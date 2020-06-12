COVID-19: Ontario introduces ‘social circles’ as it enters Stage 2 of reopening

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott explains the rules for 'social circles' and how they differ from social gathering guidelines to combat COVID-19
No
My social circle is like the Olympic rings
Live free without fear
Peace
That’s funny ! What about protesting ?
#6 Each social circle shall designate a member to fight in the arena for the upcoming hunger games.
Lmao this is just a joke 😂😂
No lives matter
Healthy boundaries
Are you freaking kidding me?! This government is a complete joke!
Do you also need “social circles” at protests?
Jeeze, the cabal sure do like their ‘circles’…. 👹👹👹🐍😈🐍👹👹👹
Circle around circles around circles. . .
We are a monarchy system my idiotic but well meaning fellow Canadians. This system is meant to help itself. And as you can see they help themselves to more and more every day.
The longer we sit idle and don’t do anything about it the longer it will take to fix it when that snapping point breaks.