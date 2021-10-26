Cop Interdicted | Kevin Smith’s Family to Hire Pathologist | TVJ Midday News – Oct 26 2021

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
41 comments
Something just don’t add up
This Doctor wanted to kill we off quickly
It’s better to trust a medical doctor than a pastor ! I will trust medical professionals over any pastor any day.
@Mister Lexx you go an trust anyone you want I’m not trusting any of your friends
@Mister Lexx 2 A THEM A LIAD AND THEIR , SO ITS NOT A CASE OF CHOOSING THE LESSER OF 2 EVILS, IT IS A CASE OF EVIL, VS EVIL !!
St. Mary High I went but uno a wicked that y ppl no want invest over there, believe in obeah and badmind.
This lady is after money all me know
No mixed he is lying
Valrie neita you must be getting good money to be representing this nastyness of a pastor and talking for him no sah the heavens need to come down and take it’s world because people striving to be and do the worse they can
The lady
is a lawyer and her job to represent people, so what some is saying about the lawyer. That is very stupid to be saying, that it is a lawyer job to represent people in any situation. These things is going on Jamaica a very long time, because the government ministers them is affiliated with him.
@Blair Boyd yah i now she’s a lawyer but what i wrote is still my opinion ok
love you
Leah Cushnie Amen to that
@leah cushnie exactly agree
Power hungry lawyer
You mean money hungry.
that means he is dead for true?
Funny how everyone is getting charge after the cult leader is dead.
Ikr
The lid of secrecy fly off! Plus, distractions will be the order of the day!
PEOPLE OF JAMAICA, PLEASE STAY VIGILANT AND HOLD THESE SECURITY PERSONNEL ACCOUNTABLE!
I’m elated to hear that Covid cases have declined in
Let’s pray it does nottrend up as soon as more vaccine arrive next month. See the PM has remove the restrictions for Sunday. LORD help us. What does he have plan now? SIGH!
@Precious Powell holiness needs to open the country fully…. because he obviously have the
people under siege… he needs to lift that no movement day crap…I would go crazy living down there under his ridiculous regime
He could have had internal bleeding, broken neck,
Nordia Brown you’re so right
Agree!
If he just transported in the vehicle that his lawyer is suggesting and it crashed, she would have asked why he wasn’t transported in a car. It’s funny how this man has become the victims, what happened to the children who witnessed those things that night I hope they are getting counseling
So true 3376
The media represented by Kirk Wright highlighted the food was at the church and caused people to vandalized the place. The media just worsen situations in a lot of cases.
Money make the mare run
who was driving the white van in the accident i havent heard anyone speak about that
West Indies still play cricket?
Is it me or the sign language translator isn’t signing and is doing foolishness…
Hear the man bout mix and match
this is a serious level of desperation.