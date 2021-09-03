Coping with Death During Covid | TVJ All Angles - Sept 1 2021 1

Coping with Death During Covid | TVJ All Angles – Sept 1 2021

30 comments

 

  2. This assistance nurse is so caring she as all the qualities of a great nurse, i salute our nurses and doctors stay safe plz , mercy on Jamaica it bad it depressing

    Reply

    5. I would say get the vaccine. It’s better this way than that way. Reason being, no fuss or fight with these lunatics in the parliament house also being kept more safe away from deathpoint.

      Reply

  4. May the Lord Jesus Christ guide and protect all for your works what you all has been doing for the sick people

    Reply

  6. The nurses need proper medical protection surgical marks is not the right mask N95 needed please protect yourself jamaican !!

    Reply

  7. Big up to Chest Hospital! I spent sometime there, had 5 surgeries and I am good as new, thank God. Hats off to the good doctors and nurses. Blessings!!

    Reply

  8. Hope the doctors and nurses get counselling; this is hard God please cover these carers praying this end sooner

    Reply

  9. Are medical staff on the frontline talking to someone on site at the different facilities to help them mentally cope at this very traumatic time.

    Reply

  10. This is a sad interview that reaches to the core of our humanity..I appreciate and respect @Dionnejacksonmiller..

    Reply

  11. So many car mart out there cars that might not even grt sold.. time they look into doing charity especially for these Nurses.. or work out something with these Nurses
    This brought tears to my eyes..
    Jamaica covid is real.

    Reply

  13. These nurses need psychiatric help. This is draining them not only physically and financially, but also emotionally. Very sad

    Reply

  14. God plz protect this lady, she’s a genuine soul. Plz supply her with the car of her dream. May she be blessed, blessed, blessed

    Reply

  15. This is so sad I couldn’t control my tears watching LORD I’M ASKING YOU TO COVER THE DOCTORS AND NURSES DURING THIS TERRIBLE TIMES GUIDE AND PROTECT THEM AN THEIR FAMILY UNDER YOUR PREVIOUS BLOOD

    Reply

  16. This nurse , have empathy she gives a human side to this…..wish all nurses could be like this….I am proud of her….

    Reply

