  1. Wow, those snowflakes really can’t stand the fact that the hero they chose to worship is really a criminal (which the rest of us knew).

    2. @EverlastingPain lol oh yeah, like the whistleblower? Or is this yet another political pony show that actually amounts to nothing, just like both impeachments. A waste of American tax payers time and money when actual important issues needed to be addressed but they didn’t adress them because they needed to do their little political pageants or they might not get to keep their mansions. Amazing you guys think you’re bucking the system. 😂

    2. @Killed The Cat if the diary is fake, then why hasn’t Brandon’s daughter come out and said that? Why would Brandon raid the home of James O’Keefe in search of a fake diary? Keep remorselessly defending groomers with Kay Kay Kay connections. You believe them over their young victims.

  3. I’m pretty sure the government moved because Trumptastic tried to sell it. I remember the Republicans freaking out over Whitewater, which was just real estate, and then falling over themselves to excuse this.

    1. How does it feel knowing that you got tricked into electing a guy with Kay Kay Kay connections, whose own daughter accused of being a groomer?

  5. Awhile back, I worked for a courier company delivering medicine to pharmacies, The distributing warehouse where we picked up the pharmacies’ orders had two sections, generics, and narcotics. Without going into too much detail, all the drivers from all the courier companies that had contracts with said distributor were aware of the following; 1) if we misplaced one of the boxes with generic medication, there was going to be trouble. 2) IF, on the other hand, a SINGLE PILL OR PASTILLE turned up missing of the narcotics section, we were to expect a visit from the RCMP, the Canadian equivalent of the FBI. Therefore, the ludicrous notion that they had packed 20 some odd boxes and sent them off to Mar O Lardo by mistake? Doesn’t hold AIR, let alone water.

    1. @Kevin and again 27 WOMEN called him out and you people didn’t believe not freaking one. What’s up with that??

    3. Who’s responsible for checking that documents are where there supposed to be… they should be fired yesterday

  6. There are procedures in place for archiving, storing, and viewing archived documents. Someone allowed them to be checked out without proper procedure. White House aids notate new documents as they are produced. The aides we’re taping scraps of paper. No way these were taken inadvertently.

  7. Who said he hasn’t had them the whole time he was in office! He may have already shared it with Russia! Is it any surprise?

    2. You know it’s the Democrats that are actually in bed with Russia and china right? Silly 🦆. You guys are terrified he will run again, it’s entertaining to see the desperation though. I don’t even want him to run but I am loving this. 😂

  8. Now, they’re saying the boxes were “mis-packed” and taken to Largo by mistake! LOL. Then why didn’t theses boxes come back with the first load of stolen documents, or when the DOJ visited, or when the subpoena was served in June? If you got a subpoena, you would go find these “misplaced” boxes. What a clown show.

    1. Right he should have just set up an illegal classified server in his house and had them all in email. 😂

  9. Oh George “he held them to his head like Karnak and declare them declassified.” Awesome Carson reference and absolutely factual regarding the procedure to declassify ANYTHING. And it’s important to note that once the twice impeached failed Florida blogger was NOT the sitting president, he couldn’t declassify a KFC menu. But he could recite it from heart.

  10. So anyone that assists him is “aiding and abetting”, a crime.
    Let’s see who really stands him?

  11. “Ignorance of the law is no excuse in any country. If it were, the laws would lose their effect, because it can always be pretended.” — Thomas Jefferson

    1. Trump declassified the documents before leaving. Nearly every president does this and doesn’t get raided.

  12. What Kash Patel said is the same as: “Sir you have cocaine in your home and we will arrest you!” Oh no, somome packed it and shipped and kept in my house by mistake, I have nothing to do with it”. Is it not ridiculous?

  13. I have always thought 45 had ties to other countries but he’s not intelligent enough to know what documents to keep how to get them etc…who was helping? Meadows? He’s not in this alone.

  14. even with everything we know he’s done, i still have serious doubt that he’ll ever be convicted of anything

    1. they could always deport him since he is now a threat to national security or he could run to one of his dictator friends and ask for asylum

  15. How do you mistakenly pack away a TS-SCI file? Something tells me that this would be impossible and that it actually would take calculated effort to remove documents with that high a security designation.

    1. @Ross Sherwood if you’re saying they planted it you’re calling Trump himself a liar because he said he declassified it, knew it was there and it was there legally

    3. @K Bear they already did ask Hillary, she sat for 11 hours answering questions. Pay attention.

    4. @301 U obviously have never had a high security clearance or u would know TS-SCI data is never packed away without special handling. Packing away and storing at a home is certainly not an approved way to handle such data and to get the data out of the secure area would take very high level approval (Trump for instance.)

  16. I love how his apologists are going for “Oh he can declassify things!” Obviously that’s not how the OCA process works. But even if in this fantasy world he had magical powers to declare papers that go to Mar-a-Lago as unclassified, that information is what it is. It’s still dangerous. I can say a flame is cold all I want, but it will still burn you. He can say a certain US capability is suddenly unclassified now, but that information is still useful to the adversary. That information doesn’t immediately turn into gibberish when you say it’s unclassified. Like WHAT ARE YOU TALKING ABOUT?? The circular logic here is staggering.

  17. Exactly why is this man still walking freely especially having top hop Secret sensitive documents in his home nuclear bombs documents what the hell is going on with her justice department that they have not charged this man

  18. There is a double standard. The weight of the law falls heavy on ordinary folks but is discussed when the person is of political note.

    Mr. Dunn – respect

    3. @Connor Campbell youtube needs to police themselves better… this has over 300 likes, so bot tech is outpacing them, dramatically.

    1. And here you are still talking about him. And tomorrow and the next day and the next day. He OWNS you. He OWNS all of you.

    3. @Brandon Van Delden Look at how adorable you are trying to change the subject. Of course we are still talking about him, he just was raided for taking nuclear secrets. Maybe you might care more if his last name was Rosenberg?

