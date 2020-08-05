Cooper to Trump: Hope is not a plan for Covid-19

August 5, 2020

 

CNN's Anderson Cooper wonders why President Donald Trump continues to downplay the severity of the coronavirus pandemic in the US. #CNN #News

81 Comments on "Cooper to Trump: Hope is not a plan for Covid-19"

  1. Oba*** Man | August 5, 2020 at 9:37 PM | Reply

    The SOB presidential campaign is on life support America, vote this monster out this November.

  2. tn | August 5, 2020 at 9:37 PM | Reply

    america, nobody understands you. wearing a mask doesn’t limit your freedom. you don’t need a president to show you what is appropriate. this pandemic is no joke.

    • Susan Huntley | August 5, 2020 at 10:33 PM | Reply

      @Hodge Elmwood everything we hear says otherwise

    • Shy Thead | August 5, 2020 at 10:34 PM | Reply

      tn make sure you stay in your mamas basement and keep you mask on……oh and please take the Bill Gates vaccine when it comes out😂😂😂😂

    • Ruby Dela Rosa | August 5, 2020 at 10:35 PM | Reply

      @Hodge Elmwood i sympathize with you…its shocking that U.S of A has a clown at the helm

    • Shy Thead | August 5, 2020 at 10:36 PM | Reply

      Hodge Elmwood of course a lot of people don’t support Trump…….don’t flatter yourself…..your not that smart to see what is really going on.

    • Conspiracynutsmakemechuckle outloud | August 5, 2020 at 10:39 PM | Reply

      I wear a mask at all times while in public and to be honest sometimes I find it difficult to breathe, plus I work in a foundry where a tightly sealed respirator is required…when I lay down to sleep it still phantomly feels like I have a mask on…lol

  3. David J | August 5, 2020 at 9:37 PM | Reply

    They came up with a name for people like Trump back in the 1800s, it was called “confidence man.”

    A confidence man is a man who persuades people to give him their money or property by the use of persuasive language, or by simply lying to them.

    A confidence man is a swindler who tries to gain the confidence of the victim in order to defraud. A “confidence” man is someone who uses fraudulent methods to swindle people out of money or valuables. As time passed, the name confidence man was shortened to the name we’re all familiar with today, which is “con-man”

    A confidence man is someone who might say things like “I alone can fix it” or “I’m a very stable genius.”

  4. Rockin' Resurrection | August 5, 2020 at 9:38 PM | Reply

    everyday again I try to understand how ANYONE could be so delusional, uneducated and just completely stupid to vote for Donald J. Trump. I’m sitting here in Europe and can’t do anything against this threat on the other side of the ocean. But YOU AMERICANS can! Vote him out and unite again! We need the US to protect and fight for freedom in the world

    • wildcatter63 | August 5, 2020 at 10:49 PM | Reply

      They are DELUSIONAL MENTAL DEFECTIVES. There is NO WAY those “people” are MENTALLY COMPETENT to RAISE CHILDREN or VOTE and need to be PREVENTED FROM DOING EITHER!

    • Anthony Ferguson | August 5, 2020 at 10:50 PM | Reply

      TDS is actually what Trump supporters suffer from. They actually think this narcissistic sociopath and criminal is looking out for their best interests, and is somehow a rational competent leader.

    • Kris | August 5, 2020 at 10:51 PM | Reply

      So is this not considered election interference? Lmao half of the comments on CNN’s are from foreigners talking about Trump

    • Diane Tyler | August 5, 2020 at 10:52 PM | Reply

      @Rockin’ Resurrection you got something against straight males. Explains your comments.

    • Phil | August 5, 2020 at 10:53 PM | Reply

      @WTF ZIGGY rape, murder, violent crime, robberies are all lower in Europe than the US.
      Infant morality, life expectancy, poverty, homelessness are all higher in the US than they are in Europe.

  5. brobbus0 | August 5, 2020 at 9:40 PM | Reply

    Trump has caused more death in the US than any terrorist organization.

  6. Raymond Bresnahan | August 5, 2020 at 9:41 PM | Reply

    He’s got major issues

  7. Senna458 | August 5, 2020 at 9:41 PM | Reply

    “it is what it is” pretty much sums up his plan.

  8. GT Nismo | August 5, 2020 at 9:41 PM | Reply

    When someone dies from covid19, its not peaceful in their sleep. The are in such severe respiratory distress that they struggle to take a breath, many times they seize like an epilepsy patient. They suffer greatly up till their heart takes its last beat.

  9. 1Tomrider | August 5, 2020 at 9:43 PM | Reply

    They probably weren’t complimenting him, so he tuned out.

  10. Lisa Armijo | August 5, 2020 at 9:44 PM | Reply

    Funny how this meeting was in Trump’s office with everyone surrounding him instead of a conference room with everyone facing each other. Looked like a photo opportunity to me.

  11. G Porter | August 5, 2020 at 9:45 PM | Reply

    Disgraceful administration. Senator ‘mortuary mitch’ is also guilty and dishonest

  12. David J | August 5, 2020 at 9:47 PM | Reply

    The only thing that is going to magically disappear is the virus in the White House on November 3rd.

    • Michelediaf | August 5, 2020 at 10:29 PM | Reply

      Vote!

    • michelle belle | August 5, 2020 at 10:30 PM | Reply

      WTF ZIGGY so you like having a chronic liar and a grossly incompetent president? The United States has about five percent of the worlds population but we have twenty five percent of the worlds deaths from the virus. So you will vote for an idiot that is literally killing people because he is so incompetent he won’t institute national, quick return testing, national and competent contact tracing and a universal requirement to wear mask. Good for you.

    • BrynPoo KC | August 5, 2020 at 10:30 PM | Reply

      Not until January 20th. VOTE BLUE 2020

    • Lucy Smith | August 5, 2020 at 10:48 PM | Reply

      Debates 2020!!! I cant wait!! It should be lots of fun!! Don’t you agree?
      💙💜❤️💚💛

    • 28reyjr | August 5, 2020 at 10:51 PM | Reply

      @MrTas44 China did

  13. RedondoBeach2 | August 5, 2020 at 9:48 PM | Reply

    Register to vote if you haven’t already. Do it today.

  14. B1G RED | August 5, 2020 at 9:49 PM | Reply

    “It’s as under control as it can be”
    Meanwhile canada has had less than 20 deaths a day for over a month.

  15. CatMom | August 5, 2020 at 9:52 PM | Reply

    So he’s either in denial or he’s just plain stupid. But, of course, he’s a liar, so who knows?

  16. Jay 767 | August 5, 2020 at 9:53 PM | Reply

    The u.s is a joke under Trump leadership the world is laughing at our former great country.

  17. Rob Willey | August 5, 2020 at 9:54 PM | Reply

    Any updates with the stimulus checks?

  18. Ray Golfer | August 5, 2020 at 9:54 PM | Reply

    I’d love to see him do a legit IQ test. He’s almost special needs in his ignorance. The Dunning-Krueger effect should be renamed after him.

    • Captain Quint | August 5, 2020 at 10:47 PM | Reply

      @Cecily Worley I’ve heard plenty of triggered leftists claim he is an adderall addict numerous times.

    • Anthony Ferguson | August 5, 2020 at 10:48 PM | Reply

      The Dunning-Kreuger-Trump effect

    • mrdfac | August 5, 2020 at 10:49 PM | Reply

      @WTF ZIGGY Bwahahahaha……
      You cannot be serious? 9 bankruptcies, ran a casino into the ground after inheriting 100’s of millions of dollars.
      Get a clue. He can’t even read. His biggest word is Powerful.
      Get your head out of the sand.

    • Kris | August 5, 2020 at 10:49 PM | Reply

      I’d love to see Biden actually just take a cognitive test

    • vic garbutt | August 5, 2020 at 10:51 PM | Reply

      @WTF ZIGGY Trump is a criminal fraudster, when he cant scam you he sicks his dogs on you or tries himself to intimidate you, bullshit till you give up, , if that fails he will sue you. Lie on insurance lie on taxes, get cash from daddy and his charity, voila! a successful business!

  19. billyblackattacks | August 5, 2020 at 9:55 PM | Reply

    When Anderson removes his glasses as he’s talking. You know sh*t just got real

  20. Mark Green | August 5, 2020 at 10:03 PM | Reply

    It seems that every day he says something that is totally outlandish. I’m so sick of the bastard and November 3rd can’t come soon enough.

