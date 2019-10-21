‘Corrupt, Unconstitutional’: MJ Reacts To G7 Announcement | Morning Joe | MSNBC

TOPICS:
'Corrupt, Unconstitutional': MJ Reacts To G7 Announcement | Morning Joe | MSNBC 1

October 21, 2019

 

Following widespread bipartisan criticism, President Donald Trump said Saturday his Doral resort in Florida would not host next year's Group of Seven summit of world leaders after all. The panel discusses. Aired on 10/21/19.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

'Corrupt, Unconstitutional': MJ Reacts To G7 Announcement | Morning Joe | MSNBC

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

33 Comments on "‘Corrupt, Unconstitutional’: MJ Reacts To G7 Announcement | Morning Joe | MSNBC"

  1. life long | October 21, 2019 at 12:07 PM | Reply

    Nut job..The President will never stop serving himself, sees no issues in it. His staff and republicans fail the USA….so boring, day after day.

  2. Rich H | October 21, 2019 at 12:07 PM | Reply

    Everything about Trump is cheap & nasty even his kids.

    • tony bravo | October 21, 2019 at 12:24 PM | Reply

      @Walt Schmidt Your Mom must be proud of you, basement boy

    • Captain | October 21, 2019 at 12:31 PM | Reply

      @tony bravo LOLOLOL

    • WilliamOccamensis | October 21, 2019 at 12:35 PM | Reply

      ​@Walt Schmidt low-life scumocrats like FDR, Truman, JFK and LBJ, rated by historians as in the top 10 of American presidents, compared with upstanding Republicans like Warren Harding, Nixon and Trump, the three most corrupt presidents in the past 100 years. The Republicans are a minority by any measure, but hold on to power through gerrymandering, voter suppression, a constitution that gives disproportionate power to the most backward states. Dixie accounts for 2/3 of Trump’s electoral college votes; the only state in the former CSA that voted against him in 2016 was Virginia, and that because northern VA is basically a suburb of Washington. The Republicans would be nowhere without people who are still fighting the civil war. And dumbasses like you whose debating skills are limited to name-calling.

  3. Zombobo Smith | October 21, 2019 at 12:10 PM | Reply

    Well technically, a lot of the money funneling into Trump’s pockets would’ve come from other G7 countries, such as Britain, France, Germany, Japan etc. So, being one of those Brits, we really would’ve shared your pain……

  4. Valdo Franc | October 21, 2019 at 12:12 PM | Reply

    America will be ok,she’s been through a lot but the skid mark trump will leave on the face of this country will last for a long time.

  5. Pink Crayon | October 21, 2019 at 12:12 PM | Reply

    Let’s be honest, if it were not for foreign governments currying favor by renting rooms and condos from Trump, and the Republican Party renting his ballrooms and holding conferences at Trump’s properties, Trump would be in very bad shape with his properties. Decent people refuse to set foot on any of his properties. Deplorables: don’t bother to defend Trump, you will only make my point.

  6. Angela Ward | October 21, 2019 at 12:14 PM | Reply

    If there had truly been a list of vetting of G7 sites then they wouldn’t be looking for a new one? Just go to 2nd on the list? No site should be allowed that is anywhere close to any a trump hotel

  7. S. T | October 21, 2019 at 12:15 PM | Reply

    He wanted to give bedbugs to the g7

  8. William H. | October 21, 2019 at 12:16 PM | Reply

    Who is doing the typing for him? The spelling mistakes and bad sentence construction has diminished. The general messages are still obnoxious.

  9. John Swofford | October 21, 2019 at 12:17 PM | Reply

    If Trump has nothing to do with his businesses, how does Trump know that his businesses can afford to offer lodgings at cost?

    • Real Talk76 | October 21, 2019 at 12:35 PM | Reply

      Sssshhhhh…you’re not supposed to state the obvious! You’re supposed to play deaf, dumb and blind like the sycophants he surrounds himself with.

  10. Cameron Michael | October 21, 2019 at 12:18 PM | Reply

    Mulvaney is having a tough week hahaha.

  11. Darlene Hawkins | October 21, 2019 at 12:19 PM | Reply

    Can you imagine bringing bedbugs home from trumps resort…

    • Femalicious One and Only | October 21, 2019 at 12:24 PM | Reply

      Well- yeah. Trump himself already seems like a yuuge bigly bedbug himself😯 He sucks the life out of his enviroment.. so.. Yes. How can you not get infected with bedbugs, when touching some of his🥴

    • Ralf Häggström | October 21, 2019 at 12:25 PM | Reply

      NO, I would not go there, to begin with ! ………………….

    • Anti Trumper | October 21, 2019 at 12:35 PM | Reply

      Darlene Hawkins Talk about the souvenir that keeps giving.🕷

  12. Lauren Padgett | October 21, 2019 at 12:19 PM | Reply

    Was wondering if anybody was going to mention he would bug the rooms without IC oversight and run his own rogue covert action OP.

  13. JAVIER QUINTERO | October 21, 2019 at 12:19 PM | Reply

    He wanted it at Doral so he could invite Putin and some hookers!

  14. S. T | October 21, 2019 at 12:19 PM | Reply

    🇺🇸DEFEAT THE DEMON 👺2020VOTE BLUE🗽

  15. zencat999 | October 21, 2019 at 12:20 PM | Reply

    walt schmidt is a rusian/trump schill.

  16. Luis Corona | October 21, 2019 at 12:23 PM | Reply

    Dumbo Don is so stupid that he can’t even understand when he commits an impropriety!

  17. 73egg | October 21, 2019 at 12:23 PM | Reply

    Trump advertising his hotel just shows once again that he has no understanding of his role and is living in a different time-line to the rest of the world – get rid of him now USA !!!!!!

  18. Frank Howlett | October 21, 2019 at 12:24 PM | Reply

    AND is bleeding money like a stuck pig!

  19. White Centaur | October 21, 2019 at 12:25 PM | Reply

    ‘I thought I was doing something very good for our Country by stealing American taxpayer’s money and putting it directly into my corrupt-to-the-core pocket.’ – 👶🍊💩
    #Impeach! #voteBlue2020

  20. Bryan Taylor | October 21, 2019 at 12:28 PM | Reply

    Welcome to the ‘Joe talks over Mika’ show.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.