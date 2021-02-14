Covid 19 Fears | Highway Extortion | Sim Swap Scam | August Town, Jamaica ZOSO Measures

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
👀
I guess is the discomfort why we are afraid. That is not a nice feeling puttinthingsup your nose.
The government need to deal seriously with these extortionist. Them too tame and because them get away with it all these years. Don’t work but want pay.
The MP is a disgraced, expect no better they are not accountable
You are going to tell me that those computers sat there for 3 years.. smh…
Dem really mek the equipment dem soak & a cuss bout it wen dem could have simple keep them at some of the community members houses in the meanwhile…
Jah know mi vex star
M
These communities goes for decades without any infrastructure development, PNP was in power for some 18 years .
incredible people.
@Genchfa Manfunzi Where does the status quo come into it. Instead of helping to highlight the problem n get it fixed u point to a previous problem as if it all ended in that era. And went on to point to other countries to put down Jamaica so I showed you where they have the same issues and in some cases are still doing well so y blame an issue that isn’t the true problem?
I am just tired of people sitting for another 18 years talking about 18years that had passed. Then again, you are also free to say whatever you like so I bid you good afternoon.
@Nia If you think our political leaders are just there to give us crumbs and merge political favors well stay there and be contented with that.
We need our government to be what governments are in first world countries.
@Genchfa Manfunzi please re-read my comments.
@Nia That is exactly what is going to happen they are gonna sit there and do nothing and keep on talking about what the other party failed to do and do nothing themselves, personally I am tired of the scarce benefits and spoils politics.
It was never capable of delivering growth to the Jamaican people never in the past and not now.
We need serious constitutional reforms and a new order of governance, this west minister system that we have inherited from Britain works best when you have a well rounded and informed population, and we don’t have that in Jamaica.
❤❤😃
The letter is an evidence itself, check for fingerprints.
if no match found, then do show the letter to teachers of english. if this man is bad one, they will help.
Your comment is right, but you and everyone else have to understand its jamaican system we talking about
@Black cat can you explain to me some more about jmc system, please? is delete comment be right?
@Serega Nochvin jamaica doesn’t have the technology, to catch criminals, they go off of hear say .look at the commission and the security mister both don’t have a clue
@Black cat start to understand. thanks.
Dwl they word this letter based of the twin of twins series man Dem no have anything to do
Yall need to make me run the country
That’s a big problem in jamaica one person have ten sim!
The extortion letter is another way to prove how sloppy and un inteligent the police force is. Get in dialogue with the extortionist work with them in order to catch them and bring them to justice, none of this should be published instead coordinated by some real secret inteligent police and detective operations.
Jamaica need training a swear
It goes to show the government don’t care about the future of the country. Can u imagine a small computer library they can’t pay light bill for it… look at the state of emergency that does not make any sense because crime went up even more in the same areas. And the still wasting money in that program.
👁
Dutty boy dem god will soon get dem wait only good salvation last for ever
Look how much money y’all pocket you telling us the government can’t afford light bill for a computer center which the community benefit from Jamaica government is a piece of shyt
That swab stuff is dangerous
God bless us
Once them find who made the threats they need to give them the death penalty JA is a 3 world country don’t have enough time for crime like America does
Them dont want to work
What the hell is going on in Jamaica.all that computers gone to waste? SMH.🤔🤔