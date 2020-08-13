Cory Booker: Kamala Harris Is My Sister | All In | MSNBC

TOPICS:
Cory Booker: Kamala Harris Is My Sister | All In | MSNBC 1

August 13, 2020

 

Sen. Cory Booker: “What you have in Kamala Harris—irrespective of race and gender—is one of the most qualified people to ever be named a vice presidential candidate nominee.” Aired on 8/13/2020.
Cory Booker: Kamala Harris Is My Sister | All In | MSNBC

33 Comments on "Cory Booker: Kamala Harris Is My Sister | All In | MSNBC"

  1. Lloyd Acton | August 13, 2020 at 9:58 PM | Reply

    Sadly, the only jobs that Trump created were for Attorneys and Grave Diggers
    😔

  2. Trumpers Drink Bleach | August 13, 2020 at 10:02 PM | Reply

    disinfectant donnie has killed 3 times more Americans than the Vietcong.

  3. Tymeshifter | August 13, 2020 at 10:02 PM | Reply

    He make this claim for the first time, I think.

  4. J. Whisper | August 13, 2020 at 10:10 PM | Reply

    I feel much more secure knowing that an intelligent young woman is ready to take the reins should Joe falter! DA for San Francisco, AG for California, Prosecutor, Senator! Intelligence mixed with experience! I think many will vote for the Biden/Harris ticket because of her! Easily the most intelligent candidate in this election! Makes the current infestation in the WH look more like the dunce he is!

    • J. Whisper | August 13, 2020 at 10:25 PM | Reply

      21 Trill! You realize he actually barely won the last time and lost the popular vote! He really didn’t increase his base much, I don’t think! Good Luck! LOL!

    • Anthony Ferraro | August 13, 2020 at 10:36 PM | Reply

      @21TRILLION TRILLION yeah Trump’s done a great job he’s done the job like nobody else has ever done that’s one thing he says that I agree with I haven’t seen a president have 165000 people die from a virus on his watch in my 34 years of existence so yeah he done the job like nobody else ever has he’s got that right the only industry that has increased is the funeral industry they’re probably booming your president makes me sick but yeah good luck though

    • Anthony Ferraro | August 13, 2020 at 10:38 PM | Reply

      @J. Whisper sadly I think we’re both responding to a robot LOL

    • J. Whisper | August 13, 2020 at 10:43 PM | Reply

      Anthony! Except robots are usually more intelligent!

    • DoubleJ | August 13, 2020 at 10:46 PM | Reply

      @Anthony Ferraro Imagine being so low IQ to think that Trump is responsible for a pandemic when said pandemic has spread arounf the world killing almost a million. Thankfully, any rational human knows how moronic that thought process is.

  5. 21TRILLION TRILLION | August 13, 2020 at 10:17 PM | Reply

    Booker looking for that VP spot so soon , no modesty !!!!!

  6. Christie Brooks | August 13, 2020 at 10:17 PM | Reply

    Trump’s scared! He knows Harris will lock him up.🚔
    Heading straight for prison time. He’ll fit in perfectly with his orange jumpsuit. Finally a king in his own environment. When he sees the virus running rapid in the prison he’ll scream to be released. Then frantically grab masks away from the other prisoners so only he gets to wear them. Maybe he’ll work on a Make Prison Great Again campaign.

    • Fanboy Hunter | August 13, 2020 at 10:23 PM | Reply

      God, you leftist bots are so fake. Everyone predicted that the Dems would re-write your programming from being against Cameltoe to being for her despite her r@cist record.

    • Cubs MLB Perfect Inning Gaming | August 13, 2020 at 10:40 PM | Reply

      @Fanboy Hunter
      Ok Russian troll.

  7. gary mathews | August 13, 2020 at 10:18 PM | Reply

    will Pence have to have mothers permission to debate Harris ?

  8. Michael Dennis Tooley | August 13, 2020 at 10:26 PM | Reply

    He was my first pick love to you brother ☮️

  9. Denise Day | August 13, 2020 at 10:34 PM | Reply

    I Love this ticket and we should be proud!!

  10. Lance Armstrong | August 13, 2020 at 10:35 PM | Reply

    Trump couldn’t do any of this without his line of fawning stooges!

  11. DoubleJ | August 13, 2020 at 10:43 PM | Reply

    Hard pass on Kamala. Not feeling it.

  12. Tim S | August 13, 2020 at 10:47 PM | Reply

    6 covid deaths in Illinois yesterday 14 murders in Chicago alone… so put your mask on!

  13. Mike L | August 13, 2020 at 10:48 PM | Reply

    Well now, privileged US politicians comparing themselves to soldiers in trenches. I hate trump, but I can’t tolerate anyone comparing their well paid, perk ridden tenure in the US Senate to actual national service.

  14. H. M. | August 13, 2020 at 10:51 PM | Reply

    Biden and Harris needs to jail Trump and all of his minions including Barr. The November Docket is coming. Poor thing Trump is still in the bunker.

  15. Jordan | August 13, 2020 at 10:51 PM | Reply

    Of course they look just like they’re related. They have the same faces.

  16. Washington Strong arm | August 13, 2020 at 10:52 PM | Reply

    Kamala the horrible, got her broom from creepy Joe , and she is ready to fly.

  17. robs3321 | August 13, 2020 at 10:53 PM | Reply

    I guess she is Black because she is voting for Biden.

  18. charles beaudry | August 13, 2020 at 10:57 PM | Reply

    PUTIN HAS A SEAT IN THE OVAL OFFICE!

  19. Paula Anne | August 13, 2020 at 10:58 PM | Reply

    I love the respect Cory and Kamala have for each other. It’s heartwarming and something that I very much need to give me hope for America. Vote Biden-Harris 2020 The winning Team 💙💙

  20. Jeff Woods | August 13, 2020 at 11:00 PM | Reply

    Yes she’s his sister..in corruption and crime

