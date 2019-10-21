Following widespread bipartisan criticism, President Donald Trump said Saturday his Doral resort in Florida would not host next year's Group of Seven summit of world leaders after all. The panel discusses. Aired on 10/21/19.

'Corrupt, Unconstitutional': MJ Reacts To G7 Announcement | Morning Joe | MSNBC