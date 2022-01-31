Corruption Marries Crime | Incentives for Recovery of Guns Coming | TVJ Midday News - Jan 31 - 2022 1

Corruption Marries Crime | Incentives for Recovery of Guns Coming | TVJ Midday News – Jan 31 – 2022

  1. 🙆🙆🙆🙆🙆🙆🙆🙆 right now just to live in Jamaica is damn crime people can hardly buy food and every blooming thing keeps going up 😒😒😒🤷🤷

    2. We must drop names and whereabouts of criminals in Post office boxes so Crimefighters (Police) can get information to work

  3. The Prime Minister is not doing nothing to get this crime down, Jamaica near to becoming Hait.
    There are no opportunities for the young people in Jamaica, that’s a shame

    2. @Beverley Smith I am not talking about the murder rate when I say Jamaica near to becoming like Haiti, I meant Jamaica will become poor and messed up like Haiti,
      Look at beautiful Jamaica, still some area do not have pipe water, light and internet, it’s a shame most of the other Caribbean countries are doing better than us.
      Andrew Holness is doing nothing for Jamaica, nothing

  6. On paper that sounds good to turn down on food cost for all Jamaica to eat but that alone won’t stop crime when a man rape and kill a woman he ain’t hungry he’s a devil that can’t be controlled with simple methods like that its Gods holy blood and fire we need and prayers in Jamaica to fight this crime rate in Jamaica if only the prime minister have sense to understand that but him himself have some peculiarity of his own open your eyes Jamaicans!!

  12. The best crime plan is to start rooting out corruption from the very top of the ladder but politicians know if they do that a lot of them will also be imprisoned

  14. Y’all need to start arresting your friends and family members who stealing money and not giving the people job that’s the only way to stop crime

  15. The people isn’t the corruption. The government is the only corruption. Look at leaders from some of the best countries. Their leaders set rules and band negative things that will bring down their country. So why can’t Jamaica leaders do the same. It’s because the government don’t want a better country, or the government is being told what to do by some other country leaders.

  16. Please fast n pray 🙏🙏 only to the most high of the highest who designed n create heaven n earth 🌎⚡💦⛅🌟🌒🌈 sky wind thunder humanity animal love peace n unity sela i love u u n u all alway.i said to all black kings n Queens brothers n sisters of Africa n Jamaica we need to stand up together against all corruptions start frm inside our own homes fast n pray n talk positive to our children n greanchildren do positive tings for our children n greanchildren help them to live with the most high of the highest who designed n create heaven n earth 🌎⚡💦⛅🌟🌒🌈 sky wind thunder humanity animal love peace n unity sela we need to get back our airport wharf n shippin companies n some of our main business. we need to stand up together with love peace n unity sela

  17. Good News…. Gun Amnesty Program implemented In Jamaica. Support and Save lives.Tek back de island..

  18. We need more job in the country or send the young man to join the army forces send them in the line of duty make is compulsory and it will bring down the crime

  19. Andrew should ask all these country that he is letting into the country to give assistance to help them to equipt the island with CCTV all over the island it getting from bad to worst

