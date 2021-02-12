Covid-19 Measures: TVJ All Angles – February 10 2021

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
Television Jamaica (TVJ) where you get Jamaican news, sports and weather reports and an eclectic mix of music, entertainment and information shows for the entire family. TVJ programme offerings reflect the music, icons, cultures and lifestyles of today's Jamaican youth, and the interests and values of younger and older audiences, providing great viewing for the entire family.
SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –
For more TVJ videos visit –
Trusted News
For access to LIVE TV go to
For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :
#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday
What do you want them to do, lock people up for quarantine? C’mon people, have some personal responsibility. Why except government to babysit grown adults and then cry your rights are being taken away.
It is up to each person. We must think of each other and act responsible. Police cannot be in all places nor should they have to babysit
They should stop lying.
@You Yes You who?
Talking rubbish people move more in the days than night so oh plz
For me it was better than what i expected, i am in upper trelawny and i lift my hat to our healtcare provider here.
Yo on the road but yo want stop movement.big joke