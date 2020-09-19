Covid-19 Testing Backlog I Shortage of Test Kits – September 18 2020

TOPICS:
Covid-19 Testing Backlog I Shortage of Test Kits - September 18 2020 1

September 19, 2020

 

37 Comments on "Covid-19 Testing Backlog I Shortage of Test Kits – September 18 2020"

  1. Nester Cammock | September 18, 2020 at 2:47 PM | Reply

    Some of the money they spend on election could help to buy the testing kits

  2. Kadya Heslop | September 18, 2020 at 2:49 PM | Reply

    I Like watching Tvj News Every Day.

  3. Rita Lyn | September 18, 2020 at 2:52 PM | Reply

    Herman Green at no time give up that chair to Milton Walker
    He makes too many mistakes!

  4. God's Child | September 18, 2020 at 2:55 PM | Reply

    PEOPLE THEM A BEHAVE LIKE OVER USA NOT FOLLOWING PROTOCOLS AT THE END OF DAY A YOU AND YOUR FAMILY WILL BE AFFECTED, IT IS CALL SELF RESPONSIBILITY!!!!!

    • Azen Over | September 18, 2020 at 4:39 PM | Reply

      People like you will take the mark of the beast just utterly disgusting

    • jani 2020 | September 18, 2020 at 5:49 PM | Reply

      @Azen Over you know your theory is based on right wing racist ideology, right? That’s who started your ridiculous conspiracy. Fascist racist pigs, and you’ll follow them over a cliff because they threw in a little of your Bible. You’ll wake up when someone you love is dead and you didn’t have the decency to cover your stupid face.

  5. Standup 4 Truth | September 18, 2020 at 3:15 PM | Reply

    OFFICERS ARE CRYING OUT, NEED THE MEDIA HELP

  6. tash fam | September 18, 2020 at 3:23 PM | Reply

    What alot of people don’t understand the government open the airport because they say our country can’t do without tourism they are the ones that bring the virus in the country but what alot of people don’t take in consideration what about when corona get out a control in jamaica you think any tourist still ago tek up themself run come a jamaica wha full a corona ,no!

  7. Annetteail smith | September 18, 2020 at 4:46 PM | Reply

    It’s unbelievable to see how these people allowed the virus to keep spreading into the Island 🏝

  8. WN MCK | September 18, 2020 at 5:06 PM | Reply

    Who cares about football over lives of people who struggle to put food on table

  9. Elizabeth Taylor | September 18, 2020 at 5:14 PM | Reply

    What is the latest on education report…can school be reopen in such a spike

  10. stitch weekend rush defection | September 18, 2020 at 5:17 PM | Reply

    Jamaica is finished,people are to easy to fool

  11. Kevin Clive | September 18, 2020 at 5:22 PM | Reply

    How can you drive a motor bike? Thought you ride it? What do i know!

  12. Rebecca Wright | September 18, 2020 at 6:02 PM | Reply

    After the bundling up because of elections, what uno expect? me people dem a go dead off because dem stupid, me not healthy, and no devil in hell is going out no where in a crowd, if me catch it god knows me try, uno government put uno first right?

  13. Elfreda Carty | September 18, 2020 at 6:12 PM | Reply

    This is crazy! Lives are in jeopardy! Shut down the country again! Madness! Money is more important than lives? Come on! Give me a break!

  14. Elfreda Carty | September 18, 2020 at 6:15 PM | Reply

    For almost 4 months, 10 deaths, now 6 times more & 10 times more infection. This is ridiculous.

  15. Ricardo Bernard | September 18, 2020 at 7:33 PM | Reply

    Them don’t know what them doing.

  16. Hillary Newman | September 18, 2020 at 7:54 PM | Reply

    Same time last year there had not been an soe! Do the numbers are skewed? No?

  17. Hillary Newman | September 18, 2020 at 7:57 PM | Reply

    Very good? Where are the Red Cross or Salvation Army? Do they exist in Jamaica?

  18. hot stepper | September 18, 2020 at 9:31 PM | Reply

    Really want to know how school going to open next month with the numbers kept climbing instead of going down,I don’t care who want to send their kids to school then shortly after we hear that all school infected with this virus and vaccine is ready to give them to fight against it.People open your eyes,we serve a living God let us say like the three Hebrews boy….WE WILL NOT BOW

  19. Caroline Cooke | September 18, 2020 at 9:34 PM | Reply

    Mr. Tufton please do not do like Donald Trump and downplay the reality , yes you have a mandate which we understand is not easy, but we need to know the truth.

  20. Dale Wilson | September 19, 2020 at 5:46 PM | Reply

    Why antigen weren’t used before, it is the most reliable.
    The longer you wait for test results, if you have the virus, you are spreading it.

