Covid-19 4th Wave in Jamaica | TVJ News – Jan 3 2022

Flu is an a rise too
Omicron causes flu-like symptoms so many people who get infected could wrongly think they are suffering from the flu .
I get flu every year around this time they want to test for covid really
Omicron is mild , it will soon level off ,and drop off .All the data seen so far shows that even though it is more transmissible , it is no where as deadly as previous variants .
Every high school dropout is a dr these days !
@Page One
Ok doc !
Stop de with that. let them keep up this mass vaccination and we will see. Member they was blaming variants on the unvax. Now this looking like the other way around.
Waste government
How they know wen the wave coming…lol dem tek jamaica fi fool…bout wave
Smh
All of them reading from Dr. Anthony Fauci book.
A beg the ole demons.dem a beg fah.
Yes! We have enough vaccines – said the good doctor.🤔🤔
Went they got beak out in school they will learn
I wonder where these people get there information from school is open in this time why they never open school more earlier this make no sense
Can some one tell me why harbour view health center not giving the vax on saturday yesterday i went for my second shot my husband too they said four oclock i. went five fifthy five they close off a lot of us have to go home .
You are soo silly why you want vaccine
@nyzinga fabulos10 And that person is so proud to say something like that.
Boi these people are.somthing else. All when the jab not working the sheep lining up for it. Smh
😡😡😡😡🤔🤔🤔🤔
Lies lies kmt
NO MORE NORMAL FLU NO DA AGAIN FROM THIS MANDEMPDIC START
Fi real
Should people who took the vaccine fear getting this 4th strain?
Doesn’t Matter if you take it are not every flu like symptoms you go docter with its covid you have
@Lightening Wilson official True.
No more vaccine
any body can tell if these people ever have any informations of any thing important on table so thay let the public knows everything i dont know what the satan fork you guys evet know shame
Santa sorry for Tvj and give them a new camera for Christmas 🎄 finally damn every time I use to watch it’s like I was in the 90s
100 waves more to go
Not a hundred. Just one that we going cant handle.
What you expect when you put tourism over the country health who do you think is bringing it in kmt
When will we get an option for the Cuban vaccine?
The narrative changes each time, please give us a break!
More juk and different juk fi the people again 🙄… yuh body naah go have nuh more space’ fi juk again…
My prime minister why send back the children back to school at this time. When you have i increase. Why just wait until it died done a little.