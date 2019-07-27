Benjamin Wittes, editor-in-chief of Lawfare, and Joy Vance, former U.S. attorney, discuss the Democrats' legal case for obtaining grand jury material from the Robert Mueller investigation and how adding the context of investigating the impeachment of Donald Trump changed their legal standing.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
Context Of President Donald Trump Impeachment Improves Democrats' Legal Case | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC
And Russia bots start…. Now.
@Chad they coudn’t belive that fact different opinion exist
Lmao so you really think bots don’t exist?
You mean they (safely) carry on ……………….
Chad ah ha! I knew it! Believing drumpt innocent probably still believes in the tooth fairy and Easter bunny! Same sort of logic
@Chloe Key – a presumption of innocence is a pipe dream nowadays.
With Trump, wouldn’t it be imorangement?
Very creative. Made me laugh. Good one. Imorangement is much more appropriate.
@AchilleS SiX Always wanted to impineapple him by shoving a pineapple up his…
I’d say some ONE is VERY JEALOUS of President Obama!!!!!
No one can deport immigrants like Obama.
Congress! Do your job. Start the impeachment proceedings.
Richard ‘I’m no crook’ Nixon resigned only after the impeachemnt proceedings started.
Music Lifee except impeachment won’t make him go away, unfortunately. But it’s the right thing to do
Tried and failed so many times, then all the other allegations, just makes the left look very bad. Hence, the left helping Trump stay on top. Centralists can only vote for Trump or far left extremists, so Trump is the only choice. Clintons bad name has helped Trump too.
April Jones-Foston yes they will, they will loose impeachment, sentate controlled firmly by republicans and then after that it’s shown to be a clear boost for trumps 2020 campaign. I’m a moderate
Windsor & Epstein Babysitting Services The Clinton name may have helped Captain Carrot in the past, but she’s not running now, remember? So, the “but Hilary’s e-mails” is passé. It’s now “but Ivankas e-mails”; or have you conveniently overlooked the hypocrisy?
I’ve been calling out Trump’s corruption with his golf trips since they started. Trump can NOT own a property, go golfing on it and make the secret service pay (with taxpayer dollars) for their golf carts, lodgings, food and anything else when that money goes to the OWNER of the property who is Trump!
His base and Trump LOVE to make a big deal about him donating his measly paycheck which is $400,000.
“According to Title 3 of the US code, a president earns a $400,000 salary and is still on government payroll after leaving office. The president is also granted a$50,000 annual expense account, $100,000 nontaxable travel account, and $19,000 for entertainment” Yet Trump has spent over $100,000,000 on golf so far and foreign countries and businesses have spent millions staying at his properties and golfing.
Corruption and violations in plain sight and the GOP and Pelosi and Schumer don’t give a flying fvck.
I’ve been saying the exact same thing for years. 🙉🙉🙉tRUMP supports 🙈🙈🙈
Ain’t Trump lucky. Trump would definitely gets reelected. Another 4 years to watch leftist have another ‘sad day in america’.
I wonder where trump’s salary as “president” goes to. He CLAIMS he is donating it, but when have we heard last where the money went to? Where did his last salary go to? I must have missed that. But when trump SAYS he is donating, then he sure is, right? Since he is so credible and also known for his generosity. Instead of paying private bills out of a endowment fund, that’s something he’d never do. Right? #ironyofcourse #BillionDollarLoser
There is no proof he donates his whole paycheck.
There was absolutely nothing new in the testimony. Why didn’t they do all of this months ago? So much time wasted.
Because nobody wants Pence to be president and the Senate could just turn down everything anyway. Also a bunch of Trump’s aides got indicted and they recovered tons of money. Don’t want to rush these things.
It was still worthwhile to hear mr MUELLER. There was some very DAMAGING information regarding rump’s interaction with Russia & his possible indictment “After leaving office” !!
Derek Mitchell that’s what I have said for like this entire impeachment thing, they shouldn’t even be doing the impeachment, it’s not like this changed anything in the eyes of republicans in the sentate. It’s like giving him the re-election in 2020, which is kinda sad, but it’s like who’s better lmao,
*When Trump supporters still don’t realize they’ve been played by Putin*
Does this not frustrate anyone else
Rob D It. Just. Sucks. To. Be. You. Doesn’t it? Ya goof…
http://www.trueactivist.com/criminal-in-chief-78-times-president-obama-broke-the-law-during-presidency/
Earlier
Creator. Both ‘men’ born of woman’ and physically limited to ‘human’
existence, not equal to ‘the
Eternal Infinite
Source,….????
Congress is seeking information that has been withheld from them via obstruction
It seems to me, that Special Counsel Mueller was at his most animated when it was suggested that his selection of his staff was politically motivated. His emphasis in that process hinged on integrity and capability, not political bias. Mr. Trump (I cannot write President) has continually referred to “angry Democrats” as though they were a separate species of Americans. He, in fact, removed the biased characters as quickly as their identity became known. It was perhaps his most forceful rebuke of some of the near slanderous allegations leveled at him by certain |Republicans on the committee. Would that I were able to call |Robert Mueller my friend and mentor.
I know I call him many things 🙂 but president does not roll off my pen just can not do it
A Russian agent, a senile old man, and a criminal walk into a bar…
The bartender asks, “What can I get you Mr. President?”
And we know who the Barr-Tender is.
@yhwhzson , Clever. I like your wit.
@Ann van de Kew
Miss Mince-ski, let’s not take it of such a law to degree.
I might bar it.
Trump would then have to car it from the carpet.
Did you catch his tie when he was on the carpet?
Ummmm, about that.
About that.
I said bar and law for a reason.
The sooner Trump leaves office, the sooner he goes to prison.
VOTE!
@One Love It’s all in what you read.
@One Love so read only the truth.
I’m open, what do you suggest I read?
Trump should be hang for treason.
Does it really have to be this hard to oust a cockroach?
The Republicans invited Agent Orange (yes, that Agent Orange) for an American purging. What the opposition needs is a throughout overhaul, not just some Raid.
Knock knock.
Who’s there?
Oranges.
Oranges who?
The oranges of the impeachment investigation.
if it’s what you say, l love it!
Orange you glad Trump is president?
Why is Mueller being compared to an actor? WTF? Have everyone’s brains been so conditioned to be “entertained” that they can’t recognize a sane, stable, firm personality?
Supreme court judge retired so Trump could appoint his choice replacement and coincidence his son got a high power job under Trump. Trump personifies CORRUPTION
Remove the orange dictator!
The only thing proved so far is that the incestuous lunatic has shown us all,and he absolutely has proven ,that our justice system is just a total joke, and it has been abetted by the gutless republicans and democrats both.
Meanwhile, Manuchin is probably drawing Trump’s face on a silver certificate.
Trump supporters dont realize he’s a lying con man. Amazing!
I tend to trust Nancy’s judgment but do not see any reason to delay impeachment much longer.