COVID-19 may spread via the air, WHO and medical experts say | USA TODAY

TOPICS:
July 17, 2020

 

Explainer: How coronavirus spreads and stays in the air for hours.
The WHO and over 200 medical experts agree with new research that shows COVID-19 could be carried by cough droplets and travel up 26 feet.

#covid19 #usatoday

33 Comments on "COVID-19 may spread via the air, WHO and medical experts say | USA TODAY"

  1. Manny bains | July 17, 2020 at 8:34 PM | Reply

    I guess I’ll just go live in my bunker

  2. Robert Laybourne | July 17, 2020 at 8:36 PM | Reply

    How about Chemtrails over high population areas to create 2nd wave.

  3. Goodvxbes Check | July 17, 2020 at 8:36 PM | Reply

    Welp time to just fly away

  4. Cleveland Puckett | July 17, 2020 at 8:40 PM | Reply

    The longer and longer this whole thing goes on the more and more I wonder why people are not praying after all the Bible does say do not fear 365 times, this nation was founded on God and trusting in Christ, we take him out of everything and then we wonder why everything goes downhill????

  5. Gilet Mignon | July 17, 2020 at 8:48 PM | Reply

    still blabbing about this?

  6. Mr E | July 17, 2020 at 8:53 PM | Reply

    See all the masks? Proof that propaganda works!

  7. G C | July 17, 2020 at 8:54 PM | Reply

    Fear mongers.

  8. Steban Lewansky | July 17, 2020 at 8:57 PM | Reply

    Dammit they just launched the second more deadly airborne strain. Crazy billionaires and there effort to depopulate

  9. PropyPlays | July 17, 2020 at 8:57 PM | Reply

    *Ok.. It’s evolving, I’m building my bunker*

  10. CHATER Houari | July 17, 2020 at 9:03 PM | Reply

    Is WHO the Anti-Christ ?! Why Covid-19 don’t kill animals ?!

  11. Mrs B | July 17, 2020 at 9:07 PM | Reply

    The WHO and medical experts say……🤔……Where ya been, we knew that back in December. Incompetents grows stronger the more he….WHO speaks, SMH 🤦‍♀️

  12. Guy | July 17, 2020 at 9:08 PM | Reply

    I don’t believe it

  13. Stephen | July 17, 2020 at 9:13 PM | Reply

    May not’

  14. s leo | July 17, 2020 at 9:38 PM | Reply

    If this is the case, masks may not help.
    A person’s eyes are a mucas membrane and this flu virus can easily enter via the eyes.

  15. Mike Ray | July 17, 2020 at 9:53 PM | Reply

    And still,very few people catch it

  16. Kyle J | July 17, 2020 at 10:04 PM | Reply

    Guess I’ll stay inside forever in my bubble while wearing my cheap surgical mask because of the big bad COVID-19 boogeyman!

  17. Clint Richardson | July 17, 2020 at 10:14 PM | Reply

    may spread through the air? Were just now arriving at this postulate?
    I think COVID spreads mostly through the television.

  18. Susan Reed | July 17, 2020 at 10:26 PM | Reply

    So much for sanitation.
    I’ll go live in a dark swamp that’s infested with hospital needles, and blood samples.
    I’ll try to avoid the massive semi truck exhaust fumes along the way too.
    🥊💉🚛

  19. Ambrasure Laos | July 17, 2020 at 10:39 PM | Reply

    For real? I always imagined that if you thought about it you got it, Wild.

