Controversial Pastor Kevin Smith Lawyer Demanding Answers | TVJ News – Oct 25 2021

He miss his Ark on Sunday so the the right pilot came back for him to show him whose the boss.
@Synan BG So Synan, do you think it was a set up?
@Sylvester Wade i dont think so, this man done something to his congregants, they call him “your magesty” and he has alot of connections with high people he cant die like that, he wasnt even in handcuffs when he was “detained” . And its strange that his high friends arent talking about what happend.i dobt think it is a setup because almost every high person in jamaica is his friend who woukd set him up?
@Synan BG thanks for telling me this in your comments. Because maybe you are living in Jamaica and you would have got more information more than me. But thanks for your information
@Shamar Gillings so watch the video and come off this section
My condolences to the police family
The officer was “sacrificed” , unbeknown to them what was gonna happen.
Everything can be done in Montego Bay, now di damn man dead and cant tell how many people him sactifice and who. Mi sure di church member dem know though, so take everyone before the court. Charge dem too.
My condolences to the police man’s family
Fassy u nu hear mi seh fi come off dis and stop put up u self bout u a prophet.. all a unnuh weh a call unnuh self prophet and apostle.. wi ago wull unnuh.. u think unnuh ago Rob nu more people money.. if u a prophet published ur address weh u church deh… and c weh happen to u.. mi wah u lay u hand pon mi and save mi soul.. tell mi weh fi come mr prophet r.u.s.h. u mi a talk to.
U c like how u dutty God kill di innocent police. Why him never kill di prophet alone weh a rob people..hey dutty prophet r.u.s.h a wah wull u yu c.. k.m.f.t
@R s link me a Portmore just tell me when u a forward
@Prophetic R. U. S. H TV portmore big. Name the specific place. Mi seriously need some prayer..and the spirit seh a u fi pray fi mi.. mi ago tell u when mi a forward nu worry.. the blood of jesus cover u..right so mi a come man.. just tell mi weh fi come mi cah wait fi mek di bible fulfill.. pastor bwoy..a must send u home to glory inna di good hole fashion way..watch and c..
Mi still a wait fi di address..look how port more big anytime u put out u address mi tell u when mi a forward..if u a prophet and cover under di blood of jesus just put it out.. mi blood a bwile fi u. Hey bwoy u rob mi granny money and seh a God u collect it fa. If u think u a go get weh.. think agen… make sure u soul right with God cause the spirit seh a u God choose fi come a heaven nx. Amen.
I understand the lawyer is doing what lawyers do but frankly no one gives a phuck about this “pastor” nor his family. My thoughts are with the deceased officer and the ones in the hospital fighting for their lives. I hope the injured officers pull through and I pray for Officer Irons family and friends.
ANDREW MACK Agreed 150%
You are correct ms Valerie Neita Robertson, why was he not charged in the cou ty where the crime was committed. But I am sure you have added 2 and 2 together already and got your answer. Sorry for that young police officer.
Amen to that.. who’s Care
@ray agreed
He got his death penalty. More thsn what our court system would have given him
Jamaica the people who responsible, escape into nearby bushes.
This man create history in life and in death smh
I do hope that Mr. Smith’s assets were ceased and are a part of the investigation as well as potential wrongful death lawsuits
After his death, I and others realize there is something very fishy here – don’t be so quick to jump to judgement (as I should not have done) – this man was exposing a LOT of stuff and calling names (on a global scale) – he knew his life was on the line – not hard to find a double to imitate (the technology to accomplish this is unbelievable) – this man could have been killed even before the whole church incident (no telling when) and the game played out to result in people ignoring all the warnings he was providing – let’s pray for exposure to what is really going on here and has gone on – sorry I jumped to a conclusion based on what the false media provides. All his videos have been taken down so the exposure and information is GONE!!! Now WHO would have a motive to shut him up and make him look like a criminal???? or should I say WHO ALL??? Now all the expose information he released has been removed from online. Someone wanted his mouth shut and the exposure on the VAXX, QR codes, etc. stopped. It is time to use our brains and not believe everything the media and corrupt officials tell us. God help all the other brave doctors and scientists who are speaking out against the VAXX Jabs and what the powers that be have up their sinister sleeves. It is easy to make a dead man be anything you want him to be.. History is rewritten all the time.
We Jamaicam over the world are sad for poilce man and family ,but has to the wicked pastor ,God see how mamy people he hurt,,and that Lawer.should be ashame of her self,she is thinking her money train is done
O my am so sorry for the police officer its too sad. May his soul rest in peace.
It is sooo sad hearing that this young police officer, father and son lost his life. Especially because of this horrible horrible man.
She is only worried about the the big fee she is not going to get to represent him, good riddance to bad rubbish.
Some body please tell Valerie Robertson go sit her tired old self down. She should be concerned about all the little poor Jamaican people them who were constantly robbed and abused by that Devil of a man. The higher power decided it’s time for that wicked to stop. It has nothing to do with police or anyone else.
My sincere condolences to the family of Orlando, the officer who was killed. Am sorry his life had to be sacrificed too.
Sorry he died with that satanis
All his evil members want locking 2
God is not mock don’t play with him ……he is a jealous God …justice was swift wicked demon
my deepest regrets of the police man who’s life that was lost
That evil man got exactly what he deserved. My heart goes out to the officer that lost his life and other injured officers.
@Brittannie White remember your day is coming you might suffer worst than him
His followers looking forward to his resurrection on the third day
You attorney are the reason why Jamaica is like it is, the love for money is the root of all evil…
The lawyer and family should be thinking about selling all the property he has and pay back all the people he Rob and buy all the house’s and bulldozer the church.
Sincere condolences to Constable Irons’ family and the JCF. I’m praying that God will strengthen them through this difficult time. I’m also praying for full recovery of the officers who were injured. May God guide the health personnel who are treating them .
