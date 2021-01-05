Covid Cases Climb as Several Hospitals in Red Zone – January 3 2021

TOPICS:
Covid Cases Climb as Several Hospitals in Red Zone - January 3 2021 1

January 5, 2021

 

11 Comments on "Covid Cases Climb as Several Hospitals in Red Zone – January 3 2021"

  1. GLEN CAMPBELL | January 4, 2021 at 11:43 AM | Reply

    Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid, do not be discouraged for the Lord your. God will be with you wherever you go 🙏 JESUS CHRIST IS THE WAY, THE TRUTH, AND THE LIFE ETERNAL 🙏…/

  2. Carla Lalor Ebanks | January 4, 2021 at 12:15 PM | Reply

    This was expected…..sad rite in the school time

  3. kendrip | January 4, 2021 at 12:32 PM | Reply

    We aren’t following Covid guidelines so the cases exceeding our medical care will be a continuous issue until we enforce the guidelines legally.

  4. Janet Bz | January 4, 2021 at 1:33 PM | Reply

    So nobody don’t have cold and flu anymore? It’s just covid now..smh..it’s cold and flu season . start teaching the nation how to up their immune system..

    • MJ Official | January 4, 2021 at 4:48 PM | Reply

      Facts

    • Brandon Denver | January 4, 2021 at 6:47 PM | Reply

      When was the last time you stayed at the hospital for the regular flu? Doesn’t the fact that Covid patients head there for treatment tell you something? You think they go there because they like staying at Jamaica’s run-down hospitals? Think about it for a second.

    • MJ Official | January 4, 2021 at 7:40 PM | Reply

      @Brandon Denver tells me more…very interesting

  5. nux nux tv channel josh | January 4, 2021 at 1:48 PM | Reply

    Jamaica in the middle of the bubble.

  6. MJ Official | January 4, 2021 at 4:45 PM | Reply

    Watch lie…a crime dem a fight

  7. Shan Taylor | January 4, 2021 at 4:53 PM | Reply

    Look up doctor buttar

  8. Devon Hall | January 4, 2021 at 8:25 PM | Reply

    Hi

