Coping with Death During Covid | TVJ All Angles – Sept 1 2021

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
For Jamaican news, sports and weather reports with a mix of reggae music (dancehall, ska, mento), Jamaican entertainment and information shows for the entire family.
SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –
For more TVJ videos visit –
For access to LIVE TV go to
For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :
#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday
30 comments
So sad to see a love one to passed away
This assistance nurse is so caring she as all the qualities of a great nurse, i salute our nurses and doctors stay safe plz , mercy on Jamaica it bad it depressing
yes she is God bless her
That’s so true, I said the same thing too. U could hear compassionate an love in her voice.
The virus isn’t the problem it’s the behavior of the people in Jamaica
The virus is the media. Nothing wrong with the Jamaicans
@Simon John
You are one of those?
Amen
So true.
I would say get the vaccine. It’s better this way than that way. Reason being, no fuss or fight with these lunatics in the parliament house also being kept more safe away from deathpoint.
May the Lord Jesus Christ guide and protect all for your works what you all has been doing for the sick people
Well said Gilly your so articulate…Stay bless and keep up the good work.
The nurses need proper medical protection surgical marks is not the right mask N95 needed please protect yourself jamaican !!
We wear N95 when we going on the ward
Big up to Chest Hospital! I spent sometime there, had 5 surgeries and I am good as new, thank God. Hats off to the good doctors and nurses. Blessings!!
Hope the doctors and nurses get counselling; this is hard God please cover these carers
praying this end sooner
Are medical staff on the frontline talking to someone on site at the different facilities to help them mentally cope at this very traumatic time.
This is a sad interview that reaches to the core of our humanity..I appreciate and respect @Dionnejacksonmiller..
So many car mart out there cars that might not even grt sold.. time they look into doing charity especially for these Nurses.. or work out something with these Nurses
This brought tears to my eyes..
Jamaica covid is real.
What a lovely nurse assistant.shes such a caring soul,you can tell shes very excellent at her job.
Eeeh…rarely, most a them nuh have nuh manners…but shes good
These nurses need psychiatric help. This is draining them not only physically and financially, but also emotionally. Very sad
God plz protect this lady, she’s a genuine soul. Plz supply her with the car of her dream. May she be blessed, blessed, blessed
This is so sad I couldn’t control my tears watching LORD I’M ASKING YOU TO COVER THE DOCTORS AND NURSES DURING THIS TERRIBLE TIMES GUIDE AND PROTECT THEM AN THEIR FAMILY UNDER YOUR PREVIOUS BLOOD
This nurse , have empathy she gives a human side to this…..wish all nurses could be like this….I am proud of her….
This literally bought tears to my eyes
Watched it last night and watching again and both times I cry
This is so sad. It’s hard when u get attached to a client and he or she just expires like that.
My prayer for this woman is that may god bless her truly and if I had it I would buy her a car jah know
This brought tears to my eyes and some people so ungrateful