Covid-19 Testing Backlog I Shortage of Test Kits – September 18 2020

Some of the money they spend on election could help to buy the testing kits
Exactly…they should have never even been an election at this time
There motive is for everyone to catch that covid ..they have there agender …evil .
Dem selfish and evil.
@Blessings Godfrey selfish and evil I think you are describing the Pain Party. Showaa 💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚
@Blessings Godfrey Wouldn’t say that they are evil. But, I do agree, they shouldn’t have held the elections. Not good.
I Like watching Tvj News Every Day.
Herman Green at no time give up that chair to Milton Walker
He makes too many mistakes!
PEOPLE THEM A BEHAVE LIKE OVER USA NOT FOLLOWING PROTOCOLS AT THE END OF DAY A YOU AND YOUR FAMILY WILL BE AFFECTED, IT IS CALL SELF RESPONSIBILITY!!!!!
People like you will take the mark of the beast just utterly disgusting
@Azen Over you know your theory is based on right wing racist ideology, right? That’s who started your ridiculous conspiracy. Fascist racist pigs, and you’ll follow them over a cliff because they threw in a little of your Bible. You’ll wake up when someone you love is dead and you didn’t have the decency to cover your stupid face.
OFFICERS ARE CRYING OUT, NEED THE MEDIA HELP
Don’t surprise if you hear it’s a police steal those cars
What alot of people don’t understand the government open the airport because they say our country can’t do without tourism they are the ones that bring the virus in the country but what alot of people don’t take in consideration what about when corona get out a control in jamaica you think any tourist still ago tek up themself run come a jamaica wha full a corona ,no!
Exactly
True that
Facts
It’s unbelievable to see how these people allowed the virus to keep spreading into the Island 🏝
Andrew holiness running election in the midst of covid19 causes the extra spreading
I have said that before, close down the place let the visitor leave and close. Nothing more should come in or leave.
How long jamaica is fighting crime, when are they going to win. Too much corruption.
Who cares about football over lives of people who struggle to put food on table
What is the latest on education report…can school be reopen in such a spike
Jamaica is finished,people are to easy to fool
How can you drive a motor bike? Thought you ride it? What do i know!
After the bundling up because of elections, what uno expect? me people dem a go dead off because dem stupid, me not healthy, and no devil in hell is going out no where in a crowd, if me catch it god knows me try, uno government put uno first right?
This is crazy! Lives are in jeopardy! Shut down the country again! Madness! Money is more important than lives? Come on! Give me a break!
So what them have to pay for it, that is crazy.
For almost 4 months, 10 deaths, now 6 times more & 10 times more infection. This is ridiculous.
Them don’t know what them doing.
Same time last year there had not been an soe! Do the numbers are skewed? No?
Very good? Where are the Red Cross or Salvation Army? Do they exist in Jamaica?
Really want to know how school going to open next month with the numbers kept climbing instead of going down,I don’t care who want to send their kids to school then shortly after we hear that all school infected with this virus and vaccine is ready to give them to fight against it.People open your eyes,we serve a living God let us say like the three Hebrews boy….WE WILL NOT BOW
But don’t take the vaccine because they are using the jamaican people as test object for America.
Amen amen amen glory be to the most high yes let those believe and know and read the story of the 3 Hebrews.
Mr. Tufton please do not do like Donald Trump and downplay the reality , yes you have a mandate which we understand is not easy, but we need to know the truth.
Why antigen weren’t used before, it is the most reliable.
The longer you wait for test results, if you have the virus, you are spreading it.