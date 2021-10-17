Cory Booker’s constituents leading drive to achieve criminal justice reform in Congress | USA TODAY

Cory Booker highlights how his neighborhood, constituents, and personal experiences fuel his passion to make changes in criminal and police reform.

When a jury convicted Derek Chauvin of murdering George Floyd in Minneapolis, the decision carried a sense of optimism – and relief – that justice had been served.

But six months later, the talks have fallen apart and the United States is no closer to having federal policing legislation, something Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., told USA TODAY was "very disappointing" during a stroll last week in his neighborhood in Newark, where he was served as mayor before being elected to the Senate.

