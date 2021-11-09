Controversial Church Pastor Kevin Smith Autopsy Shows no Foul Play | TVJ News – Nov 8 2021

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
For Jamaican news, sports and weather reports with a mix of reggae music (dancehall, ska, mento), Jamaican entertainment and information shows for the entire family.
SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –
For more TVJ videos visit –
For access to LIVE TV go to
For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :
#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday
26 comments
Interesting
This is not convincing
Lol…. nothing will ever convince those who have made up their minds on conspiracy. He’s dead that is all
@T M same suh
Kmt foolishness whatever kill him is spiritual a that whonu no know
I’m sure that spiritual thing just come down and slaughter everyone in the vehicle
Something still not adding up….
I wonder who was born yesterday with this foolish story
Only a few pathologist in the island but they expedited his autopsy
The whole of jamaica is like some crazy reality tv show.
It’s a wild place.
Not a real place
May God have mercy on us those who have eyes to see let them see lord
Looool. Shout out to Kevin, hiding somewhere inna buh
TVJ a copy from the bloggers, how they so late with news
They are always late. They need to step it up
No one belives any of this…
There waz some play but it wasn’t FOWL.
How about childsplay
could that work
Lol
Dwrl hear the story teller
These people never see the rain bow signs an it was in their eyes
Where is the white pick up and driver?.
No more comments on that pastor))he already dead
acting like he is the president or God
Why are they any worry about this wicked so called pastor,worry about the many people he killed and his family was geting lots of money form that set up ,you cant call on God and do so much wickedness and dont answer to God .
A Autopsy can tell the case of death..but can it determines if there was a “foul play”in the accident?
So seat belt don’t hold you anymore, the truth will come out one day