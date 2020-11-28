Couple joyously reunite after 215 days apart | Humankind

Seven months away from the one you love is hard. But when you have 60 years under your belt, you can get through anything. 💏

Joseph and Eve Loreth were reunited at an assisted living facility in Brandon, Fl after 215 days apart. Coronavirus restrictions had prevented them from seeing each other.

