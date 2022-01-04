Covid-19 4th Wave in Jamaica | TVJ News - Jan 3 2022 1

Covid-19 4th Wave in Jamaica | TVJ News – Jan 3 2022

36 comments

 

    1. Omicron causes flu-like symptoms so many people who get infected could wrongly think they are suffering from the flu .

      Reply

  2. Omicron is mild , it will soon level off ,and drop off .All the data seen so far shows that even though it is more transmissible , it is no where as deadly as previous variants .

    Reply

    3. Stop de with that. let them keep up this mass vaccination and we will see. Member they was blaming variants on the unvax. Now this looking like the other way around.

      Reply

  7. I wonder where these people get there information from school is open in this time why they never open school more earlier this make no sense

    Reply

  8. Can some one tell me why harbour view health center not giving the vax on saturday yesterday i went for my second shot my husband too they said four oclock i. went five fifthy five they close off a lot of us have to go home .

    Reply

    1. Doesn’t Matter if you take it are not every flu like symptoms you go docter with its covid you have

      Reply

  14. any body can tell if these people ever have any informations of any thing important on table so thay let the public knows everything i dont know what the satan fork you guys evet know shame

    Reply

  15. Santa sorry for Tvj and give them a new camera for Christmas 🎄 finally damn every time I use to watch it’s like I was in the 90s

    Reply

  17. What you expect when you put tourism over the country health who do you think is bringing it in kmt

    Reply

    1. More juk and different juk fi the people again 🙄… yuh body naah go have nuh more space’ fi juk again…

      Reply

  20. My prime minister why send back the children back to school at this time. When you have i increase. Why just wait until it died done a little.

    Reply

