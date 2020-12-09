Covid-19 Vaccinations Underway in the UK – December 8 2020

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
Television Jamaica (TVJ) where you get Jamaican news, sports and weather reports and an eclectic mix of music, entertainment and information shows for the entire family. TVJ programme offerings reflect the music, icons, cultures and lifestyles of today's Jamaican youth, and the interests and values of younger and older audiences, providing great viewing for the entire family.
SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –
For more TVJ videos visit –
Trusted News
For access to LIVE TV go to
For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :
#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday #tvjmiddaynews
Lord help us in this time.
I’m here for the news
Big up TVJ…midday I depend on this news
I do understand but I have a problem with you Mr reporter I wasn’t there to hear none of that story that you are telling me maybe you’re lying reporter always tell lie
Educate yourselves and stop the foolish conspiracy theories.
Educate yourself it’s the best option at this Time
You should take your own advise and educate yourself, vaccine companies went to Supreme Court to get clearance that no one can sue them for any injury, harm or death that may occur from taking their vaccine, vaccine for a virus that has 99% recovery rate ……who needs a vaccine that is going to change their DNA how God made them, stupid you stupid
The world need a new set of people brand new set of people
Some of these people when they open their mouth to talk you do not expect better only the worse I never like these people from day one and God is now when I would ever like these people
Sometime the people who appear in the news I just turn my eyes and look outside and the sky is very cloudy you don’t need to know more than that
And this lady who is talking I don’t know what the hell she’s saying her English language is not really good
Lies,Lies Lies that Vaccine is going to murder a lot of people!
Lies lies
How many people COVID 19 killed already, are you counting?
@everdon wilsonthis vaccine is going to reprogram your entire system. Many are called’ but the chosen are few!! God’ words!! Alot people spiritually dead!
@everdon wilson The question should be how many people have they muder and saying it a virus?
Please educate yourself and don’t be BEWICH by their lies!
Also I am asking how many people are murder by gunmen are you counting?
Repent and give your life to Christ Jesus before it is too late!
People teach your children yourself help each other
Lab rats that learn to get a vaccination every month will get a much larger treadmill and extra treats
The world is sick but the drug company wants you to buy the drugs. Give it away FREE……. rich getting richer 😡😠
I understand what you are saying but you have to remember that vaccine takes a lot of money to develop and also workers have to be paid. I know that the world is in dire need just hoping they do not overprice the vaccine..
The blood fire against that vaccine help me Lord
Good afternoon Jamaica.
good afternoon sweetheart
Not buying this sales pitch for vaccination at all.
“Let me a sure some of my PEOPLE..the vaccine has been developed at a rapid pace..which give it’s maturity…a small percentage of guarantee…you will not know if the VACCINE works..UNTILL at least one to three years..Every one IMMUNE systems works differently.. and at the same time depending on your health,along with underline conditions ..by THE time your body is adopting to the vaccine..it’s feeding on another health conditions that you might have in the past.and making MATTERS worse..No one CANNOT GUARANTEE THE WORLD POPULATION THAT THE VACCINE DOES NOT HAVE SIDE EFFECT…EVERY SCINTECTIC DRUGS HAVE SIDE-EFFECTS..AND IT DOES MATTERS..WEATHER IT’S A SHORT TERM OR LONG EFFECTS..IT DOES HAVE SIDE EFFECTS..AND NO SCIENTIC CANNOT GUARANTEE THE WORLD WHAT ARE THE SIDE EFFECTS…THE WHOLE WORLD IS SWIMMING IN MURKY WATERS….DOES ANYONE HAS THE ANSWERS..”THE TRUTH”…????
Your soo spot on! All of this is well planned’ the devil is running out of time. That’s why this vaccine don’t do any animal trials’ we the humans are like experiments.
I can’t wait for my turn to take that vaccine..we all going to die anyway but if can avoid spreading the virus it might gone for good one day
I swear most of you make it your duty to comment utter rubbish here everyday. Being apprehensive is fine but stop being silly and educate yourselves
My sister math teacher never online pure excuse she com wit every day an yet exam coming up
The Teacher is doing There best the children say its board online