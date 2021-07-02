Could Mark Carney give a boost to Justin Trudeau’s chances in the next election? | TREND LINE

CTVNews.ca's Michael Stittle and Nanos Research's Nik Nanos break down all the speculation about the next federal election, including if former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney will run for the federal Liberal Party.

Also Minister Catherine McKenna has announced that she won't be running in the next election, what legacy has she left on Canadian politics?

Finally, Michael and Nik look at the numbers, what are Canadians top concerns ahead of the summer? Here's a preview, the environment and the economy are at the top mind.

#cdnpoli

Subscribe to CTV News to watch more videos:

Connect with CTV News:

For the latest news visit:

For a full video offering visit the CTV News Network:

CTV News on Facebook:

CTV News on Twitter:

Watch CTV News on Twitter:

CTV News on Google+:

CTV News on Instagram:

CTV News on Pinterest:

—

CTV News is Canada's most-watched news organization both locally and nationally, and has a network of national, international, and local news operations.