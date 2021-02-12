Covid-19 Measures: TVJ All Angles – February 10 2021

Covid-19 Measures: TVJ All Angles - February 10 2021

February 12, 2021

 

7 Comments on "Covid-19 Measures: TVJ All Angles – February 10 2021"

  1. t | February 11, 2021 at 11:18 AM | Reply

    What do you want them to do, lock people up for quarantine? C’mon people, have some personal responsibility. Why except government to babysit grown adults and then cry your rights are being taken away.

  2. Top Notch Agency Ja | February 11, 2021 at 4:14 PM | Reply

    Talking rubbish people move more in the days than night so oh plz

  3. Doops Hurd | February 11, 2021 at 5:51 PM | Reply

    For me it was better than what i expected, i am in upper trelawny and i lift my hat to our healtcare provider here.

  4. dignity | February 11, 2021 at 9:07 PM | Reply

    Yo on the road but yo want stop movement.big joke

