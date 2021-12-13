Covid-19 Vaccine Booster Shots Starts on Monday | TVJ News – Dec 12 2021

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
28 comments
Ain’t taking Babylon poison
Brilliant
I remember when boosters were a conspiracy.
Those were the good old days of March
I remember too
Yea all this was misinformation and now look on everything everyday
@johnny blazzee wait till next year even they start talking about the “newly discovered” health risks
This is not what konshens meant when he said boost har up
The super death shot .!
Indeed
When will these damn devils stop.?
It’s all about pushing the fools further and further,
Andrew Wickedness you go first .
U tink seh a di real ting dem a tek dont it??
A wha now?the vaccine not working soo you have booster shot
soo when the booster no kill we dem ago give we the starter shot lol
It neva intended fi work … jus a
making venture … wen will the sheeple wake up Lord? Smh
The leaders of today don’t have love for humans they’re money puppets that’s all I can say.
Brilliant DwL
@Thomas Marcie Yea, wonda a how our p.m. get q.c. a curry favor fi vac di whole a wi down yah but a nuh all a we fool! Some a we woke
@Howard MsDonald stay awake my friend
Have mercy on your children father
Non stop injections fi years to come
Yes, until people everywhere start dropping like flies.
I will never ever trust this PM nor anyone that works for him!!!!!!
Everything America does Jamaica follow. Watch America fall….
Jamaica going with them vaccines are our enemy
CDC is a criminal organization
And then later on ur gona need another booster booster shot, Jabs fi days
Booster for life