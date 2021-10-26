Cop Interdicted | Kevin Smith's Family to Hire Pathologist | TVJ Midday News - Oct 26 2021 1

Cop Interdicted | Kevin Smith’s Family to Hire Pathologist | TVJ Midday News – Oct 26 2021

41 comments

 

41 comments

    1. It’s better to trust a medical doctor than a pastor ! I will trust medical professionals over any pastor any day.

      Reply

    3. @Mister Lexx 2 A THEM A LIAD AND THEIR , SO ITS NOT A CASE OF CHOOSING THE LESSER OF 2 EVILS, IT IS A CASE OF EVIL, VS EVIL !!

      Reply

  3. St. Mary High I went but uno a wicked that y ppl no want invest over there, believe in obeah and badmind.

    Reply

  6. Valrie neita you must be getting good money to be representing this nastyness of a pastor and talking for him no sah the heavens need to come down and take it’s world because people striving to be and do the worse they can

    Reply

    1. The lady is a lawyer and her job to represent people, so what some is saying about the lawyer. That is very stupid to be saying, that it is a lawyer job to represent people in any situation. These things is going on Jamaica a very long time, because the government ministers them is affiliated with him.

      Reply

    2. The lid of secrecy fly off! Plus, distractions will be the order of the day!
      PEOPLE OF JAMAICA, PLEASE STAY VIGILANT AND HOLD THESE SECURITY PERSONNEL ACCOUNTABLE!

      Reply

    1. Let’s pray it does nottrend up as soon as more vaccine arrive next month. See the PM has remove the restrictions for Sunday. LORD help us. What does he have plan now? SIGH!

      Reply

    2. @Precious Powell holiness needs to open the country fully…. because he obviously have the people under siege… he needs to lift that no movement day crap…I would go crazy living down there under his ridiculous regime

      Reply

  14. If he just transported in the vehicle that his lawyer is suggesting and it crashed, she would have asked why he wasn’t transported in a car. It’s funny how this man has become the victims, what happened to the children who witnessed those things that night I hope they are getting counseling

    Reply

  15. The media represented by Kirk Wright highlighted the food was at the church and caused people to vandalized the place. The media just worsen situations in a lot of cases.

    Reply

