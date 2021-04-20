Corporal Punishment at Clifton Boys’ Home in Jamaica | TVJ News – April 19 2021

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
Your headline does not reflect your story. The story presented is more about Ms. McDonald and her goodness and not about the fact that the boy or boys were beaten etc.
No one has the right to use their hands or weapons on you. I was abused in Jamaica by people who were supposed to take care of me. To this day it haunts me.
‘Do not spare the rod and spoil the child”. Corporal punishment administered with love and not in anger is acceptable.
Don’t spare the rod and spoil the child. Children must be taught manners and respect.
It sounds to me like they’re trying to justify physically abusing these children. If you don’t have the necessary skills to discipline children without having to resort to hurting them physically then your in the wrong line of work. I don’t have an issue with Mrs. McDonald receiving counseling for ‘her stress and depression’ but about counseling to help the boys cope with the trauma associated with being beaten by someone who is supposed to be their caregiver? Imagine being removed from your home by the state because you were being physically abused only to end up in the same situation.