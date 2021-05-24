Could Tourism Start Another Covid-19 Surge in Jamaica? #shorts

TOPICS:
Could Tourism Start Another Covid-19 Surge in Jamaica? #shorts 1

May 24, 2021

 

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.

For Jamaican news, sports and weather reports with a mix of reggae music (dancehall, ska, mento), Jamaican entertainment and information shows for the entire family.

4 Comments on "Could Tourism Start Another Covid-19 Surge in Jamaica? #shorts"

  1. 876 Plug | May 23, 2021 at 11:42 AM | Reply

    Is that a question or a station

  2. Likkle Links | May 23, 2021 at 11:46 AM | Reply

    True

  3. Andrew Archer | May 23, 2021 at 12:59 PM | Reply

    The government will send police to arrest locals but up to this day we haven’t heard anything about the tourists who were partying on a boat when it capsized SMH double standards indeed

  4. Raimundo Laurencia | May 23, 2021 at 1:35 PM | Reply

    If we could have closed our borders, so that tourists may not be allowed to enter the country until a certain time, why should it be so difficult to ban tourist from engaging in certain activities or attending certain events, that they obviously aren’t authorized to hold, during their stay, if they are not obeying the protocols?

