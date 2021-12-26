COVID-19: A look at the most startling pandemic numbers from 2021 | USA TODAY

From vaccinations to variants, here are some of the most shocking pandemic stats from 2021.

RELATED:

The worldwide surge in coronavirus cases driven by the new omicron variant is the latest blow to hospitals, police departments, supermarkets and other critical operations struggling to maintain a full contingent of front-line workers as the pandemic enters its third year.

» Subscribe to USA TODAY:

» Watch more on this and other topics from USA TODAY:

» USA TODAY delivers current local and national news, sports, entertainment, finance, technology, and more through award-winning journalism, photos, videos and VR.

#COVID #Pandemic #Vaccine