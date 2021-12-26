COVID-19: A look at the most startling pandemic numbers from 2021 | USA TODAY

From vaccinations to variants, here are some of the most shocking pandemic stats from 2021.
RELATED:
The worldwide surge in coronavirus cases driven by the new omicron variant is the latest blow to hospitals, police departments, supermarkets and other critical operations struggling to maintain a full contingent of front-line workers as the pandemic enters its third year.
» Subscribe to USA TODAY:
» Watch more on this and other topics from USA TODAY:
» USA TODAY delivers current local and national news, sports, entertainment, finance, technology, and more through award-winning journalism, photos, videos and VR.
#COVID #Pandemic #Vaccine
13 comments
That’s stupid and dumb idea
Thats stupid
Remember God loves you!!♥️
John 3:16
For God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten son that whosoever believeth in him should not perish but have everlasting life.
Please turn your life around and repent.🙏
the clock is ticking.
“Congrats Everyone Who Is Early & Found This Comment!!” 🥇💰
One thing in life is to take a good decision that will help you in future, and investing is one of the greatest decision you will ever make and won’t regret it, now is the right time for you to make some investment for your self so you can have more money for future needs
I think trading is easier with proper guidance, especially from a proffessional it really helps reduce the chances of running into losses. All thanks to Mr Edward Jones He changed my life, I was able to pay off my mortgage
I also trade with Mr Edward Jones , and i must say he makes money making seem a whole lot easier right now I’m a single parent and i pay the bills comfortably since i met Edward Jones he’s absolutely amazing and I’d recommend him for any novice in crypto.
@Gerrick säul Been reading through the comments and when he mentioned Mr Edward Jones I know he was right! he has been my Investment manager for long and I’m happy with his services.
Believe me he’s the best when it comes to Cryptocurrency trading, your profit is assured.
Access to a good information is what the investors needs to progress financially and in life. Here is a good one and I’m grateful.
👎
🤣 “raging”..
They still expect us to act as if people are dying in the streets. I live in a city of millions and I don’t know anyone who’s been sick (enough to speak of)
Hi everyone …stay happy … enjoy life