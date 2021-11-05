Covid-19: Calm Before the Storm | TVJ News - Nov 4 2021 1

Covid-19: Calm Before the Storm | TVJ News – Nov 4 2021

21 comments

 

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.

For Jamaican news, sports and weather reports with a mix of reggae music (dancehall, ska, mento), Jamaican entertainment and information shows for the entire family.

SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –

For more TVJ videos visit –

For access to LIVE TV go to

For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :

#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday

Tags

21 comments

  7. It’s how citizens will know this information ahead if time and still let it become reality sigh…May God help us .

    Reply

  9. True talk says nuff people don’t believe in GOD is only when they get in problem they remember the almighty God

    Reply

  13. I posted my comment yesterday when there were about 4 other comments on the post and they removed. I listed many of the adverse effects people were experiencing and being reduced to having psychological episodes by the same Drs who are suppose to gather the data of people who have surrendered to the lie. Side effects include death, miscarriages, really painful and heavy menstrual cycles, one women got her menses after being post menopausal for 2 years, testicular swelling, very bad headaches, bloodclots, nose bleeds, heart conditions like myocarditis and pericarditis, seizures, blindness, etc.

    Reply

  15. They sending out more ,lord have mercy on us…….we get vax now headache, period problems ,someone please help, they not telling us about the serious side effects…

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.