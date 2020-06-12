COVID-19: Ontario introduces ‘social circles’ as it enters Stage 2 of reopening

TOPICS:
June 12, 2020

 

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott explains the rules for 'social circles' and how they differ from social gathering guidelines to combat COVID-19

12 Comments on "COVID-19: Ontario introduces ‘social circles’ as it enters Stage 2 of reopening"

  1. DJ Sonic Burger | June 12, 2020 at 3:06 PM | Reply

    No

  2. collin marchand | June 12, 2020 at 3:25 PM | Reply

    My social circle is like the Olympic rings
    Live free without fear
    Peace

  3. Docena Benjamin | June 12, 2020 at 3:40 PM | Reply

    That’s funny ! What about protesting ?

  4. Mike Perrotta | June 12, 2020 at 4:10 PM | Reply

    #6 Each social circle shall designate a member to fight in the arena for the upcoming hunger games.

  5. Ben | June 12, 2020 at 4:31 PM | Reply

    Lmao this is just a joke 😂😂

  6. Butch Atkinson | June 12, 2020 at 5:15 PM | Reply

    No lives matter

  7. Rinkoo Kukreja | June 12, 2020 at 5:18 PM | Reply

    Healthy boundaries

  8. Marianne S | June 12, 2020 at 6:01 PM | Reply

    Are you freaking kidding me?! This government is a complete joke!

  9. Ted Sheckler | June 12, 2020 at 6:05 PM | Reply

    Do you also need “social circles” at protests?

  10. Crista Bee | June 12, 2020 at 6:23 PM | Reply

    Jeeze, the cabal sure do like their ‘circles’…. 👹👹👹🐍😈🐍👹👹👹

  11. Evy Darling | June 12, 2020 at 6:55 PM | Reply

    Circle around circles around circles. . .

  12. Anthony Quantrill | June 12, 2020 at 8:53 PM | Reply

    We are a monarchy system my idiotic but well meaning fellow Canadians. This system is meant to help itself. And as you can see they help themselves to more and more every day.

    The longer we sit idle and don’t do anything about it the longer it will take to fix it when that snapping point breaks.

