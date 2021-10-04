Court Orders Release of CCTV Footage with Floyd Green | FCJ Defends Lockout – Oct 4 2021

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
What does the court need the footage for? Everybody in Jamaica has the footage lmao. This joke place.
I was thinking the same thing, why they want video?,smh
They want to see if it was on a no movement day, SMHHH yet they don’t ask for footage of murder and theft happening in plain sight.
@love you
yes they do but ppl don’t always present them bcuz of fear of source.
@Drey
no fear here, after listening keenly, they trying to get him off, but if their going to use the new amendment then are they saying that the privilege given to move is to party for the vaccinated and politicians? Foolishness I don’t vote never will, so I leave it to God.
We bind every spirit of murder in Jamaica in jesus powerful mighty name holy ghost fire
Unconditional exemptions to certain categories of ppl
I am a mother and on line school is stressing me out
Exemption for certain category of people?? What kind of bull is this!…so some people are allowed to get away with some things? Basically that is what they r saying…SMH.
I REQUIRE THE JOHNSON AND JOHNSON VACCINE BUY FOR NEARLY I WAS SICK WITH SYMPTOMS OF THE VIRUS FOR ALMOST A MONTH. WELL I FEEL MUCH BETTER CAN I TAKE THE VACCINE NOW.
The money Andrew using to do vaccine campaign he could use it to buy some beds smh.
Talk truth mi no know how brodog a gwaan so……
Maybe being vaccinated could lead to less people in hospitals from covid and there would be no need for more beds.
him would not need to buy bed if them tek the vaccine
@john smithvaccination or not bed is always needed in jamaica hospitals.
The hospitals needs bed and alot of supplies. Wheel chairs etc etc.
This is a real money making thing, the boss said he’s not gonna make the V ingredients available to other V companies. Smh
Two laws run Ja, one for the rich and one for the poor. Smh.
Really this government really tek poor ppl fi real idiots, so if poor ppl can’t afford a lawyer dem doom. Jah jah. Now is all about technicality Jamaica mi sorry for poor uneducated ppl.
Everybody should just leave the work and let us see if the business can operate but itself.
You seem to be the class Clown.
@john smith
@john smith You are their clown. It would be like a strike they would loose money so they would have to think what is better. But people like you just rush to take it and put those who don’t want in problem.
The vaccine is not working plus people are dying. How get this be amount health when you can’t loose your jobs how to pay bills and buy food people would strave. But God is our provider if we trust him.
@Anime Mega Bucket Well, I hope you don’t take his advice.and leave your job because God don’t like stupid. He gave us a brain to use in a constructive way, unfortunately not many of us use it. correctly.
FCJ need’s to return the mans’ property and also an extended lease…..how can they be allowed this ???
The blood of Jesus Christ the government and the double standard of Jamaica
Jamaican should feel it hard for been hard headed about this coronavirus
That is Jamaica. If he was a Chinese, help you come his way from the government
These ppl talking like someone telling a lie on floyd green
GOOD AFTERNOON GIOVANNI, GLAD TO HAVE YOU BACK, YOU WERE SO MISSED! TAKE CARE AND BE SAFE. THANKS TVJ
SO IN OTHER WORDS, MR GREEN IS EXEMPT FROM PROSECUTION BECAUSE OF WHO HE IS. TIME FOR A NEW GOVERNMENT.
10:36 – 10:56 this is a great example of why corruption is Reek in Jamaica
Thank you for telling us what we already know. All crimes are not crime. One law for ‘certain category of people’ and another law for ‘the others’.