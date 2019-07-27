Benjamin Wittes, editor-in-chief of Lawfare, and Joy Vance, former U.S. attorney, discuss the Democrats' legal case for obtaining grand jury material from the Robert Mueller investigation and how adding the context of investigating the impeachment of Donald Trump changed their legal standing.

Context Of President Donald Trump Impeachment Improves Democrats' Legal Case | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC