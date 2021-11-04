Controversial Church Pathways International Member Confess to Killing | TVJ News – Nov 3 2021

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
38 comments
Uno fi just send the man a prison and dun like how him admit to it
Wow! What a calamity…Jesus!!
Lol
smoke weed sooooo I guess he has been smoking some bad weed
Weed is life
smoke u herbs give thanks and praise. I’m now convinced seh a bay mad people deh a Jamaica. Who di cap fit step forward
U never say a better thing
Mi muma
I agree
Smoke the herb give thanks and praise. It mek yuh think constructive and brave. It was found on kings Solomon grave, who was the wisest man in his days.
If him did know GOD for himself he wouldn’t be in this position all because a Satan did a lead him and nuff a them still blind ..lord deliver your people in Jesus name
That’s the problem .your waiting on a fantasy called Jesus
It’s clear this man psychological drama got seriously interrupted
or maybe they really needed to smoke some weed fi real. Noo more bread an wine! Weed and Sizzla
So I guess we need to give all murderers a psychiatric evaluation…is get unu want him fi get whey??
Talking about psychiatric evaluation
All of the members need mental evaluation, no one in the right mind could be a part of this.
@Joahn Bennett-Scott
am deading
@Joahn Bennett-Scott Tek bad things mek joke
This man is not mad but he was lead by a mad man
That probably not the man for real that was a spirit that lead him
Signs of the times!!
Don’t bring Rasta inna unu Bangarang.
He was not smoking the right weed!
Wicked rass,a blame good brain food
It is unfortunate that those who knew of Kevin Smith’s past and who protected him before now, did not let justice prevail. Our country would have been spared from this tragedy. Those who should have been reading their Bibles for themselves let the enemy take possession of their souls
Look at him now Kevin Smith dead. He is the only one getting the charge. Come clean and tell us everything that was going on there. I know he’s the right hand man. He knows alot. Im not speaking bad about him. These people was bewitched by a wizard (Kevin Smith). However I’m not in agreement. In the cruelty he did to that young lady. Be careful where you go to church. Read the bible for yourself and Kno God for yourself
Apparently, they weren’t following the Bible!
I hope them teach him a lesson in a jail him paster work obeah on a lots people got money I sure if a man or a woman come a him church on say I need you to help me keep down a man or a woman him not saying him can’t him a do all him mind tell him to do that why I say more fire
Lol. I wonder what Sizzla and Buju has to say about all this,
This is too much madness for my brain to handle. I’m signing out.
Jeremiah 23:1 Woe be unto the pastors that destroy and scatter the sheep of my pasture! saith the LORD. 2 Therefore thus saith the LORD God of Israel against the pastors that feed my people; Ye have scattered my flock, and driven them away, and have not visited them: behold, I will visit upon you the evil of your doings, saith the LORD.
“Smoke Ganga ”
Well he was high on something else!!! My observation long time about this Demon
Truly unbelievable !
If a preacher tell me he can raise the dead. I’m taking him to a cemetery for evidence.
Same so
Smart
A lot of people get caught up in things like this because their only reason for going to church is to get, get ,get from God. . It is all about what God can do for me not what I can do for the Lord. They will give everything they have hoping to receive riches by the pastor touching them or by the money that they are giving as a sacrifice. In the meantime, the only person getting rich is the pastor. But God will reward these pastors who are leading the people astray.
My friends, let me encourage all those who do not have a personal relationship with God to seek forgiveness for your sins. Repent and put your trust in Jesus for the remission of your sins. The bible says unless you repent who will likewise perish. John 3:16″ For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” It is not enough to know of God, you must turn from your sins and trust Christ. You sinned, you broke God’s moral laws and He paid the penalty on the cross for your sins.