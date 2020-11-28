Couple joyously reunite after 215 days apart | Humankind

Seven months away from the one you love is hard. But when you have 60 years under your belt, you can get through anything. 💏
RELATED » Watch toddler's reaction to seeing grandparents again:
Joseph and Eve Loreth were reunited at an assisted living facility in Brandon, Fl after 215 days apart. Coronavirus restrictions had prevented them from seeing each other.
Aww I’m in floods too my dears 😭
I guess that they do not have severe Alzheimer’s.
They have successfully destroyed the family unit in America
That’s why marriage is on the decline, and single-parent households are on the rise. The worst part, is the fact that so many people are unbothered by it.
@hickory dickins feminism and the destruction of masculinity is to blame
It is disgusting and evil this couple was kept apart. Pure EVIL
I click on this knowing it’ll make me cry. Especially because I lost my dad in august. He and my mother adopted me back in 1999 but were active since I was born to their daughter in 96. I think of this couples love and I think of them, I think of their 60 years non stop and how that all ended, and how my mother feels today. I’m not in contact with her due to Corona and my pissy family.
So this video hits me in the chest hard. I just feel overwhelmed that they survived COVID together and then his gall bladder burst & killed him and they no longer love this way.
Why do they always treat elderly people as babies?
To witness such love, I’m very happy for them. 🙏
I LOVE STUFF LIKE THIS‼️‼️🥺 LOOK AT LOVE AND GOD🙏🙏🙏
So sad that they were separated. 😪
I bet the government mad he didn’t die
I hate my life, i am lonely
Same
They are not dogs! STOP DRUGGING YOUR ELDERS
God is great. Tears of joy and sending prayers for a continued life together.