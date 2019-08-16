Corporate Employees Revolt Against Donald Trump’s Immigration Policies | Morning Joe | MSNBC

TOPICS:
Corporate Employees Revolt Against Donald Trump's Immigration Policies | Morning Joe | MSNBC 1

August 16, 2019

 

Axios national political reporter Jonathan Swan joins us to talk about big business employees refusing to contribute in any way that would aid the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement.
Corporate Employees Revolt Against Donald Trump's Immigration Policies | Morning Joe | MSNBC

40 Comments on "Corporate Employees Revolt Against Donald Trump’s Immigration Policies | Morning Joe | MSNBC"

  1. Varekai Ascendant | August 16, 2019 at 11:43 AM | Reply

    This ‘revolt’ NEEDS TO GO NATION WIDE.

    • Dittzx | August 16, 2019 at 12:27 PM | Reply

      ⚠️Warning! “MAGA🍄 The “Yeti Pubes,Toad Shrooms Hats Are out away from their Trailers Park!” Watch Out Your Step🍄🍄!

    • Blayze Is My Name | August 16, 2019 at 12:29 PM | Reply

      texas thunder your tin foil hat needs to be recalibrated.

    • Vance Watley | August 16, 2019 at 12:35 PM | Reply

      texas thunder 13 year old getting his skull fractured because he didn’t remove his cap for the National anthem. You forgot to mention that one for some reason 🙄

  2. Gwen30 | August 16, 2019 at 11:45 AM | Reply

    The tides have turned!!!

  3. Hank Terreros | August 16, 2019 at 11:46 AM | Reply

    Aloha Friday!

  4. Lisa Raznick | August 16, 2019 at 11:47 AM | Reply

    AWESOMENESS!💙💚💛💜💙

  5. Terry Daktyl | August 16, 2019 at 11:48 AM | Reply

    Trump is pretty revolting.

  6. Lisa Raznick | August 16, 2019 at 11:49 AM | Reply

    LET’S
    MAKE_AMERICA_TRUMP_FREE_AGAIN_IN
    2020!

  7. alexandra noyes | August 16, 2019 at 11:50 AM | Reply

    Consciousness rising! Up we go,up we go!

    • Crystal Giddens | August 16, 2019 at 12:10 PM | Reply

      it is hard to compete with an economy that has suicide nets in every factory. but for those trying to stretch their welfare check, that isn’t so important is it?

    • Dittzx | August 16, 2019 at 12:28 PM | Reply

      ⚠️Warning! “MAGA🍄 The “Yeti Pubes,Toad Shrooms Hats Are out away from their Trailers Park!” Watch Out Your Step🍄🍄!

  8. Rani Reddy | August 16, 2019 at 11:52 AM | Reply

    There should be a nationwide protest.

  9. catalinacurio | August 16, 2019 at 11:53 AM | Reply

    trump is revolting… 🤢

  10. Brad Dibble | August 16, 2019 at 11:54 AM | Reply

    Please show this to trump….want to see his Twitter tirade, dig that hole even deeper trump

  11. Stifled Voice | August 16, 2019 at 11:54 AM | Reply

    trump took a good obama era economy and loaded it with sugary tax cuts for the rich and now it has diabetes.

  12. Dainty Minnie | August 16, 2019 at 11:56 AM | Reply

    Stand up against Trump’s INJUSTICE. It is INHUMANE and CRUEL to separate innocent kids. These immigrant parents want a better life for their kids just like me and you.

  13. Steve Cannon | August 16, 2019 at 11:58 AM | Reply

    As a retiree whose IRAs are very much affected by the stock market, I would be willing to suffer the consequences of a recession if it keeps Trump from being reelected in 2020. This democracy can not stand another 4 years of that con artist.

  14. GramaJ Catherder | August 16, 2019 at 11:58 AM | Reply

    We need to keep this going, because, it’s the right and decent thing to do.

  15. CCJJ160Channels | August 16, 2019 at 11:59 AM | Reply

    Of course they are. B/c the line about immigrants “stealing” jobs is largely b.s. There’s a reason when they raided that chicken meat processing plant in Mississippi there were so many migrants there. And why they got arrested but not the CEO or management.

  16. Bloodwolfz4 | August 16, 2019 at 12:00 PM | Reply

    Hope this spreads like wildfire throughout the nation

  17. Don Anderson | August 16, 2019 at 12:02 PM | Reply

    He really needs to be removed from office before the full term,the sooner he is,the sooner we can repair the damage he has done to the United States and our Allies.

  18. 000i 0006 | August 16, 2019 at 12:07 PM | Reply

    No words can describe Trump’s absence of humanity

  19. W Whyte | August 16, 2019 at 12:15 PM | Reply

    Donny, two of your wives are immigrants and they are not rich when you married them. Melania’s family are in the States because of her and you kept talking of chain migration?

  20. Lee R. N | August 16, 2019 at 12:15 PM | Reply

    Divided we fall, United we stand…and lets get rid of this stain that has marred the global image of the United States of America.

