

    Does this not frustrate anyone else

  8. Elizabeth Ayres | July 27, 2019 at 2:15 AM | Reply

    Congress is seeking information that has been withheld from them via obstruction

  9. Reid Cinnamon | July 27, 2019 at 2:21 AM | Reply

    It seems to me, that Special Counsel Mueller was at his most animated when it was suggested that his selection of his staff was politically motivated. His emphasis in that process hinged on integrity and capability, not political bias. Mr. Trump (I cannot write President) has continually referred to “angry Democrats” as though they were a separate species of Americans. He, in fact, removed the biased characters as quickly as their identity became known. It was perhaps his most forceful rebuke of some of the near slanderous allegations leveled at him by certain |Republicans on the committee. Would that I were able to call |Robert Mueller my friend and mentor.

  10. Ann van de Kew | July 27, 2019 at 2:36 AM | Reply

    A Russian agent, a senile old man, and a criminal walk into a bar…
    The bartender asks, “What can I get you Mr. President?”

    • yhwhzson | July 27, 2019 at 3:04 AM | Reply

      And we know who the Barr-Tender is.

    • Ann van de Kew | July 27, 2019 at 3:29 AM | Reply

      @yhwhzson , Clever. I like your wit.

    • Reaper's END | July 27, 2019 at 12:12 PM | Reply

      @Ann van de Kew

      Miss Mince-ski, let’s not take it of such a law to degree.

      I might bar it.
      Trump would then have to car it from the carpet.
      Did you catch his tie when he was on the carpet?

      Ummmm, about that.
      About that.
      I said bar and law for a reason.

  11. ddrose06 | July 27, 2019 at 3:09 AM | Reply

    The sooner Trump leaves office, the sooner he goes to prison.

    VOTE!

  12. Warren Webber | July 27, 2019 at 4:32 AM | Reply

    Does it really have to be this hard to oust a cockroach?

    • Ian Tan | July 27, 2019 at 6:28 AM | Reply

      The Republicans invited Agent Orange (yes, that Agent Orange) for an American purging. What the opposition needs is a throughout overhaul, not just some Raid.

  13. Somkit | July 27, 2019 at 5:01 AM | Reply

    Knock knock.
    Who’s there?
    Oranges.
    Oranges who?
    The oranges of the impeachment investigation.

  14. Nancy Crompton | July 27, 2019 at 7:23 AM | Reply

    Why is Mueller being compared to an actor? WTF? Have everyone’s brains been so conditioned to be “entertained” that they can’t recognize a sane, stable, firm personality?

  15. Dawn-Marie Langlois | July 27, 2019 at 8:11 AM | Reply

    Supreme court judge retired so Trump could appoint his choice replacement and coincidence his son got a high power job under Trump. Trump personifies CORRUPTION

  16. John Doe | July 27, 2019 at 8:35 AM | Reply

    Remove the orange dictator!

  17. Don Anderson | July 27, 2019 at 8:39 AM | Reply

    The only thing proved so far is that the incestuous lunatic has shown us all,and he absolutely has proven ,that our justice system is just a total joke, and it has been abetted by the gutless republicans and democrats both.

  18. Wesley C. | July 27, 2019 at 10:38 AM | Reply

    Meanwhile, Manuchin is probably drawing Trump’s face on a silver certificate.

  19. Cliff Dvorkin | July 27, 2019 at 11:18 AM | Reply

    Trump supporters dont realize he’s a lying con man. Amazing!

  20. JRG2733 | July 27, 2019 at 12:09 PM | Reply

    I tend to trust Nancy’s judgment but do not see any reason to delay impeachment much longer.

